NBA media poll: Joel Embiid is the current MVP favorite ahead of LeBron James

Two months into the NBA season, we’ve seen a ton of parity throughout the league – not just in the standings but in the Most Valuable Player race as well.

In our January media MVP poll, Kevin Durant took the top spot. Now, he doesn’t rank in the Top 5 according to the same media members.

So who’s standing out through February? HoopsHype anonymously polled 15 media members who voted on last year’s awards to find out.

As with the official vote, the top player received 10 points, the second received seven points, the third received five points, the fourth received three points, and the fifth player received one point for each ballot.