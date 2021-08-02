USA Today Sports

NBA free agency tracker: All the player movement team-by-team

NBA free agency tracker: All the player movement team-by-team

Free Agency

NBA free agency tracker: All the player movement team-by-team

August 2, 2021- by

By |

Looking for a one-stop shop to stay up to date with the latest happenings of 2021 NBA free agency?

Look no further, because you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you can find a detailed list of every transaction in free agency for every single NBA team, including who’s signing with which teams, which players are getting waived, which guys are still available, each players’ free-agent ranking according to us, their salary information – and much more!

For all of the juicy nuggets about every NBA team and free agent, just scroll down!

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

, , , , Basketball, Business, Free Agency, NBA, Trade

, , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home