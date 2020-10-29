2020 NBA aggregate mock draft 8.0: Draft day ranges for top prospects

The 2020 NBA draft is fairly unpredictable and prospects have wider ranges in where they could get selected when it is all said and done.
We looked at mock drafts from NBADraft.net, ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, The Ringer, Stadium, SI.com, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire, USA Today and Yahoo to give us a more clear understanding of consensus rankings and projections.
This also provided context for realistic high-end and low-end predictions for the players most often included in mock drafts.
Please note that the range included for each player is not based on our own reporting or intel and it only reflects the data pulled from the various mock drafts.
The full list of our latest aggregate mock draft rankings can be found here. HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.
1
LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Guard, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
RANGE: 1-3
Much like his older brother Lonzo Ball was in 2017, analysts agree that LaMelo Ball will be selected with one of the first three picks in the 2020 draft.
2
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Wing, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
RANGE: 1-3
Even though Anthony Edwards is not a consensus to go No. 1 overall and has fallen in our rankings since the last collection, the powerful wing is still expected to hear his name called with one of the first few picks in 2020.
3
James Wiseman, Memphis
Big, 7-foot-1, 19 years old
RANGE: 1-9
Despite not getting the full NCAA experience due to eligibility issues, big man James Wiseman is still getting love in the early half of the lottery and is someone that teams may trade up for in this class.
4
Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
RANGE: 2-7
Israel’s Deni Avdija, who took home MVP honors at the U20 European Championship in 2019, is getting some love for his scoring versatility and his ability as a secondary playmaker.
5
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Forward, 6-foot-9, 22 years old
RANGE: 2-9
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has called Obi Toppin “the most popular prospect” among NBA front offices and for good reason as he was the best offensive prospect in college basketball last season.
6
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old
RANGE: 2-11
Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton is a lengthy, low-usage guard who was one of the most NBA-ready 3-and-D prospects in college as he shot 41.9 percent from three-point range, and his steal percentage (3.8 percent) ranked second-best among high-major underclassmen.
7
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
RANGE: 5-10
Auburn’s Isaac Okoro is the best perimeter defender in this class who shot shot 67.8% at the rim as a freshman – and the majority of those attempts were unassisted.
8
Onyeka Okongwu, USC
Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old
RANGE: 6-9
Onyeka Okongwu is a double-double machine who averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game during his freshman season at USC.
MORE: Onyeka Okongwu: ‘I hope to do the same thing as Bam Adebayo’
9
Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
RANGE: 4-14
At just 18 years old, Killian Hayes led the German League in transition scoring (3.3 points per game) and ranked fifth-best for isolation scoring (2.3 ppg) and third-best distribution (5.1 assists per game) during the EuroCup.
10
Devin Vassell, Florida State
Wing, 6-foot-7, 20 years old
RANGE: 7-12
Florida State’s Devin Vassell rarely turned the ball over, he shot 41.5 percent from three-point range and his overall offensive rating ranked third-best among high-major underclassmen.
11
Patrick Williams, Florida State
Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
RANGE: 8-16
Florida State’s Patrick Williams, one of the youngest players in this draft class, is a lengthy wing who boasts impressive on-ball skills for his size.
12
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
RANGE: 9-22
Precious Achiuwa, a top-15 recruit in the class of 2019, averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and his defensive rebound percentage (24.7 percent) ranked sixth-best among all freshmen.
13
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt
Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old
RANGE: 10-18
Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith (who shot 52.2 percent from three-point range as a sophomore in 2019-20) is more than ready to space the floor as a pro as he was incredibly effective when shooting off screens and dribble handoffs as an elite movement shooter.
14
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old
RANGE: 12-26
Saddiq Bey shot 45.1 percent from three-point range last season and is an elite catch-and-shoot prospect and spot-up option who led all players 6-foot-8 or taller in total three-pointers made in 2019-20.
MORE: NBA prospect Saddiq Bey breaks down Plato’s ‘Allegory of the Cave’
15
RJ Hampton, New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand)
Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
RANGE: 12-25
RJ Hampton registered 28.8 points per game for Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2019, per Open Look Analytics, and six assists per game on the UA Association circuit in 2018.
16
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
RANGE: 14-27
Kira Lewis, whose Crimson Tide team had the fourth-fastest tempo and sixth-shortest possession time in all of college basketball last season, is elite in transition and can be a speedy option on the floor in the NBA.
17
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
RANGE: 13-24
Tyrese Maxey plays bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame, thanks to his 6-foot-6 wingspan and the offense often ran through him at Kentucky, where he was fairly productive as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets.
18
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old
RANGE: 13-27
Maryland’s Jalen Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, and his block percentage (8.3 percent) ranked among the Top 10 high-major underclassmen.
19
Cole Anthony, North Carolina
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
RANGE: 10-21
There are the makings of a potential game-changer, considering Cole Anthony averaged 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike AAU EYBL circuit in 2018. But he still needs to work on his efficiency, shot selection and assist-to-turnover ratio.
