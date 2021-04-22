NBA media poll: Nikola Jokic is the near-consensus MVP

Nikola Jokic has taken a commanding lead in the MVP race, according to our HoopsHype media MVP poll for April.

As for the best of the rest, Stephen Curry has made the biggest jump while LeBron James has seen his MVP chances take the biggest hit compared to our March MVP media poll.

To determine the top contenders for the MVP award, HoopsHype anonymously polled 17 media members who voted on last year’s awards for their current top five MVP rankings.

As with the official vote, the top player received 10 points, the second received seven points, the third received five points, the fourth received three points, and the fifth player received one point for each ballot. Below are the results of the poll.