The NBA free agents primed for the biggest raises

John Collins betting on himself for this past season may have earned him a maximum contract. After earning just $11 million in his first four seasons, the starting salary on his next contract should at least double his total career earnings.

ProFitX projects Collins with a $22.8 million salary in 2021-22 with a high of $25.8 million, which would give him a five-year salary in the $132-150 million range that the Hawks can offer. A full maximum contract would start him at $28.1 million with the Hawks being allowed to give him as much as a projected $163 million over five years while another team can offer $120.9 million over four years.

Collins previously rejected a four-year, $90 million extension which would translate to a five-year $116.3 million deal. Even if Collins were to get a five-year deal for slightly less than that max, the lower end of ProFitX’s projection for him still has him out-earning the annual rate of the rejected $90 million extension by a significant margin.