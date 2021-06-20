NBA free agency outlook: Spencer Dinwiddie, Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green

Dinwiddie is expected to decline his $12.3 million player option with the hopes of earning a significant pay raise as one of the top free-agent point guards on the market this summer.

“I think Spencer will get high teens (annually),” one NBA executive told HoopsHype.

“Dinwiddie seems like he’s leaving,” another NBA executive predicted when speaking with HoopsHype. “He’ll have a high salary number. I don’t see him staying regardless. I don’t get the sense he wants to be there.”

Dinwiddie, 28, was discussed in trade talks for Warriors forward Kelly Oubre, according to the New York Times, and was also discussed in trade talks with the Miami Heat before the deadline, as reported by HoopsHype.

To the executive’s point, some around the league believe Dinwiddie wants to be a starting point guard with a larger role as he had during the 2019-20 season when he averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.

Even if Dinwiddie wanted to return to the Nets as Irving’s backcourt mate, it would be tough for the Nets to keep him with luxury tax implications in mind.

Nets general manager Sean Marks, who’s praised Dinwiddie and Joe Harris over the years for their development as part of the original core during the rebuilding years, could work out a sign-and-trade with the 28-year-old point guard this offseason that’s beneficial for both sides. It’s one of the reasons why the team held onto him past the trade deadline.

While most expect Dinwiddie to command a significant pay raise, other executives were more cautious based on Dinwiddie’s partially torn right ACL injury in December.

“Coming off that injury, I’d be concerned about giving him in the neighborhood of $80 million over four years,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.

“Dinwiddie is worth $14-17 million depending on his health,” another executive said.