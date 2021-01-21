NBA free agent rankings: Top players available right now

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS
SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
Kyle Korver / SG / Last team: Milwaukee
One of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. Still knocking them down at an elite rate now, as a 39-year-old.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.9 FG%, 41.5 3P%
Career earnings: $83,881,635
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2
Isaiah Thomas / PG / Last team: Washington
Diminutive floor general who put up an MVP-caliber season not too long ago. Injuries have derailed his career since then, but he claims to be as healthy as ever now following recent hip surgery. If he really has regained his former burst, he’d be a savvy pickup for any team.
2019/20 stats: 12.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 rpg, 40.8 FG%, 41.3 3P%
Career earnings: $31,149,555
Agent: Bernie Lee
3
Gerald Green / SG / Last team: Houston
Streaky outside shooter with above-the-rim finishing abilities. Getting up there in age, however, and his once-outrageous athleticism has dwindled quite a bit.
2018/19 stats: 9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 40.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
Career earnings: $21,580,455
Agent: James Dunleavy
4
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / PF / Last team: Minnesota
High-energy forward. Always active on the defensive end. Can guard bigger and smaller players. Has a knack for crashing the offensive boards. Unreliable jumper. Respectable face-up game from the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 47.1 FG%
Career earnings: $9,157,156
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
5
Ersan Ilyasova / PF / Last team: Milwaukee
Stretch-4 with 12 years’ worth of experience in the NBA. Great at drawing charges on the defensive end. Knows his role on both ends and plays it well in that he doesn’t try to do too much.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 46.6 FG%, 36.5 3P%
Career earnings: $68,538,759
Agent: Aylton Tesch
6
Shabazz Napier / PG / Last team: Washington
Entertaining ball-handler who can really do some scoring off the dribble. Undersized so he struggles finishing in the paint at times.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 41.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
7
Emmanuel Mudiay / PG / Last team: Utah
He’s been up-and-down throughout his career, but recently it appears he’s figuring out his role as a score-first backup ball-handler.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.2 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong
8
Jamal Crawford / SG / Last team: Brooklyn
Confident bucket-getter with a nasty crossover who once had the ability to get hot and go off for 40 on any given night. Now almost 41 years old, there are questions about how much he’s got left in the tank.
2019/20 stats: One game (5 points, 3 assists).
Career earnings: $124,283,187
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
9
Dewayne Dedmon / C / Last team: Detroit
Fills an important, still-unique modern archetype: that of a floor-spacing, rim-protecting center. Solid outside shooter and good instincts as a shot-blocker.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 40.0 FG%
Career earnings: $31,451,715
Agent: Michael Silverman
10
Allen Crabbe / SF / Last team: Minnesota
Fills a singular role as a spot-up outside shooter. Nearly 39 percent for his career from beyond the arc.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 35.6 FG%, 30.3 3P%
Career earnings: $58,966,776
Agent: Aaron Mintz
11
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / PF / Last team: New York
Possesses arguably the most awkward jump shot in the NBA right now, but he thrives defensively guarding multiple positions. Solid cutter off the ball, too.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $60,356,045
Agent: Mitch Nathan
12
Wilson Chandler / SF / Last team: Brooklyn
Experienced wing who can do a bit of everything on the floor offensively, though not at the levels he used to.
2019/20 stats: 5.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.4 FG%, 30.6 3P%
Career earnings: $73,745,287
Agent: Sam Permut
13
Mario Hezonja / SF / Last team: Memphis
The potential is there to be an exciting, ball-handling, above-the-rim swingman, but he has yet to come close to reaching it besides a flash here or there.
2019/20 stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $19,966,785
Agent: Michael Tellem
14
Joe Johnson / SF / Last team: Triplets (Big3)
2019/20 stats: 21.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.9 apg
Career earnings: $217,316,875
Agent: Jason Glushon
15
Yogi Ferrell / PG / Last team: Cleveland
2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $7,990,893
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
16
Thabo Sefolosha / SF / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $47,289,981
Agent: Guy Zucker
17
Anthony Tolliver / PF / Last team: Memphis
The prototypical floor-spacing power forward. On offense, he’s solely out there to shoot threes.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 35.7 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $31,265,340
Agent: Larry Fox
18
Andre Roberson / SF / Last team: Oklahoma City
Missed over a year-and-a-half due to injuries and setbacks, but before that, was one of the best wing defenders in basketball. For how good his defense is, his shooting is just as nonexistent.
