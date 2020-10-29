2020 NBA aggregate mock draft 8.0: Draft day ranges for top prospects

USA Today Sports

The 2020 NBA draft is fairly unpredictable and prospects have wider ranges in where they could get selected when it is all said and done.

We looked at mock drafts from NBADraft.net, ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, The Ringer, Stadium, SI.com, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire, USA Today and Yahoo to give us a more clear understanding of consensus rankings and projections.

This also provided context for realistic high-end and low-end predictions for the players most often included in mock drafts.

Please note that the range included for each player is not based on our own reporting or intel and it only reflects the data pulled from the various mock drafts.

The full list of our latest aggregate mock draft rankings can be found here. HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.

1
LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-8, 19 years old 

RANGE: 1-3

Much like his older brother Lonzo Ball was in 2017, analysts agree that LaMelo Ball will be selected with one of the first three picks in the 2020 draft.

MORE: LaMelo Ball Rumors

2
Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, 19 years old 

RANGE: 1-3

Even though Anthony Edwards is not a consensus to go No. 1 overall and has fallen in our rankings since the last collection, the powerful wing is still expected to hear his name called with one of the first few picks in 2020.

MORE: Anthony Edwards Rumors

3
James Wiseman, Memphis

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot-1, 19 years old

RANGE: 1-9

Despite not getting the full NCAA experience due to eligibility issues, big man James Wiseman is still getting love in the early half of the lottery and is someone that teams may trade up for in this class.

MORE: James Wiseman rumors

4
Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old

RANGE: 2-7

Israel’s Deni Avdija, who took home MVP honors at the U20 European Championship in 2019, is getting some love for his scoring versatility and his ability as a secondary playmaker.

MORE: Deni Avdija Rumors

5
Obi Toppin, Dayton

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-9, 22 years old

RANGE: 2-9

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has called Obi Toppinthe most popular prospect” among NBA front offices and for good reason as he was the best offensive prospect in college basketball last season.

MORE: Obi Toppin Rumors

6
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old

RANGE: 2-11

Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton is a lengthy, low-usage guard who was one of the most NBA-ready 3-and-D prospects in college as he shot 41.9 percent from three-point range, and his steal percentage (3.8 percent) ranked second-best among high-major underclassmen.

MORE: Tyrese Haliburton Rumors

7
Isaac Okoro, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

RANGE: 5-10

Auburn’s Isaac Okoro is the best perimeter defender in this class who shot shot 67.8% at the rim as a freshman – and the majority of those attempts were unassisted.

MORE: Isaac Okoro Rumors

8
Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old 

RANGE: 6-9

Onyeka Okongwu is a double-double machine who averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game during his freshman season at USC.

MORE: Onyeka Okongwu: ‘I hope to do the same thing as Bam Adebayo’

9
Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

(fiba.basketball)

Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old 

RANGE: 4-14

At just 18 years old, Killian Hayes led the German League in transition scoring (3.3 points per game) and ranked fifth-best for isolation scoring (2.3 ppg) and third-best distribution (5.1 assists per game) during the EuroCup.

MORE: Killian Hayes Rumors

10
Devin Vassell, Florida State

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

Wing, 6-foot-7, 20 years old 

RANGE: 7-12

Florida State’s Devin Vassell rarely turned the ball over, he shot 41.5 percent from three-point range and his overall offensive rating ranked third-best among high-major underclassmen.

MORE: Devin Vassell Rumors

11
Patrick Williams, Florida State

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old

RANGE: 8-16

Florida State’s Patrick Williams, one of the youngest players in this draft class, is a lengthy wing who boasts impressive on-ball skills for his size.

MORE: Patrick Williams Rumors

12
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

RANGE: 9-22

Precious Achiuwa, a top-15 recruit in the class of 2019, averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and his defensive rebound percentage (24.7 percent) ranked sixth-best among all freshmen.

MORE: Precious Achiuwa Rumors

13
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old

RANGE: 10-18

Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith (who shot 52.2 percent from three-point range as a sophomore in 2019-20) is more than ready to space the floor as a pro as he was incredibly effective when shooting off screens and dribble handoffs as an elite movement shooter.

14
Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old

RANGE: 12-26

Saddiq Bey shot 45.1 percent from three-point range last season and is an elite catch-and-shoot prospect and spot-up option who led all players 6-foot-8 or taller in total three-pointers made in 2019-20.

MORE: NBA prospect Saddiq Bey breaks down Plato’s ‘Allegory of the Cave’

15
RJ Hampton, New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand)

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old

RANGE: 12-25

RJ Hampton registered 28.8 points per game for Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2019, per Open Look Analytics, and six assists per game on the UA Association circuit in 2018.

