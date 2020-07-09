2020 aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Scouting the projected lottery

The 2020 NBA Draft was pushed back until October 16, which gives front offices and analysts far more time to evaluate this class of prospects.

When looking at the most recent mock drafts, the top three players (Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman) have remained consistent since December 2019. However, other players once considered Top 10 picks (Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton and Tyrese Maxey) no longer have such billing.

Another interesting tidbit: Momentum has moved upward for Florida State teammates Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams, who are both considered lottery talent right now.

We have provided brief scouting reports for the players who are currently considered as the favorites to be selected with the first fourteen picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. We also included a range for the remaining players who were outside of the lottery.

For our aggregate mock draft, we have used the rankings of CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net, Rookie Wire, Bleacher Report, Yahoo! Sports, The Ringer, Stadium, The Athletic and ESPN.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.