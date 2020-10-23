GOAT debate cheat sheet: Where NBA legends rank No. 1

Most All-NBA selections: Broke the tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant by being selected for a 16th time this season. He’s both the youngest and fifth-oldest to be selected for an All-NBA team. One caveat here: There was no All-NBA 3rd Team during Abdul-Jabbar’s time in the NBA. If there had been, perhaps he would top this list.

Most All-NBA 1st Team selections: With 13, he has two more than the next guys: Bryant and Karl Malone.

Most points scored in the playoffs: He’s running up the score by now. With 7,491 already, he’s got over 1,500 more points than the player in second (Michael Jordan)… and counting.

Most playoff games won: Moved past Derek Fisher and Tim Duncan this postseason. He’s got a 66.15 percent winning percentage in the playoffs. That’s only slightly worse than Jordan, who had a 66.48 percent win rate in the playoffs.

Most steals in the playoffs: Jordan and Scottie Pippen are right behind him, but he’ll continue to extend his lead over the years to come.

Most playoff Win Shares: He’s No. 1 in playoff Win Shares by a mile at 55.3. In second place is Jordan at 39.8. Third is Duncan with 37.8.

Most playoff game-winning buzzer beaters: At five, he has the most playoff buzzer beaters ever. He has as many as Jordan (3), Bryant (1) and Kawhi Leonard (1) combined. Strangely enough, he has more playoff buzzer beaters than regular-season buzzer beaters, which he only has two of.

Best Value Over Replacement Player in regular season: He’s No. 1 in regular-season VORP at 133.7. Second place is Jordan at 116.1 and third is John Stockton at 106.5.

Best Value Over Replacement Player in playoffs: He also leads all players in NBA history in playoff VORP at 33.2.

Most consecutive double-digit scoring games in the regular season: One of his crazier accomplishments. If he scores in double-digits for at least five more games next season, he’ll become the first player ever to hit 10-plus points in 1,000 straight games.

Most Player of the Week awards: If he wins two more of these, he’ll double the next player on the list, Kobe Bryant. He does benefit here from the NBA moving to give out two Player of the Week awards weekly (one for each conference) starting in the 2001-02 season.

Most Player of the Month awards: He has more of these than the next two players on the list combined (Bryant and Jordan). Again, the NBA started giving out a Player of the Month award for each conference starting in 2001-02 season, so he does get a bit of help here. Also, the award didn’t even exist before 1979.

Most points in All-Star games: He’s the only player ever with at least 300 points scored in All-Star contests.