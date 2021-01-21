NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available right now

Stretch-4 with 12 years’ worth of experience in the NBA. Great at drawing charges on the defensive end. Knows his role on both ends and plays it well in that he doesn’t try to do too much.

2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 46.6 FG%, 36.5 3P%

Career earnings: $68,538,759

Agent: Aylton Tesch