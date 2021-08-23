What weighs in the most when All-Stars leave in free agency?

A common refrain from talking heads in the NBA media world is that the Association’s players favor warmer weather – truly, who doesn’t? – and that playing in hotter cities actually factors into the decision-making of impending free agents.

However, according to our research, warmer weather was the least important factor of the four we explored in NBA All-Stars switching teams, as just 16 of the 40 All-Stars on our list (or 40 percent) actually moved from a colder city to a warmer one in their respective free agencies. (For our purposes, we defined warmer cities as those who had at least two Farenheight degrees more on average.)

And even the All-Stars who did switch to warmer cities in free agency didn’t necessarily do so because of the weather.

Two of those players, Gary Payton and Karl Malone, went from the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz, respectively, to join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003, but clearly did so to chase a ring with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, not because they were sick of the weather in Milwaukee or Salt Lake City.

Other notable All-Star free agents who switched from a colder climate to a warmer one in free agency include Kawhi Leonard (2019), Jimmy Butler (2019), Kyrie Irving (2019) and LeBron James (2018), and none of them mentioned a warmer environment as a particularly important reason why.

Being situated in a city that’s warm year-round may be an added benefit of an NBA All-Star switching teams, but it’s rarely the main reason why.

In fact, according to our findings, more All-Star free agents actually moved to colder cities than to hotter ones. Per our research, 16 All-Star free agents who switched teams went to warmer climates; 17 went to colder cities and seven went to cities with similar temperatures on average.