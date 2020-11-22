NBA free agency notes on Fred VanVleet, Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Jeff Green

VanVleet, the top unrestricted free agent point guard on the market this offseason, and the Toronto Raptors agreed on a four-year, $85 million contract, agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainment told HoopsHype. The deal includes a fourth-year player option. The Athletic was the first to report the agreement, the largest contract ever for an undrafted player in NBA history.

The Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets expressed exploratory interest in a potential sign-and-trade deal to land VanVleet before he re-signed with Toronto, league sources told HoopsHype. The New York Knicks had an exploratory interest in VanVleet during the free agency process.

If VanVleet exercises his option in the fourth year, he’ll enter the market again at age 30 in a position for another potentially lucrative contract.

Following a meeting with VanVleet, Raptors president Masai Ujiri told The Athletic, “He always wanted to come back. We love Fred; he loves us. When free agency comes, other teams go after good players. We all do the same thing.”

Ujiri and Raptors general manager Bobby Webster were on hand during the meeting, HoopsHype has learned.