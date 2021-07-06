NBA free agency: Predicting all team and player options

Kawhi Leonard has several contractual options this summer with the Clippers if he plans on staying with them. He can decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent to sign a four-year deal worth $176 million with them. He could also sign a one-plus-one worth $82 million, opt-out in 2022 and re-sign with the Clippers for a five-year deal projected at $235 million. If Leonard wants to play things safer, he could exercise his $36 million player option for 2021-22, then extend for an additional four years and up to $181.5 million, a pathway outlined by Bobby Marks.

The Clips made strides in the playoffs compared to their 2020 performance, which could give Leonard enough confidence in their front office to sign a long-term deal with them now. However, doing so would mean giving away leverage towards big decisions. If he signs another short-term deal, it would keep pressure on the front office to remain aggressive towards improving the team as much as possible. Also, seeing how he’s a Top 5 player in the league on one of the least cash-strapped teams, he will likely get a five-year maximum deal with the team next season if he signs a one-plus-one this offseason.

Prediction: Leonard opts out.