20
Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos (Greece)
Forward, 7-foot-0, 18 years old
RANGE: 18-26
Aleksej Pokusevski, a potential draft-and-stash option who offers remarkable playmaking and shooting skills for a 7-footer and is the closest thing to a unicorn among all players in this class as he averaged 14.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 5.8 blocks and two three-pointers per 36 minutes at the U18 European Championships in 2019.
21
Theo Maledon, ASVEL (France)
Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old
RANGE: 16-38
France’s Theo Maledon is a long, skinny point guard who was very solid in the pick-and-roll for French club ASVEL. The 6-foot-4 prospect has been accurate when shooting jumpers off the dribble, proving he can create his own offense.
22
Jaden McDaniels, Washington
Forward, 6-foot-9, 20 years old
RANGE: 17-32
Jaden McDaniels, who was a Top 10 recruit coming out of high school, is oozing with potential and boasts all of the physical tools of a star. But his turnover rate (23.4 percent) was among the bottom 25 among all high-major freshmen and he also committed 4.3 fouls per 40 minutes on defense, which ranked in the bottom 20 among all high-major freshmen.
23
Josh Green, Arizona
Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
RANGE: 17-33
Arizona’s Josh Green, a Top 15 recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Florida, has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and 8-foot-7 standing reach and has been considered an elite one-on-one perimeter defender.
24
Tyrell Terry, Stanford
Guard, 6-foot-2, 20 years old
RANGE: 10-42
He averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game at Stanford. The freshman also averaged two three-pointers per contest, shooting a strong 40.8% from beyond the arc. He was especially strong when shooting off the catch. His free-throw percentage (89.1 percent) ranked second-best among all high-major freshmen.
MORE: Tyrell Terry: ‘I’m savvy getting around defenders, I’m unpredictable’
25
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old
RANGE: 14-31
Washington’s Isaiah Stewart, a top-five recruit out of La Lumiere School in Indiana, averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game during his freshman season for the Huskies.
MORE: Isaiah Stewart: ‘I’m the biggest sleeper in the draft’
26
Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona (Spain)
Forward, 6-foot-7, 20 years old
RANGE: 17-41
Barcelona’s Leandro Bolmaro is one of the top draft-and-stash candidates in this class. He possesses a unique blend of size and court vision, capable of serving as a secondary playmaker with experience as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets or occasionally even pushing the break in transition.
27
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old
RANGE: 19-44
San Diego’s Malachi Flynn led the nation in win shares (7.4) last season. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and he was especially impressive when playing against top-100 competition as a junior for the Aztecs. His box plus-minus in those appearances ranked as the best in the NCAA, per Bart Torvik.
MORE: Finding the right pick-and-roll partner for Giannis in the 2020 draft
28
Desmond Bane, TCU
Forward, 6-foot-6, 22 years old
RANGE: 19-41
TCU’s Desmond Bane averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2019-20. His best trait was 3-point marksmanship, as he shot 44.2 ercent from beyond the arc.
29
Nico Mannion, Arizona
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
RANGE: 21-39
Arizona’s Nico Mannion had the second-best assist percentage (31.5 percent) among all high-major freshmen. But he shot just (26.0 percent) from three-point range during his 19 games against top-100 competition.
30
Vernon Carey, Duke
Big, 6-foot-10, 19 years old
RANGE: 15-49
Duke’s Vernon Carey averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season, earning USBWA National Freshman of the Year honors. He was mostly a post-up threat in college – but he also showed decent touch from beyond the arc, shooting 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) from three-point range. While this only accounted for 6 percent of his field-goal attempts in college, that rate was approximately four times higher when he participated in the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2017 and 2018.
31
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona
Forward, 6-foot-11, 19 years old
RANGE: 27-33
32
Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech
Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old
RANGE: 24-45
33
Tre Jones, Duke
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
RANGE: 20-43
MORE: Tyus Jones offers scouting report on brother, NBA prospect Tre Jones
34
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Guard, 6-foot-1, 22 years old
RANGE: 28-50
MORE: Cassius Winston: ‘You can’t box me in as just one type of shooter’
35
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old
RANGE: 23-44
Stay tuned for an upcoming interview with Devon Dotson on HoopsHype
36
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Guard, 6-foot-5, 21 years old
RANGE: 32-46
37
Tyler Bey, Colorado
Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
RANGE: 27-53
38
Cassius Stanley, Duke
Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old
RANGE: 25-50
39
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old
RANGE: 28-56
40
Grant Riller, Charleston
Guard, 6-foot-3, 23 years old
RANGE: 28-51
MORE: Grant Riller: ‘Fred VanVleet and Lou Williams are my two favorite comparisons so far’
