NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available right now

1
Allen Crabbe / Last team: Minnesota
Fills a singular role as a spot-up outside shooter. Nearly 39 percent for his career from beyond the arc.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 35.6 FG%, 30.3 3P%
Career earnings: $58,966,776
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2
Wilson Chandler / Last team: Brooklyn
Experienced wing who can do a bit of everything on the floor offensively, though not at the levels he used to.
2019/20 stats: 5.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.4 FG%, 30.6 3P%
Career earnings: $73,745,287
Agent: Sam Permut
3
Mario Hezonja / Last team: Memphis
The potential is there to be an exciting, ball-handling, above-the-rim swingman, but he has yet to come close to reaching it besides a flash here or there.
2019/20 stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $19,966,785
Agent: Michael Tellem
4
Joe Johnson / Last team: Triplets (Big3)
2019/20 stats: 21.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.9 apg
Career earnings: $217,316,875
Agent: Jason Glushon
5
Thabo Sefolosha / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $47,289,981
Agent: Guy Zucker
6
Andre Roberson / Last team: Oklahoma City
Missed over a year-and-a-half due to injuries and setbacks, but before that, was one of the best wing defenders in basketball. For how good his defense is, his shooting is just as nonexistent.
2019/20 stats: 2.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 27.6 FG%, 21.4 3P%
Career earnings: $35,665,592
Agent: Bill Duffy
7
DeMarre Carroll / Last team: Houston
Veteran 3-and-D swingman. Can do some scoring off the bounce too. Has a solid floater. Defends multiple positions. Even plays some small-ball power forward.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 37.9 FG%, 24.2 3P%
Career earnings: $67,326,634
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
8
Luc Mbah a Moute / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.7 spg, 40.0 FG%,
Career earnings: $31,024,380
Agent: Leon Rose
9
Lance Stephenson / Last team: Liaoning Flying Leopards (China)
At his best in the NBA, he was a do-it-all forward who scored, rebound and assisted – usually in an exciting manner. We haven’t seen that version of him in a long while, though.
2019/20 stats: 26.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 52.2 FG%, 30.0 3P%
Career earnings: $35,457,264
Agent: Reggie Brown
10
Michael Beasley / Last team: Southern Tigers (China)
2018/19 stats: 22.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $40,612,888
Agent: Jim Tanner
11
Jonathon Simmons / Last team: Liaoning Flying Leopards (China)
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 52.7 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $13,699,729
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
12
Ryan Broekhoff / Last team: Philadelphia
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 37.3 FG%, 39.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Andy Shiffman
13
Zhaire Smith / Last team: Memphis
2019/20 stats: 1.1 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 27.3 FG%
Career earnings: $5,673,960
Agent: Bill Duffy
14
Vince Edwards / Last team: Canton Charge (G League)
2019/20 stats: 9.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.5 FG%, 40.9 3P%
Agent: Bobby Petriella
15
Oshae Brissett / Last team: Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League)
2019/20 stats: 1.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 36.1 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $129,568
Agent: Mike George
16
Quincy Pondexter / Last team: San Antonio
2018/19 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $21,852,359
Agent: Jason Glushon
17
Admiral Schofield / Last team: Oklahoma City
2019/20 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 38.0 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $1,000,000
Agent: Zach Kurtin
18
Chandler Parsons / Last team: Atlanta
2019/20 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 27.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $102,062,262
Agent: James Dunleavy
19
Tyler Cook / Last team: Minnesota
2019/20 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 66.7 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Chris Emens
20
Malcolm Miller / Last team: Utah
2019/20 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 41.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $2,122,899
Agent: David Gasman
21
Louis King / Last team: New York
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 38.1 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Sean Kennedy
22
Devin Robinson / Last team: Raptors 905 (G League)
2019/20 stats: 17.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 54.9 FG%
Career earnings: $154,500
Agent: Jason Glushon
23
Josh Reaves / Last team: Houston
2019/20 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 33.3 FG%
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Daniel Curtin
24
Axel Toupane / Last team: Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $1,039,309
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
25
Shawne Williams / Last team: Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
2019/20 stats: –
Career earnings: $15,551,812
Agent: Happy Walters