2019/20 stats: 2.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 27.6 FG%, 21.4 3P%
Career earnings: $35,665,592
Agent: Bill Duffy
19
Iman Shumpert / SG / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 32.8 FG%, 24.2 3P%
Career earnings: $47,802,193
Agent: Sean Davis
20
Jose Juan Barea / PG / Last team: Dallas
He may be getting up there in age, but the Puerto Rican can still do some scoring off the bench. Totally trustworthy when he’s on the floor thanks to championship experience.
2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 rpg, 41.1 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Career earnings: $46,505,958
Agent: Bill Duffy
21
Thon Maker / C / Last team: Cleveland
Long, bouncy, high-energy big man with a decent corner three-point shot. Above-average shot-blocker.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 55.6 FG%, 34.4 3P%
Career earnings: $13,761,892
Agent: Mike George
22
Justin Anderson / SG / Last team: Philadelphia
2019/20 stats: 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 26.3 FG%, 20.7 3P%
Career earnings: $7,183,647
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
23
Dion Waiters / SG / Last team: LA Lakers
Supremely confident bucket-getter who struggles with efficiency but can get hot and drop 20 on any given night. Underrated defender who uses toughness and strength well on that end.
2019/20 stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 41.1 FG%, 31.9 3P%
Career earnings: $56,999,655
Agent: Rich Paul
24
DeMarre Carroll / SF / Last team: Houston
Veteran 3-and-D swingman. Can do some scoring off the bounce too. Has a solid floater. Defends multiple positions. Even plays some small-ball power forward.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 37.9 FG%, 24.2 3P%
Career earnings: $67,326,634
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
25
Troy Daniels / SG / Last team: Denver
Undersized 2-guard who specializes in sooting spot-up three-pointers. Streaky but can get hot on occasion.
2019/20 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.4 apg, 38.7 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $14,409,377
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
26
Lance Thomas / PF / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $24,514,753
Agent: Leon Rose
27
Norvel Pelle / C / Last team: Cleveland
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 52.1 FG%
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Todd Seidel
28
Jodie Meeks / SG / Last team: Toronto
2018/19 stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.8 FG%, 44.4 3P%
Career earnings: $31,090,760
Agent: Jason Glushon
29
Rayjon Tucker / SG / Last team: LA Clippers
2019/20 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg, 46.5 FG%, 17.6 3P%
Career earnings: $578,573
Agent: Reggie Brown
30
Luc Mbah a Moute / SF / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.7 spg, 40.0 FG%,
Career earnings: $31,024,380
Agent: Leon Rose
31
Ian Mahinmi / C / Last team: Washignton
Solid backup center with a shocking amount of playoff experience. Knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much. Sets solid screens.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.5 FG%
Career earnings: $84,155,699
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
32
Pau Gasol / C / Last team: Portland
2018/19 stats: 3.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3P%
Career earnings: $219,784,441
Agent: Steve Heumann
33
Elie Okobo / PG / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8 FG%, 35.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,655,316
Agent: Hirant Manakian
34
Allonzo Trier / SG / Last team: New York
Very confident player who loves nothing more than to get buckets. Can score in a wide array of ways, including off the dribble or with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 6.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.1 FG%, 35.8 3P%
Career earnings: $6,933,100
Agent: Rich Paul
35
Bruno Caboclo / PF / Last team: Houston
At 6-foot-9 with an outrageous 7-foot-7 wingspan, he has better length than most centers. Can use that length to become a menace on defense as he gains more experience. Still a work in progress.
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 42.7 FG%
Career earnings: $9,573,886
Agent: BJ Armstrong
36
Courtney Lee / SG / Last team: Dallas
Can shoot the basketball with his feet set as well as off the dribble. Has lost some of the bounce that set him apart in his prime.
2019/20 stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 48.8 FG%, 44.7 3P%
Career earnings: $75,428,153
Agent: James Dunleavy
37
JR Smith / SG / Last team: LA Lakers
2019/20 stats: 2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 31.8 FG%
Career earnings: $86,292,765
Agent: Rich Paul
38
Kenneth Faried / PF / Last team: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (China)
Super energetic big man who thrives on the glass and can finish above the rim. Lack of size and of a three-point shot hurt him in the modern game.
