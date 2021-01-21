NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available right now

USA Today Sports

1
Isaiah Thomas / Last team: Washington

Diminutive floor general who put up an MVP-caliber season not too long ago. Injuries have derailed his career since then, but he claims to be as healthy as ever now following recent hip surgery. If he really has regained his former burst, he’d be a savvy pickup for any team.

2019/20 stats: 12.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 rpg, 40.8 FG%, 41.3 3P%
Career earnings: $31,149,555
Agent: Bernie Lee

2
Shabazz Napier / Last team: Washington

Entertaining ball-handler who can really do some scoring off the dribble. Undersized so he struggles finishing in the paint at times.

2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 41.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

3
Emmanuel Mudiay / Last team: Utah

He’s been up-and-down throughout his career, but recently it appears he’s figuring out his role as a score-first backup ball-handler.

2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.2 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong

4
Yogi Ferrell / Last team: Cleveland

2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $7,990,893
Agent: Cervando Tejeda

5
Jose Juan Barea / Last team: Dallas

He may be getting up there in age, but the Puerto Rican can still do some scoring off the bench. Totally trustworthy when he’s on the floor thanks to championship experience.

2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 rpg, 41.1 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Career earnings: $46,505,958
Agent: Bill Duffy

6
Elie Okobo / Last team: Brooklyn

2019/20 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8 FG%, 35.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,655,316
Agent: Hirant Manakian

7
CJ Miles / Last team: Washington

2019/20 stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 32.2 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $50,536,098
Agent: Doug Neustadt

8
Ky Bowman / Last team: LA Clippers

Three-level scorer in the backcourt, but needs to improve three-point stroke. Crafty scorer in the paint.

2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Tony Dutt

9
Mario Chalmers / Last team: Aris BC (Greece)

2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.8 FG%, 44.7 3P%
Career earnings: $24,734,296
Agent: Joel Bell

10
Frank Mason / Last team: Philadelphia

Undersized point guard who likes to seek out his own shot but can also create for others. Solid outside shooter.

2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 45.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $2,642,195
Agent: Isaiah Garrett

11
Gary Payton II / Last team: Washington

Defensive energy runs in his DNA. Has the physical tools to guard any backcourt player. Could be an elite steals guy one day. Explosive. Lacks creativity as a ballhandler and struggles as a shooter, making him a below-average offensive player.

2019/20 stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 28.3 3P%
Career earnings: $1,871,502
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

12
Justin Wright-Foreman / Last team: New Orleans

2019/20 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 35.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Sean Kennedy

13
Jeremiah Martin / Last team: Brooklyn

2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Daniel Curtin

14
Josh Gray / Last team: Indiana

2019/20 stats: 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 50.0 FG%
Career earnings: $171,727
Agent: Mike Naiditch

15
Trevon Duval / Last team: Iowa Wolves (G League)

2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 47.4 FG%, 21.3 3P%
Career earnings: $77,250
Agent: Raymond Brothers

16
Isaiah Briscoe / Last team: King Szczecin (Poland)

2019/20 stats: 15.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 51.5 FG%, 60.0 3P%
Career earnings: $838,464
Agent: Brian Dyke

17
Chasson Randle / Last team: Oklahoma City

Point guard who can play off the ball and knock down three-pointers at an above-average rate.

2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 1.7 apg
Career earnings: $2,921,162
Agent: Darrell Comer

18
Justin Robinson / Last team: Philadelphia

2019/20 stats: 1.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.7 FG%, 60.0 3P%
Career earnings: $395,866
Agent: Michael Lelchitski

