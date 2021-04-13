Logo quiz: Whose starting lineups are these?

This is pretty straightforward: We have put together graphics with the starting lineups of several NBA teams replacing the names of the players with the logos of the squads they last played for prior to joining their current teams.
For example, you would have the logo of the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook in the Wizards lineup since that’s the last team he was a member of before moving to Washington.
Everything clear? Now go play and see how many you can get right.
Starting lineup No. 1
Click here for the answer or scroll down to the bottom of the page to see all of the right answers
Starting lineup No. 2
Starting lineup No. 3
Starting lineup No. 4
Starting lineup No. 5
Starting lineup No. 6
Starting lineup No. 7
Starting lineup No. 8
Starting lineup No. 9
Starting lineup No. 10
ANSWERS
Lineup No. 1: Philadelphia 76ers with Ben Simmons (formerly of Louisiana State), Seth Curry (Dallas), Danny Green (LA Lakers), Tobias Harris (LA Clippers) and Joel Embiid (Kansas).
Lineup No. 2: Los Angeles Lakers with Dennis Schroeder (formerly of Oklahoma City), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Detroit), LeBron James (Cleveland), Anthony Davis (New Orleans) and Andre Drummond (Cleveland).
Lineup No. 3: Portland Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard (formerly of Weber State), CJ McCollum (Lehigh), Norman Powell (Toronto), Robert Covington (Houston), and Jusuf Nurkic (Denver).
Lineup No. 4: Sacramento Kings with De’Aaron Fox (formerly of Kentucky), Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State), Buddy Hield (New Orleans), Harrison Barnes (Dallas) and Richaun Holmes (Phoenix).
Lineup No. 5: Phoenix Suns with Chris Paul (formerly of Oklahoma City), Devin Booker (Kentucky), Mikal Bridges (Villanova), Jae Crowder (Miami) and Deandre Ayton (Arizona).
Lineup No. 6: Oklahoma City Thunder with Theo Maledon (formerly of ASVEL Villeurbanne), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Kenrich Williams (New Orleans), Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos) and Moses Brown (Portland).
Lineup No. 7: Minnesota Timberwolves with D’Angelo Russell (formerly of Golden State), Malik Beasley (Denver), Anthony Edwards (Georgia), Jaden McDaniels (Washington Huskies) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Kentucky).
Lineup No. 8: Cleveland Cavaliers with Collin Sexton (formerly of Alabama), Darius Garland (Vanderbilt), Isaac Okoro (Auburn), Kevin Love (Minnesota) and Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn).
Lineup No. 9: San Antonio Spurs with Dejounte Murray (formerly of Washington Huskies), Derrick White (Colorado Buffaloes), Lonnie Walker (Miami Hurricanes), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto) and Jakob Poeltl (Toronto).
Lineup No. 10: Orlando Magic with Cole Anthony (formerly of North Carolina), Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte), Gary Harris (Denver), Chuma Okeke (Auburn) and Wendell Carter (Chicago).
