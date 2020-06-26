Upcoming NBA free agents who have the most on the line in Orlando

When the NBA season resumes in Orlando, some players will have more at stake than just the chance to win this historic and unusual championship.

While it won’t quite have the March Madness atmosphere of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that helps college prospects standout for the NBA Draft, the recency bias of “what have you done for me lately?” can help some upcoming free agents stand out.

One front office executive in the Eastern Conference explained the impact that these games can have on contracts (via ESPN):

“Everybody has done their work. So you can only go down … They can only get worse. Maybe some third-tier guy plays well and moves up a tier, but the top-tier guys can only get worse. That work is already done.”

That is exactly why some upcoming free agents (e.g. Washington Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans) may decide not to play and instead opt to lose 1.09 percent of their salary for each game missed.

Players like Bertans and Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, previously expected to “at least double” his money when his contract expires during the offseason, have likely already done enough to solidify their earning potential.

But the following players are the ones worth watching the closest when they suit up for their teams in Orlando.