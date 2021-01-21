NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available right now

ALL PLAYERS / POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS
1
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / Last team: Minnesota
High-energy forward. Always active on the defensive end. Can guard bigger and smaller players. Has a knack for crashing the offensive boards. Unreliable jumper. Respectable face-up game from the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 47.1 FG%
Career earnings: $9,157,156
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2
Ersan Ilyasova / Last team: Milwaukee
Stretch-4 with 12 years’ worth of experience in the NBA. Great at drawing charges on the defensive end. Knows his role on both ends and plays it well in that he doesn’t try to do too much.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 46.6 FG%, 36.5 3P%
Career earnings: $68,538,759
Agent: Aylton Tesch
3
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / Last team: New York
Possesses arguably the most awkward jump shot in the NBA right now, but he thrives defensively guarding multiple positions. Solid cutter off the ball, too.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $60,356,045
Agent: Mitch Nathan
4
Anthony Tolliver / Last team: Memphis
The prototypical floor-spacing power forward. On offense, he’s solely out there to shoot threes.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 35.7 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $31,265,340
Agent: Larry Fox
5
Lance Thomas / Last team: Brooklyn
2019/20 stats: 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $24,514,753
Agent: Leon Rose
6
Bruno Caboclo / Last team: Houston
At 6-foot-9 with an outrageous 7-foot-7 wingspan, he has better length than most centers. Can use that length to become a menace on defense as he gains more experience. Still a work in progress.
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 42.7 FG%
Career earnings: $9,573,886
Agent: BJ Armstrong
7
Kenneth Faried / Last team: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (China)
Super energetic big man who thrives on the glass and can finish above the rim. Lack of size and of a three-point shot hurt him in the modern game.
2019/20 stats: 17.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $56,898,674
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
8
Ryan Anderson / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 28.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $98,931,326
Agent: Chris Emens
9
Kenny Wooten / Last team: Houston
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Joel Bell
10
Johnathan Motley / Last team: Phoenix
Big man with smooth scoring abilities in the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 73.3 FG%
Career earnings: $234,068
Agent: Michael Silverman
11
Noah Vonleh / Last team: Chicago
2019/20 stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 56.5 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $15,565,713
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
12
TJ Leaf / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 41.9 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $7,249,200
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
13
Dante Cunningham / Last team: Fujian Sturgeons (China)
Vet power forward who can space the floor and do some scoring in the post. Won’t try to do too much ever.
2019/20 stats: 15.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%
Career earnings: $18,958,724
Agent: Joel Bell
14
Jarrod Uthoff / Last team: New Orleans
2019/20 stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $129,920
Agent: Michael Silverman
15
Caleb Swanigan / Last team: Portland
Plus-sized big man with some perimeter skills but lacking in athleticism.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 59.6 FG%
Career earnings: $5,239,080
Agent: Roosevelt Barnes
16
Jaylen Hoard / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 46.9 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
17
Zylan Cheatham / Last team: Minnesota
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 66.7 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Drew Gross
18
Terrence Jones / Last team: Mets de Guaynabo (Puerto Rico)
2019/20 stats: 19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 46.4 FG%, 31.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,550,822
Agent: James Dunleavy
19
Alize Johnson / Last team: Toronto
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 41.4 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Happy Walters
20
Henry Ellenson / Last team: Toronto
2019/20 stats: 0.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 14.3 FG%
Career earnings: $5,684,231
Agent: Mike Lindeman
Basketball, Free Agency, NBA, Ranking