USA Today Sports

2020 aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Scouting the projected lottery

2020 aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Scouting the projected lottery

DunkWire

2020 aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Scouting the projected lottery

July 9, 2020- by

By |

The 2020 NBA Draft was pushed back until October 16, which gives front offices and analysts far more time to evaluate this class of prospects.

When looking at the most recent mock drafts, the top three players (Anthony EdwardsLaMelo BallJames Wiseman) have remained consistent since December 2019. However, other players once considered Top 10 picks (Cole AnthonyRJ Hampton and Tyrese Maxey) no longer have such billing.

Another interesting tidbit: Momentum has moved upward for Florida State teammates Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams, who are both considered lottery talent right now.

We have provided brief scouting reports for the players who are currently considered as the favorites to be selected with the first fourteen picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. We also included a range for the remaining players who were outside of the lottery.

For our aggregate mock draft, we have used the rankings of CBS SportsUSA TODAY, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net, Rookie Wire, Bleacher Report, Yahoo! Sports, The Ringer, Stadium, The Athletic and ESPN.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.

1
Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Feb 26, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

1-6

ANALYSIS

This draft may not have an obvious Zion Williamson as the “can’t miss” choice at No. 1 overall. But dating back to at least July of last year, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards has managed to lead the pack. Even if his campaign did not match expectations, he fits a similar mold of NBA stars like Victor Oladipo and Donovan Mitchell. He gets to the basket to finish with ease and with a more polished jumper, Edwards also brags the coveted 3-and-D potential.

2
LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 19: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks drives to the basket during the round three NBL match between the South East Melbourne Phoenix and the Illawarra Hawks on October 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

(Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

RANGE

1-5

ANALYSIS

LaMelo Ball is the prospect in this class who has the most fanfare and hype surrounding him. Around this time last year, Ball debuted on our aggregate mock draft exercise near the end of the lottery. Since then, however, he has leapfrogged his way as a consensus projection with one of the first few picks in the draft. Given his size and playmaking, there is enough to like about him to convince any general manager that he will be worth serious consideration.

3
James Wiseman, USA

Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman shows his frustration during their 82-74 loss to the Oregon Ducks at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Joe Rondone / Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services

RANGE

1-7

ANALYSIS

While he did not get to have the college career that many hopes after he was the top recruit coming out of high school, there are still scouts and executives around the league that have James Wiseman in the No. 1 overall spot. Even though his style of play is not exactly the way the game has been trending in recent years, his massive frame alone will make him one of the most alluring options for teams that need a big man.

4
Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Jan 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Onyeka Okongwu (21) dunks the ball in the first half of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Galen Center.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

2-8

ANALYSIS

Even though Wiseman may have had more hype heading into the season, USC’s Onyeka Okongwu arguably proved himself as not only the best freshman but likely also the best big in college basketball. While he is a bit undersized to be a massive presence, he was a phenomenal rim protector and interior finisher. The productivity he showed on the court makes him easy to project as a rotational piece on a playoff team.

5
Obi Toppin, Dayton

Feb 11, 2020; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks against the Rhode Island Rams during the first half at University of Dayton Arena.

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

2-9

ANALYSIS

The best player during the shortened college basketball season was Dayton’s Obi Toppin. He was the nation’s most prolific dunker and is someone who would pair well with any pick-and-roll ball handler. Even though his defense needs work, his show-stopping offensive flashes make Toppin one of the more exciting options in this class. He is older than his fellow lottery projections but already seems ready to contribute as a scorer.

6
Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Deni Avdija of Israel on a layup during drills and practice at the All Star-Borders Global Camp at Queens University . Mandatory Credit:

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

3-9

ANALYSIS

Even though he is one of the most coveted international prospects in this class, Israel’s Deni Avdija is also one of the toughest players to project thus far as he’s not getting extended playing time with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He has been one of the more impressive players when he did play. The forward brags some above-average playmaking skills for his size, which makes him a more dynamic option than others at his position. He needs to shoot the ball more consistently but can be an interesting developmental piece.

7
Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

5-11

ANALYSIS

Among all the international prospects, Killian Hayes projects as the player who has the most upside. Hayes is a very talented combo guard who can be productive with or without the ball in his hands. He has proven himself as a strong finisher both in transition when he is put in the open court or one-on-one as a scorer on his isolation possessions.

8
Isaac Okoro, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

3-11

ANALYSIS

Auburn freshman Isaac Okoro is an intriguing prospect because of his ability to score near the basket. Though he is just 6-foot-6, he connected on nearly 70 percent of these looks during his sole collegiate campaign. But the biggest concern for Okoro thus far has been his ability to finish beyond five feet of the rim. If he is able to find more opportunities from his jumper, he is someone who can end up as one of the best players in this class. Until then, it will be hard for him to justify a role in the first unit.

