2023 Aggregate NBA mock draft 1.0: Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson for No. 1 pick

The 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by center Victor Wembanyama and guard Scoot Henderson, with both players expected to battle it out to be the No. 1 pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.

HoopsHype also gathered thoughts from several NBA executives and scouts for their insight on the projected lottery picks for the first edition of the aggregate mock draft.

To get a better projection of where all of the projected top prospects stand heading into the new season, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.

NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 60 points. If a player was second, he received 59 points and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.