2019/20 stats: 17.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $56,898,674
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
39
Jordan Bell / C / Last team: Washington
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 52.2 FG%
Career earnings: $2,443,857
Agent: Aaron Mintz
40
Ian Clark / SG / Last team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers (China)
Undersized shooting guard who is streaky from three-point range.
2019/20 stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.3 apg, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $6,604,292
Agent: Bill Duffy
41
Lance Stephenson / SF / Last team: Liaoning Flying Leopards (China)
At his best in the NBA, he was a do-it-all forward who scored, rebound and assisted – usually in an exciting manner. We haven’t seen that version of him in a long while, though.
2019/20 stats: 26.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 52.2 FG%, 30.0 3P%
Career earnings: $35,457,264
Agent: Reggie Brown
42
Tyson Chandler / C / Last team: Houston
Getting up there in age, but still a solid defensive center who can rebound some. Good finisher thanks to sheer size.
2019/20 stats: 1.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 77.8 FG%
Career earnings: $189,644,026
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
43
Michael Beasley / SF / Last team: Southern Tigers (China)
2018/19 stats: 22.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $40,612,888
Agent: Jim Tanner
44
Brandon Knight / SG / Last team: Detroit
Experienced point guard who went through multiple major injuries that have really hampered his formerly high nightly impact. Still in his 20s, however, so there’s a chance he can regain some of his former form.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3P%
Career earnings: $81,820,597
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
45
CJ Miles / PG / Last team: Washington
2019/20 stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 32.2 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $50,536,098
Agent: Doug Neustadt
46
John Henson / C / Last team: Detroit
Finishes plays and protects the paint at a decent level for a backup.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 55.6 FG%
Career earnings: $52,659,184
Agent: Jim Tanner
47
Ky Bowman / PG / Last team: LA Clippers
Three-level scorer in the backcourt, but needs to improve three-point stroke. Crafty scorer in the paint.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Tony Dutt
48
Jonathon Simmons / SF / Last team: Liaoning Flying Leopards (China)
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 52.7 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $13,699,729
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
49
Ryan Anderson / PF / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 28.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $98,931,326
Agent: Chris Emens
50
Omari Spellman / C / Last team: New York
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.1 FG%
Career earnings: $3,520,320
Agent: Bill Duffy
51
Skal Labissiere / C / Last team: New York
Smooth big man with a pretty jumper and soft touch from the short midrange area. Effective floater. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 55.1 FG%, 23.1 3P%
Career earnings: $6,385,248
Agent: Jason Ranne
52
Ryan Broekhoff / SF / Last team: Philadelphia
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 37.3 FG%, 39.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Andy Shiffman
53
Deonte Burton / SG / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 2.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.4 apg, 34.4 FG%, 18.9 3P%
Career earnings: $1,916,852
Agent: Keith Kreiter
54
Jacob Evans / SG / Last team: New York
2019/20 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 33.6 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $3,572,280
Agent: Adam Pensack
55
Kenny Wooten / PF / Last team: Houston
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Joel Bell
56
Johnathan Motley / PF / Last team: Phoenix
Big man with smooth scoring abilities in the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 73.3 FG%
Career earnings: $234,068
Agent: Michael Silverman
57
Miles Plumlee / C / Last team: Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Unathletic big man with poor scoring touch but who can rebound some and play defense against low-post centers.
2019/20 stats: 9.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.5 FG%
Career earnings: $55,173,973
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
58
Mario Chalmers / PG / Last team: Aris BC (Greece)
2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.8 FG%, 44.7 3P%
Career earnings: $24,734,296
Agent: Joel Bell
59
Antonio Blakeney / SG / Last team: Chicago
2018/19 stats: 7.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.9 FG%, 39.6 3P%
Career earnings: $1,426,633
Agent: Aaron Turner
60
Frank Mason / PG / Last team: Philadelphia
Undersized point guard who likes to seek out his own shot but can also create for others. Solid outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 45.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $2,642,195
Agent: Isaiah Garrett
61
Noah Vonleh / PF / Last team: Chicago
2019/20 stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 56.5 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $15,565,713
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
62
TJ Leaf / PF / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 41.9 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $7,249,200
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
63
Zhaire Smith / SF / Last team: Memphis
2019/20 stats: 1.1 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 27.3 FG%
Career earnings: $5,673,960
Agent: Bill Duffy
64
Kosta Koufos / C / Last team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Experienced center who plays his role – that of a screen-setting rebounder – well.
