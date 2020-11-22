NBA free agency notes on Fred VanVleet, Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Jeff Green

The second day of NBA free agency had several top free agents agree to new deals, including Gordon Hayward, who agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. As HoopsHype reported before the start of free agency, the Hornets were going to make a strong push to land Hayward.
Below is a look at the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered from some of the other top free-agent agreements of the day.
Fred VanVleet
VanVleet, the top unrestricted free agent point guard on the market this offseason, and the Toronto Raptors agreed on a four-year, $85 million contract, agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainment told HoopsHype. The deal includes a fourth-year player option. The Athletic was the first to report the agreement, the largest contract ever for an undrafted player in NBA history.
The Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets expressed exploratory interest in a potential sign-and-trade deal to land VanVleet before he re-signed with Toronto, league sources told HoopsHype. The New York Knicks had an exploratory interest in VanVleet during the free agency process.
If VanVleet exercises his option in the fourth year, he’ll enter the market again at age 30 in a position for another potentially lucrative contract.
Following a meeting with VanVleet, Raptors president Masai Ujiri told The Athletic, “He always wanted to come back. We love Fred; he loves us. When free agency comes, other teams go after good players. We all do the same thing.”
Ujiri and Raptors general manager Bobby Webster were on hand during the meeting, HoopsHype has learned.
Jae Crowder
Crowder had interest from many teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, and Charlotte Hornets, league sources told HoopsHype. The Miami Heat also hoped for a return, but the three-year, $30 million offer from the Phoenix Suns, as reported, was too good to pass up.
Miami has already secured deals with Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard, and Avery Bradley that include team options for 2021, and one-year deals with Moe Harkless and Udonis Haslem, which sets the Heat up for another opportunity to add a star free agent.
Avery Bradley
Bradley agreed to a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports, which included a team option for the second year of the contract.
Bradley received interest from several teams on the market, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Hornets, league sources told HoopsHype.
Jeff Green
Green agreed to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum salary with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told HoopsHype. The Athletic first reported an agreement was in place between the two sides.
Green was a teammate of Kevin Durant and Nets free agent target Serge Ibaka and Nets trade target James Harden during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green also spent last season with Harden in Houston.