MORE: RJ Hampton Rumors

16
Kira Lewis, Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old 

RANGE: 14-27

Kira Lewis, whose Crimson Tide team had the fourth-fastest tempo and sixth-shortest possession time in all of college basketball last season, is elite in transition and can be a speedy option on the floor in the NBA.

17
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

RANGE: 13-24

Tyrese Maxey plays bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame, thanks to his 6-foot-6 wingspan and the offense often ran through him at Kentucky, where he was fairly productive as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets.

18
Jalen Smith, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old

RANGE: 13-27

Maryland’s Jalen Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, and his block percentage (8.3 percent) ranked among the Top 10 high-major underclassmen.

MORE: Jalen Smith Rumors

19
Cole Anthony, North Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

RANGE: 10-21

There are the makings of a potential game-changer, considering Cole Anthony averaged 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike AAU EYBL circuit in 2018. But he still needs to work on his efficiency, shot selection and assist-to-turnover ratio.

MORE: Cole Anthony Rumors

20
Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos (Greece)

fiba.basketball

Forward, 7-foot-0, 18 years old

RANGE: 18-26

Aleksej Pokusevski, a potential draft-and-stash option who offers remarkable playmaking and shooting skills for a 7-footer and is the closest thing to a unicorn among all players in this class as he averaged 14.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 5.8 blocks and two three-pointers per 36 minutes at the U18 European Championships in 2019.

21
Theo Maledon, ASVEL (France)

Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik via AP

Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old

RANGE: 16-38

France’s Theo Maledon is a long, skinny point guard who was very solid in the pick-and-roll for French club ASVEL. The 6-foot-4 prospect has been accurate when shooting jumpers off the dribble, proving he can create his own offense.

MORE: Theo Maledon Rumors

22
Jaden McDaniels, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-9, 20 years old

RANGE: 17-32

Jaden McDaniels, who was a Top 10 recruit coming out of high school, is oozing with potential and boasts all of the physical tools of a star. But his turnover rate (23.4 percent) was among the bottom 25 among all high-major freshmen and he also committed 4.3 fouls per 40 minutes on defense, which ranked in the bottom 20 among all high-major freshmen.

23
Josh Green, Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

RANGE: 17-33

Arizona’s Josh Green, a Top 15 recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Florida, has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and 8-foot-7 standing reach and has been considered an elite one-on-one perimeter defender.

24
Tyrell Terry, Stanford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 20 years old

RANGE: 10-42

He averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game at Stanford. The freshman also averaged two three-pointers per contest, shooting a strong 40.8% from beyond the arc. He was especially strong when shooting off the catch. His free-throw percentage (89.1 percent) ranked second-best among all high-major freshmen.

MORE: Tyrell Terry: ‘I’m savvy getting around defenders, I’m unpredictable’

25
Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old

RANGE: 14-31

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart, a top-five recruit out of La Lumiere School in Indiana, averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game during his freshman season for the Huskies.

MORE: Isaiah Stewart: ‘I’m the biggest sleeper in the draft’

26
Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona (Spain)

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Forward, 6-foot-7, 20 years old

RANGE: 17-41

Barcelona’s Leandro Bolmaro is one of the top draft-and-stash candidates in this class. He possesses a unique blend of size and court vision, capable of serving as a secondary playmaker with experience as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets or occasionally even pushing the break in transition.

27
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old

RANGE: 19-44

San Diego’s Malachi Flynn led the nation in win shares (7.4) last season. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and he was especially impressive when playing against top-100 competition as a junior for the Aztecs. His box plus-minus in those appearances ranked as the best in the NCAA, per Bart Torvik.

MORE: Finding the right pick-and-roll partner for Giannis in the 2020 draft

28
Desmond Bane, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-6, 22 years old

RANGE: 19-41

TCU’s Desmond Bane averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2019-20. His best trait was 3-point marksmanship, as he shot 44.2 ercent from beyond the arc.

MORE: Desmond Bane: ‘Consistent is the word to describe me’

29
Nico Mannion, Arizona

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old

RANGE: 21-39

Arizona’s Nico Mannion had the second-best assist percentage (31.5 percent) among all high-major freshmen. But he shot just (26.0 percent) from three-point range during his 19 games against top-100 competition.

MORE: Danilo Gallinari on Nico Mannion

30
Vernon Carey, Duke

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 19 years old

RANGE: 15-49

Duke’s Vernon Carey averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season, earning USBWA National Freshman of the Year honors. He was mostly a post-up threat in college – but he also showed decent touch from beyond the arc, shooting 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) from three-point range. While this only accounted for 6 percent of his field-goal attempts in college, that rate was approximately four times higher when he participated in the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2017 and 2018.

