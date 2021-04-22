NBA media poll: Nikola Jokic is the near-consensus MVP

Nikola Jokic has taken a commanding lead in the MVP race, according to our HoopsHype media MVP poll for April.
As for the best of the rest, Stephen Curry has made the biggest jump while LeBron James has seen his MVP chances take the biggest hit compared to our March MVP media poll.
To determine the top contenders for the MVP award, HoopsHype anonymously polled 17 media members who voted on last year’s awards for their current top five MVP rankings.
As with the official vote, the top player received 10 points, the second received seven points, the third received five points, the fourth received three points, and the fifth player received one point for each ballot. Below are the results of the poll.
1. Nikola Jokic (Denver)
Share of the vote: 98.24 percent of maximum amount possible
March MVP ranking: No. 3
They call him the Joker, but his MVP candidacy is no laughing matter. The Serbian star leads the league in field goals (602), Win Shares (12.9), and offensive win shares (10.2), while ranking second in player efficiency rating (31.3), total points (1,531), and third in total assists (506) and minutes played (2,053).
With Jamal Murray out after undergoing surgery for his torn ACL, the Nuggets will continue to ride their franchise cornerstone more than ever.
While Murray’s injury is a blow to Denver’s title chances, forward Aaron Gordon told The Athletic, “We still feel like we have enough, especially with ‘Joker’ man. When you’ve got that guy on the floor, you have a chance to win every single night.”
2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Share of the vote: 65.88 percent of maximum amount possible
March MVP ranking: No. 1
Despite playing only 40 games, Embiid has been able to draw contact at such a high rate that he still ranks second in free throws made (401) and attempts (471).
It’s one reason why Ben Simmons, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, believes his teammate Embiid should be the frontrunner over Jokic. “I don’t think teams know what to do when they’re guarding him,” Simmons said. “I think he’s clearly the MVP this season.”
Embiid leads the league in player efficiency rating (31.5) and also ranks second in usage percentage (35.6), and fourth in defensive rating (103.7) heading into the stretch run of the season.
3. Stephen Curry (Golden State)
Share of the vote: 25.29 percent of maximum amount possible
March MVP ranking: No. 7
Before facing the Wizards on Wednesday, Curry was the hottest player in the league averaging 40 points on an astounding 54.1 shooting percent from the field, 49.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 90.3 percent at the foul line with 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his previous 11 games played. For good measure, Curry made 10 or more threes in four games during that sizzling stretch.
Curry has since overtaken Bradley Beal for the league’s highest-scoring average (31.1) while keeping the Warriors afloat for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Share of the vote: 24.12 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: No. 6
The reigning back-to-back MVP has put up similar numbers to his previous two seasons while ranking third overall in player efficiency rating (28.8) and fourth in win shares (8.0).
While the Bucks remain third in the East, it appears the Greek Freak’s reign as MVP is coming to an end with little time left to close the gap.
5. Damian Lillard (Portland)
Share of the vote: 10.59 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: No. 4
Lillard, the face of the Trail Blazers, ranks second in offensive Win Shares (7.1), third in scoring (28.6), threes made (214), and free throws made (362) while ranking fifth in minutes per game (35.9).
With Portland now 3-7 in its last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are now clinging to the sixth seed just half a game ahead of the Mavericks. Falling to the seventh seed would mean Portland enters the Play-In Tournament.
Lillard, 30, remains in his prime, but the clock is ticking on Portland’s chances to maximize his window to compete for a championship in the West.
6. James Harden (Brooklyn)
Share of the vote: 10 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: No. 5
7. Chris Paul (Phoenix)
Share of the vote: 8.24 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: No. 9
8. LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Share of the vote: 5.29 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: No. 2
9. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
Share of the vote: 4.71 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: Not ranked
10. Luka Doncic (Dallas)
Share of the vote: 3.53 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: Not ranked
11. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
Share of the vote: 2.35 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: Not ranked
12. Rudy Gobert (Utah)
Share of the vote: 1.76 percent of maximum amount possible
February MVP ranking: Not ranked