2019/20 stats: 5.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 60.4 FG%
Career earnings: $47,778,792
Agent: Rich Paul
65
Cheick Diallo / C / Last team: Phoenix
Undersized center with little perimeter skills who does well to get by thanks to high energy and athleticism. Channels energy well on defense. Solid catch-and-finisher.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 64.8 FG%
Career earnings: $5,079,887
Agent: Bill Duffy
66
Shabazz Muhammad / SG / Last team: Shenzhen Aviators (China)
2019/20 stats: 23.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 56.1 FG%, 41.9 3P%
Career earnings: $10,887,054
Agent: Happy Walters
67
Justin Patton / C / Last team: Milwaukee
2019/20 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,398,195
Agent: Mike Lindeman
68
Gary Payton II / PG / Last team: Washington
Defensive energy runs in his DNA. Has the physical tools to guard any backcourt player. Could be an elite steals guy one day. Explosive. Lacks creativity as a ballhandler and struggles as a shooter, making him a below-average offensive player.
2019/20 stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 28.3 3P%
Career earnings: $1,871,502
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
69
Nene / C / Last team: Atlanta
2018/19 stats: 3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 51.7 FG%
Career earnings: $132,775,609
Agent: Bill Duffy
70
Dante Cunningham / PF / Last team: Fujian Sturgeons (China)
Vet power forward who can space the floor and do some scoring in the post. Won’t try to do too much ever.
2019/20 stats: 15.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%
Career earnings: $18,958,724
Agent: Joel Bell
71
Vince Edwards / SF / Last team: Canton Charge (G League)
2019/20 stats: 9.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.5 FG%, 40.9 3P%
Agent: Bobby Petriella
72
Oshae Brissett / SF / Last team: Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League)
2019/20 stats: 1.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 36.1 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $129,568
Agent: Mike George
73
Ekpe Udoh / C / Last team: Beijing Ducks (China)
Long, slow-footed big man with surprising playmaking skills.
2019/20 stats: 19.0 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.7 bpg, 60.7 FG%
Career earnings: $21,895,511
Agent: Michael Silverman
74
Quincy Pondexter / SF / Last team: San Antonio
2018/19 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $21,852,359
Agent: Jason Glushon
75
Justin Wright-Foreman / PG / Last team: New Orleans
2019/20 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 35.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Sean Kennedy
76
Cam Reynolds / SG / Last team: San Antonio
2018/19 stats: 5.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 42.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $188,521
Agent: James Dunleavy
77
Admiral Schofield / SF / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 38.0 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $1,000,000
Agent: Zach Kurtin
78
Jeremiah Martin / PG / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Daniel Curtin
79
Naz Mitrou-Long / SG / Last team: Indiana
Shot-making ball-handler with a smooth game. Undersized and not that athletic for a 2-guard but he can still do some scoring.
2019/20 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 35.3 FG%
Career earnings: $323,976
Agent: Michael Silverman
80
Chandler Parsons / SF / Last team: Atlanta
2019/20 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 27.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $102,062,262
Agent: James Dunleavy
81
Tyler Cook / SF / Last team: Minnesota
2019/20 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 66.7 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Chris Emens
82
Jarrod Uthoff / PF / Last team: New Orleans
2019/20 stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $129,920
Agent: Michael Silverman
83
Malcolm Miller / SF / Last team: Utah
2019/20 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 41.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $2,122,899
Agent: David Gasman
84
Caleb Swanigan / PF / Last team: Portland
Plus-sized big man with some perimeter skills but lacking in athleticism.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 59.6 FG%
Career earnings: $5,239,080
Agent: Roosevelt Barnes
85
Treveon Graham / SG / Last team: Milwaukee
End-of-bench guard who can do some scoring. Not a consistent three-point shooter but does have a quick first step and solid floater in the lane.
2019/20 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.0 FG%, 27.5 3P%
Career earnings: $5,539,133
Agent: Alex Saratsis
86
Zach Norvell / SG / Last team: Chicago
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.6 apg, 25.0 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $50,752
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
87
Jaylen Hoard / PF / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 46.9 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
88
James Young / SG / Last team: Maccabi Haifa (Israel)
2019/20 stats: 20.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 42.8 FG%, 41.1 3P%
Career earnings: $5,326,770
Agent: Leon Rose
89
Josh Gray / PG / Last team: Indiana
2019/20 stats: 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 50.0 FG%
Career earnings: $171,727
Agent: Mike Naiditch
90
Marcus Georges-Hunt / SG / Last team: Sichuan Blue Whales (China)
Athletic, strong guard who is raw on offense but is a tough defender.