31
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-11, 19 years old

RANGE: 27-33

32
Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old

RANGE: 24-45

33
Tre Jones, Duke

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

RANGE: 20-43

MORE: Tyus Jones offers scouting report on brother, NBA prospect Tre Jones

34
Cassius Winston, Michigan State

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-1, 22 years old

RANGE: 28-50

MORE: Cassius Winston: ‘You can’t box me in as just one type of shooter’

35
Devon Dotson, Kansas

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old

RANGE: 23-44

Stay tuned for an upcoming interview with Devon Dotson on HoopsHype

36
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 21 years old

RANGE: 32-46

37
Tyler Bey, Colorado

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

RANGE: 27-53

38
Cassius Stanley, Duke

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old

RANGE: 25-50

MORE: Cassius Stanley: ‘I’m a winner, that’s all I know’

39
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old

RANGE: 28-56

40
Grant Riller, Charleston

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 23 years old

RANGE: 28-51

MORE: Grant Riller: ‘Fred VanVleet and Lou Williams are my two favorite comparisons so far’

41
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 21 years old

RANGE: 29-Undrafted

Stay tuned for an upcoming interview with Xavier Tillman on HoopsHype

42
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 22 years old

RANGE: 29-51

43
Robert Woodard, Mississippi State

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 21 years old

RANGE: 26-Undrafted

MORE: Robert Woodard: ‘When I’m on the court, I’m a different person. I’m relentless’

44
Payton Pritchard, Oregon

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old

RANGE: 28-48

45
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot, 21 years old

RANGE: 30-Undrafted

46
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old

RANGE: 34-55

47
Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

RANGE: 40-Undrafted

48
Paul Reed, DePaul

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

RANGE: 36-54

MORE: Paul Reed: ‘I want to lead the rookies in rebounding’

49
Skylar Mays, Louisiana State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, 23 years old

RANGE: 45-Undrafted

MORE: Skylar Mays: ‘I want to have a Hall of Fame career’

50
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 22 years old

RANGE: 30-53

MORE: Killian Tillie: ‘I think I can play very similarly to Danilo Gallinari’

51
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old

RANGE: 37-Undrafted

52
Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan Junior College

Photo used with permission from photographer Zach Schmidt

Guard, 6-foot-6, 20 years old

RANGE: 46-Undrafted

53
Abdoulaye N'Doye, Monaco

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

RANGE: 45-Undrafted

54
Mason Jones, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old

RANGE: 39-Undrafted

MORE: Mason Jones: ‘I can achieve being an All-Star or being an MVP in the league’

55
Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old

RANGE: 42-Undrafted

56
Sam Merrill, Utah State

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 24 years old 

RANGE: 46-Undrafted

57
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old

RANGE: 48-Undrafted

58
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Feb 20, 2020; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) reacts after a play against the San Francisco Dons in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 71-54.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-11, 20 years old

RANGE: 39-Undrafted

59
Yoeli Childs, Brigham Young

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 22 years old

RANGE: 40-Undrafted

MORE: Yoeli Childs: ‘Whoever gets me is going to get a steal’

60
Paul Eboua, Pesaro (Italy)

Forward, 6-foot-8, 20 years old

RANGE: 52-Undrafted

61
Nick Richards, Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Big, 6-foot-11, 22 years old

RANGE: 53-Undrafted

62
CJ Elleby, Washington State

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-6, 20 years old

RANGE: 42-Undrafted

63
Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 23 years old

RANGE: 51-Undrafted

MORE: Lamar Stevens: ‘Writing a book was the highlight of my college career’

64
Nate Hinton, Houston

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, 21 years old

RANGE: 46-Undrafted

65
Rokas Jokubaitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old

RANGE: 44-Undrafted

66
Justinian Jessup, Boise State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

RANGE: 49-Undrafted

67
Josh Hall, Moravian Prep

Wing, 6-foot-9, 20 years old

RANGE: 55-Undrafted

68
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Foward, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

RANGE: 53-Undrafted

69
Borisa Simanic, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Forward, 6-foot-11, 22 years old

RANGE: 51-Undrafted

70
Austin Wiley, Auburn

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-11, 21 years old

RANGE: 54-Undrafted

71
Lamine Diane, Cal State Northridge

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

RANGE: 55-Undrafted

72
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot, 22 years old

RANGE: 55-Undrafted

73
Markus Howard, Marquette

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Guard, 5-foot-11, 21 years old

RANGE: 56-Undrafted

74
Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy

Forward, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

RANGE: 55-Undrafted

75
Karim Mane, Vanier College (Canada)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old

RANGE: 57-Undrafted

76
Naji Marshall, Xavier

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

RANGE: 57-Undrafted

77
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, 22 years old

RANGE: 57-Undrafted

78
Tyrique Jones, Xavier

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

Big, 6-foot-9, 23 years old

RANGE: 58-Undrafted

79
Marko Simonovic, Mega Leks (Serbia)

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old

RANGE: 58-Undrafted

80
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 23 years old

RANGE: 59-Undrafted

