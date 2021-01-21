NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available right now

Diminutive floor general who put up an MVP-caliber season not too long ago. Injuries have derailed his career since then, but he claims to be as healthy as ever now following recent hip surgery. If he really has regained his former burst, he’d be a savvy pickup for any team.

2019/20 stats: 12.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 rpg, 40.8 FG%, 41.3 3P%

Career earnings: $31,149,555

Agent: Bernie Lee