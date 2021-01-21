NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available right now

ALL PLAYERS / SHOOTING GUARDS
1
Isaiah Thomas / Last team: Washington
Diminutive floor general who put up an MVP-caliber season not too long ago. Injuries have derailed his career since then, but he claims to be as healthy as ever now following recent hip surgery. If he really has regained his former burst, he’d be a savvy pickup for any team.
2019/20 stats: 12.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 rpg, 40.8 FG%, 41.3 3P%
Career earnings: $31,149,555
Agent: Bernie Lee
2
Shabazz Napier / Last team: Washington
Entertaining ball-handler who can really do some scoring off the dribble. Undersized so he struggles finishing in the paint at times.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 41.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
3
Emmanuel Mudiay / Last team: Utah
He’s been up-and-down throughout his career, but recently it appears he’s figuring out his role as a score-first backup ball-handler.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.2 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong
4
Yogi Ferrell / Last team: Cleveland
2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $7,990,893
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
5
Jose Juan Barea / Last team: Dallas
He may be getting up there in age, but the Puerto Rican can still do some scoring off the bench. Totally trustworthy when he’s on the floor thanks to championship experience.
2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 rpg, 41.1 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Career earnings: $46,505,958
Agent: Bill Duffy
6
Elie Okobo / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8 FG%, 35.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,655,316
Agent: Hirant Manakian
7
CJ Miles / Last team: Washington
2019/20 stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 32.2 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $50,536,098
Agent: Doug Neustadt
8
Ky Bowman / Last team: LA Clippers
Three-level scorer in the backcourt, but needs to improve three-point stroke. Crafty scorer in the paint.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Tony Dutt
9
Mario Chalmers / Last team: Aris BC (Greece)
2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.8 FG%, 44.7 3P%
Career earnings: $24,734,296
Agent: Joel Bell
10
Frank Mason / Last team: Philadelphia
Undersized point guard who likes to seek out his own shot but can also create for others. Solid outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 45.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $2,642,195
Agent: Isaiah Garrett
11
Gary Payton II / Last team: Washington
Defensive energy runs in his DNA. Has the physical tools to guard any backcourt player. Could be an elite steals guy one day. Explosive. Lacks creativity as a ballhandler and struggles as a shooter, making him a below-average offensive player.
2019/20 stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 28.3 3P%
Career earnings: $1,871,502
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
12
Justin Wright-Foreman / Last team: New Orleans
2019/20 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 35.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Sean Kennedy
13
Jeremiah Martin / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Daniel Curtin
14
Josh Gray / Last team: Indiana
2019/20 stats: 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 50.0 FG%
Career earnings: $171,727
Agent: Mike Naiditch
15
Trevon Duval / Last team: Iowa Wolves (G League)
2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 47.4 FG%, 21.3 3P%
Career earnings: $77,250
Agent: Raymond Brothers
16
Isaiah Briscoe / Last team: King Szczecin (Poland)
2019/20 stats: 15.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 51.5 FG%, 60.0 3P%
Career earnings: $838,464
Agent: Brian Dyke
17
Chasson Randle / Last team: Oklahoma City
Point guard who can play off the ball and knock down three-pointers at an above-average rate.
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 1.7 apg
Career earnings: $2,921,162
Agent: Darrell Comer
18
Justin Robinson / Last team: Philadelphia
2019/20 stats: 1.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.7 FG%, 60.0 3P%
Career earnings: $395,866
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
