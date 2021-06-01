Free agency stock watch: Norman Powell, Montrezl Harrell, Bryn Forbes, Duncan Robinson

The Portland Trail Blazers have rolled out a three-guard lineup, flanking stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum with Norman Powell in the first unit.

The series against the Denver Nuggets is even, tied at two games thus far. But in the minutes that Portland has played with those three players, they have outscored Denver by 11.3 points per 100 possessions.

Powell struggled out of the gates to start the postseason, shooting 3-for-11 in his playoff debut for the Trail Blazers. But he has increased his scoring total in each of the four games he has played thus far, tallying 10 in the first game, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 29 in the fourth.

The whole Moda Center chanting “Norman Powell” after he heads to the bench for the night with 29 points, leading all scorers. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/wAQNuxqfoj — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) May 29, 2021

In fact, during the fourth game, Powell was the leading scorer and outpaced both Lillard and MVP favorite Nikola Jokic. He was able to lead the Blazers to a victory during an appearance in which Lillard was only able to notch 10 points while shooting 1-for-10 from the field, which makes Powell a wildly valuable foundational piece.

With any more performances like that in the future, fans will be devastated to see him leave the Trail Blazers, ensuring Portland’s front office secure him on a long-term deal.

