Free agency stock watch: Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Blake Griffin and more

It seems that Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has reached a fork in the road with his team.

It was not long ago that Markkanen was a centerpiece of the trade in which the Bulls moved on from Jimmy Butler. But after trading several assets for big man Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls reportedly attempted to trade Markkanen at the deadline.

Per a source: The Chicago Bulls are still looking at Lauri Markkanen trades. Chicago doesn't see him and Nikola Vucevic as a long-term fit next to each other in the frontcourt. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

The front office was not able to get a deal that satisfied them and rather than moving him for pennies on the dollar, Markkanen currently remains with the organization.

Despite his camp believing that he would still stay in the starting lineup, earlier this week, the 7-footer was actually moved out of the first unit for just the second time in his professional career.

Chicago has now lost five games in a row and Markkanen was 0-for-2, 1-for-5 and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc during the first three of their losing streak.

Lauri Markkanen's first 15 games: 19.4 ppg | 52.6% FG, 43.5% 3P (shot 44.3% on 5.3 wide-open 3PA per game) Markkanen's last 10: 13.9 ppg | 41.3% FG, 31.8% 3P (36.2% on 4.7 wide-open 3PA per game) via https://t.co/qIw6Hycmry tracking data — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) March 30, 2021

When he enters restricted free agency, the Bulls will have an opportunity to match any offer that he receives. Perhaps they could see value with him as an oversized wing.

Performances like what he has had recently are going to hurt his value, however, potentially make it a bit easier for Chicago to retain him on a cheaper deal than previously expected.

