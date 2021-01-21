NBA free agent rankings: Top centers available right now

ALL PLAYERS / POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS
1
Dewayne Dedmon / Last team: Detroit
Fills an important, still-unique modern archetype: that of a floor-spacing, rim-protecting center. Solid outside shooter and good instincts as a shot-blocker.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 40.0 FG%
Career earnings: $31,451,715
Agent: Michael Silverman
2
Thon Maker / Last team: Cleveland
Long, bouncy, high-energy big man with a decent corner three-point shot. Above-average shot-blocker.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 55.6 FG%, 34.4 3P%
Career earnings: $13,761,892
Agent: Mike George
3
Norvel Pelle / Last team: Cleveland
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 52.1 FG%
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Todd Seidel
4
Ian Mahinmi / Last team: Washignton
Solid backup center with a shocking amount of playoff experience. Knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much. Sets solid screens.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.5 FG%
Career earnings: $84,155,699
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
5
Pau Gasol / Last team: Portland
2018/19 stats: 3.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3P%
Career earnings: $219,784,441
Agent: Steve Heumann
6
Jordan Bell / Last team: Washington
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 52.2 FG%
Career earnings: $2,443,857
Agent: Aaron Mintz
7
Tyson Chandler / Last team: Houston
Getting up there in age, but still a solid defensive center who can rebound some. Good finisher thanks to sheer size.
2019/20 stats: 1.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 77.8 FG%
Career earnings: $189,644,026
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
8
John Henson / Last team: Detroit
Finishes plays and protects the paint at a decent level for a backup.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 55.6 FG%
Career earnings: $52,659,184
Agent: Jim Tanner
9
Omari Spellman / Last team: New York
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.1 FG%
Career earnings: $3,520,320
Agent: Bill Duffy
10
Skal Labissiere / Last team: New York
Smooth big man with a pretty jumper and soft touch from the short midrange area. Effective floater. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 55.1 FG%, 23.1 3P%
Career earnings: $6,385,248
Agent: Jason Ranne
11
Miles Plumlee / Last team: Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Unathletic big man with poor scoring touch but who can rebound some and play defense against low-post centers.
2019/20 stats: 9.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.5 FG%
Career earnings: $55,173,973
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
12
Kosta Koufos / Last team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Experienced center who plays his role – that of a screen-setting rebounder – well.
2019/20 stats: 5.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 60.4 FG%
Career earnings: $47,778,792
Agent: Rich Paul
13
Cheick Diallo / Last team: Phoenix
Undersized center with little perimeter skills who does well to get by thanks to high energy and athleticism. Channels energy well on defense. Solid catch-and-finisher.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 64.8 FG%
Career earnings: $5,079,887
Agent: Bill Duffy
14
Justin Patton / Last team: Milwaukee
2019/20 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,398,195
Agent: Mike Lindeman
15
Nene / Last team: Atlanta
2018/19 stats: 3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 51.7 FG%
Career earnings: $132,775,609
Agent: Bill Duffy
16
Ekpe Udoh / Last team: Beijing Ducks (China)
Long, slow-footed big man with surprising playmaking skills.
2019/20 stats: 19.0 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.7 bpg, 60.7 FG%
Career earnings: $21,895,511
Agent: Michael Silverman
17
Ike Anigbogu / Last team: Erie BayHawks (G League)
2019/20 stats: 9.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 61.5 FG%, 45.5 3P%
Career earnings: $2,299,383
Agent: Happy Walters
18
Tyler Zeller / Last team: San Antonio
2019/20 stats: 1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 25.0 FG%
Career earnings: $17,686,467
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
19
Festus Ezeli / Last team: Portland
2019/20 stats: 7.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.8 FG%
Career earnings: $13,609,508
Agent: Bill Duffy
20
Dewan Hernandez / Last team: Toronto
2019/20 stats: 2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 35.7 FG%
Career earnings: $898,310
Agent: Nathan Conley
