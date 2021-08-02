NBA intel: Goran Dragic, Evan Fournier, Daniel Theis, Aron Baynes and Reggie Bullock

Some around the league believe the Dallas Mavericks will consider trading for Goran Dragic should he end up going to Toronto in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deal with Miami, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned.

Dallas can be added as a third team in the Lowry sign-and-trade deal where they get Dragic. The Mavericks can also trade for Dragic separately with Toronto. Both avenues can happen using Dallas’ cap space.

According to our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Golzan, Dallas has $30.3 million in cap space. Dragic is on the books for $19.4 million next season, which would leave Dallas $10.9 million in cap space on paper.

Dallas could trade Dwight Powell ($11.1 million) or Maxi Kleber ($8.8 million) to create more cap space to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. Shedding Powell without taking any additional salary would help Dallas create $22 million in cap space. Shedding Kleber would create $19.7 million.