41
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Forward, 6-foot-8, 21 years old
RANGE: 29-Undrafted
Stay tuned for an upcoming interview with Xavier Tillman on HoopsHype
42
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse
Wing, 6-foot-6, 22 years old
RANGE: 29-51
43
Robert Woodard, Mississippi State
Wing, 6-foot-7, 21 years old
RANGE: 26-Undrafted
MORE: Robert Woodard: ‘When I’m on the court, I’m a different person. I’m relentless’
44
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old
RANGE: 28-48
45
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Big, 7-foot, 21 years old
RANGE: 30-Undrafted
46
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old
RANGE: 34-55
47
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Forward, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
RANGE: 40-Undrafted
48
Paul Reed, DePaul
Forward, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
RANGE: 36-54
49
Skylar Mays, Louisiana State
Guard, 6-foot-4, 23 years old
RANGE: 45-Undrafted
50
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
Big, 6-foot-10, 22 years old
RANGE: 30-53
MORE: Killian Tillie: ‘I think I can play very similarly to Danilo Gallinari’
51
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old
RANGE: 37-Undrafted
52
Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan Junior College
Guard, 6-foot-6, 20 years old
RANGE: 46-Undrafted
53
Abdoulaye N'Doye, Monaco
Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
RANGE: 45-Undrafted
54
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old
RANGE: 39-Undrafted
MORE: Mason Jones: ‘I can achieve being an All-Star or being an MVP in the league’
55
Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
RANGE: 42-Undrafted
56
Sam Merrill, Utah State
Guard, 6-foot-5, 24 years old
RANGE: 46-Undrafted
57
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old
RANGE: 48-Undrafted
58
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
RANGE: 39-Undrafted
59
Yoeli Childs, Brigham Young
Forward, 6-foot-8, 22 years old
RANGE: 40-Undrafted
MORE: Yoeli Childs: ‘Whoever gets me is going to get a steal’
60
Paul Eboua, Pesaro (Italy)
Forward, 6-foot-8, 20 years old
RANGE: 52-Undrafted
61
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Big, 6-foot-11, 22 years old
RANGE: 53-Undrafted
62
CJ Elleby, Washington State
Forward, 6-foot-6, 20 years old
RANGE: 42-Undrafted
63
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Forward, 6-foot-8, 23 years old
RANGE: 51-Undrafted
MORE: Lamar Stevens: ‘Writing a book was the highlight of my college career’
64
Nate Hinton, Houston
Wing, 6-foot-5, 21 years old
RANGE: 46-Undrafted
65
Rokas Jokubaitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)
Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old
RANGE: 44-Undrafted
66
Justinian Jessup, Boise State
Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
RANGE: 49-Undrafted
67
Josh Hall, Moravian Prep
Wing, 6-foot-9, 20 years old
RANGE: 55-Undrafted
68
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Foward, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
RANGE: 53-Undrafted
69
Borisa Simanic, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Forward, 6-foot-11, 22 years old
RANGE: 51-Undrafted
70
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Big, 6-foot-11, 21 years old
RANGE: 54-Undrafted
71
Lamine Diane, Cal State Northridge
Forward, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
RANGE: 55-Undrafted
72
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown
Big, 7-foot, 22 years old
RANGE: 55-Undrafted
73
Markus Howard, Marquette
Guard, 5-foot-11, 21 years old
RANGE: 56-Undrafted
74
Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy
Forward, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
RANGE: 55-Undrafted
75
Karim Mane, Vanier College (Canada)
Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old
RANGE: 57-Undrafted
76
Naji Marshall, Xavier
Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
RANGE: 57-Undrafted
77
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
Guard, 6-foot-4, 22 years old
RANGE: 57-Undrafted
78
Tyrique Jones, Xavier
Big, 6-foot-9, 23 years old
RANGE: 58-Undrafted
79
Marko Simonovic, Mega Leks (Serbia)
Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old
RANGE: 58-Undrafted
80
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia
Big, 6-foot-9, 23 years old
RANGE: 59-Undrafted
Basketball, DunkWire, Mock Draft, NBA, Aaron Nesmith, Abdoulaye N'Doye, Aleksej Pokusevski, Anthony Edwards, Ashton Hagans, Austin Wiley, Borisa Simanic, Cassius Stanley, Cassius Winston, CJ Elleby, Cole Anthony, Daniel Oturu, Deni Avdija, Desmond Bane, Devin Vassell, Devon Dotson, Elijah Hughes, Filip Petrusev, Grant Riller, Immanuel Quickley, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Jalen Smith, James Wiseman, Jay Scrubb, Jordan Nwora, Josh Green, Josh Hall, Justinian Jessup, Kaleb Wesson, Karim Mane, Kenyon Martin Jr., Killian Hayes, Killian Tillie, Kira Lewis, Lamar Stevens, LaMelo Ball, Lamine Diane, Leandro Bolmaro, Malachi Flynn, Mamadi Diakite, Marko Simonovic, Markus Howard, Mason Jones, Naji Marshall, Nate Hinton, Nick Richards, Nico Mannion, Obi Toppin, Omer Yurtseven, Onyeka Okongwu, Patrick Williams, Paul Eboua, Paul Reed, Payton Pritchard, Precious Achiuwa, Reggie Perry, RJ Hampton, Robert Woodard, Rokas Jokubaitis, Saddiq Bey, Sam Merrill, Skylar Mays, Theo Maledon, Tre Jones, Ty-Shon Alexander, Tyler Bey, Tyrell Terry, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrique Jones, Udoka Azubuike, Vernon Carey, Xavier Tillman, Yam Madar, Yoeli Childs, Zeke Nnaji