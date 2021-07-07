NBA free agency outlook: Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, John Collins, Lou Williams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Gozlan: I don’t think he’s going to leave, but I’ll just touch on what could be. If he were to walk, Dallas and New York are the only playoff teams that could get to max cap space for him… There’s Miami, but they’re not able to get to max cap space. Their route to getting Kawhi would have to be through a trade… My guess is that he’ll end up staying with the Clippers. I think the bigger question is what kind of contractual pathway will he take to stay with them? He can opt out and sign a four-year, $176 million contract with them. He could only do four years because he has Early Bird Rights. If he wants, he could also do another short-term deal and do a one-plus-one (with a player option) and re-sign with them next year on a five-year, $235 million max. One other pathway that Bobby Marks suggested was that he could opt into $36 million and then sign an extension with the Clippers for an additional four years, $181 million.

Scotto: We polled five executives around the league to get a barometer of what they think Kawhi is going to do, and they all felt he was ultimately going to stay with the Clippers.