2020/21 stats: 25.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 46.9 FG%
Career earnings: $1,401,547
Agent: Adam Pensack
91
Ike Anigbogu / C / Last team: Erie BayHawks (G League)
2019/20 stats: 9.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 61.5 FG%, 45.5 3P%
Career earnings: $2,299,383
Agent: Happy Walters
92
Nik Stauskas / SG / Last team: Milwaukee
2019/20 stats: 8.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.6 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $14,577,352
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
93
Zylan Cheatham / PF / Last team: Minnesota
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 66.7 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Drew Gross
94
Tyler Zeller / C / Last team: San Antonio
2019/20 stats: 1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 25.0 FG%
Career earnings: $17,686,467
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
95
Khyri Thomas / SG / Last team: San Antonio
2019/20 stats: 2.1 ppg, 0.1 rpg, 0.4 apg, 29.4 FG%, 35.7 3P%
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Mike Lindeman
96
Matt Mooney / SG / Last team: Cleveland
2019/20 stats: 0.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg, 25.0 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Chris Emens
97
Terrence Jones / PF / Last team: Mets de Guaynabo (Puerto Rico)
2019/20 stats: 19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 46.4 FG%, 31.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,550,822
Agent: James Dunleavy
98
Hollis Thompson / SG / Last team: Stockton Kings (G League)
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 37.8 FG%, 21.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,384,978
Agent: Andrew Vye
99
Louis King / SF / Last team: New York
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 38.1 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Sean Kennedy
100
Trevon Duval / PG / Last team: Iowa Wolves (G League)
2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 47.4 FG%, 21.3 3P%
Career earnings: $77,250
Agent: Raymond Brothers
101
Charlie Brown / SG / Last team: Minnesota
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.2 apg, 31.6 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Andre Buck
102
Devin Robinson / SF / Last team: Raptors 905 (G League)
2019/20 stats: 17.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 54.9 FG%
Career earnings: $154,500
Agent: Jason Glushon
103
Isaiah Briscoe / PG / Last team: King Szczecin (Poland)
2019/20 stats: 15.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 51.5 FG%, 60.0 3P%
Career earnings: $838,464
Agent: Brian Dyke
104
Antonius Cleveland / SG / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 28.6 FG%
Career earnings: $463,684
Agent: Michael Silverman
105
Josh Reaves / SF / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 33.3 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Daniel Curtin
106
Alize Johnson / PF / Last team: Toronto
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 41.4 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Happy Walters
107
Festus Ezeli / C / Last team: Portland
2019/20 stats: 7.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.8 FG%
Career earnings: $13,609,508
Agent: Bill Duffy
108
Rawle Alkins / SG / Last team: New Orleans
2019/20 stats: 3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $77,250
Agent: Joshua Ebrahim
109
Levi Randolph / SG / Last team: Canton Charge (G League)
2019/20 stats: 16.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 48.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%
Career earnings: $25,000
Agent: Mark Termini
110
Michael Frazier / SG / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.2 apg, 24.1 FG%, 17.4 3P%
Career earnings: $652,031
Agent: Matt Ramker
111
Axel Toupane / SF / Last team: Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $1,039,309
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
112
Chasson Randle / PG / Last team: Oklahoma City
Point guard who can play off the ball and knock down three-pointers at an above-average rate.
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 1.7 apg
Career earnings: $2,921,162
Agent: Darrell Comer
113
Dewan Hernandez / C / Last team: Toronto
2019/20 stats: 2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 35.7 FG%
Career earnings: $898,310
Agent: Nathan Conley
114
Henry Ellenson / PF / Last team: Toronto
2019/20 stats: 0.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 14.3 FG%
Career earnings: $5,684,231
Agent: Mike Lindeman
115
Justin Robinson / PG / Last team: Philadelphia
2019/20 stats: 1.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.7 FG%, 60.0 3P%
Career earnings: $395,866
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
116
Shawne Williams / SF / Last team: Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
Career earnings: $15,551,812
Agent: Happy Walters