9
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Brian Powers / Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services

RANGE

6-14

ANALYSIS

Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most NBA-ready prospects. What he lacks in potential star-power, he compensates for with polished professional skills like court vision and shooting. Unlike other point guards, he does not need to ball in his hands to make a difference. He has one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios at his position and also has one of the longest wingspans among point guards in this class. With his length and shooting, he will find his way into an NBA rotation sooner rather than later.

10
Devin Vassell, Florida State

Florida State Seminoles guard Devin Vassell (24) lines up his three point shot. The Florida State Seminoles beat the Boston College Eagles 80-62, Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Seminoles clinched the ACC regular season title.

Alicia Devine / Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services

RANGE

4-16

ANALYSIS

Florida State was simply a far better basketball team when Devin Vassell was on the court. He played a pivotal role in their defensive identity and also had a much higher offensive rating during the minutes that he played. He was one of the most improved players in college basketball year-over-year and he will earn consideration from nearly every team in the league due to his plug-and-play style. Even without one noticeably elite skill, Vassell is easily the type of player who can help nearly every franchise.

11
Cole Anthony, North Carolina

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

7-17

ANALYSIS

No one had a bigger fall than UNC’s Cole Anthony when looking at the first aggregate mock draft projections (No. 2 overall) last year until now. Anthony struggled to help the Tar Heels win keys games, though his supporting cast was far weaker than most teams North Carolina has had in the past. But it is also worth mentioning that the guard was plagued with injuries for much of the year. His poor shot selection was exposed as he took too many mid-range shots. So, too, was his inability to score from within five feet of the basket. However, with last year now in the rearview mirror, he can turn a new page and find his way back to the prospect some projected to be the top pick in the draft.

12
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

RANGE

8-24

ANALYSIS

Considering they did not have Wiseman, the Memphis Tigers did not look like the team that many expected before the season. However, the player who benefited the most from this was arguably Precious Achiuwa. He ended up as the main option in their offense and also played up one position in their frontcourt. Originally expected to play power forward next to Wiseman, the 6-foot-9 prospect showed he can be a viable option as a small-ball five in the NBA.

13
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

7-31

ANALYSIS

It will be hard to find someone who shot the ball better than Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith did last season. The wing made more than half of his three-point attempts, shooting well on dribble handoffs as well as spot-up opportunities and when coming off screens. That alone will give him consideration from teams in the lottery. But with a smaller sample size due to injury as well as game film lacking much else beyond shooting beyond the arc, it is harder to find a fair range for Nesmith.

14
Patrick Williams, Florida State

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

11-25

ANALYSIS

Florida State freshman Patrick Williams has been climbing in the aggregate mock draft rankings. He ranked No. 35 overall as recently as January and jumped up to No. 20 overall back in April. Now, the 18-year-old projects as a lottery pick when surveying consensus. Williams, who won ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year, is a versatile scorer who has been an effective shooter both off the catch and the dribble. But standing at 6-foot-8, the most exciting part of his game is that he has also been efficient as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. With an NBA system behind him, Williams is someone teams view as the player with the most upside.

15
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

8-29

16
Theo Maledon, ASVEL (France)

(LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)

RANGE

11-23

17
RJ Hampton, New Zealand Breakers

(Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

RANGE

11-21

18
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

13-26

19
Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

13-28

20
Jaden McDaniels, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

15-32

21
Josh Green, Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

17-41

22
Isaiah Stewart, Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

12-30

23
Nico Mannion, Arizona

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

18-30

24
Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

22-30

25
Jalen Smith, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

17-30

26
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

14-36

27
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

14-39

28
Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos (Greece)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

26-35

29
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

RANGE

21-34

30
Devon Dotson, Kansas

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

RANGE

20-35

31
Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona (Spain)

RANGE

18-42

32
Tyrell Terry, Stanford

RANGE

16-43

33
Cassius Stanley, Duke

RANGE

21-50

34
Tre Jones, Duke

RANGE

23-44

35
Tyler Bey, Colorado

RANGE

30-39

36
Grant Riller, Charleston

RANGE

22-45

37
Paul Reed, DePaul

RANGE

31-51

38
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

RANGE

31-58

39
Jared Butler, Baylor

RANGE

25-58

40
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

RANGE

24-57

41
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

RANGE

29-Undrafted

42
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

RANGE

30-Undrafted

43
Jordan Nwora, Louisville

RANGE

38-Undrafted

44
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

RANGE

29-Undrafted

45
Cassius Winston, Michigan State

RANGE

29-Drafted

46
Payton Pritchard, Oregon

RANGE

36-Undrafted

47
Desmond Bane, TCU

RANGE

18-Undrafted

48
Robert Woodard, Mississippi State

RANGE

23-Undrafted

49
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

RANGE

21-Undrafted

50
Abdoulaye N'Doye, Cholet Basket (France)

RANGE

42-Undrafted

51
Skylar Mays, LSU

RANGE

46-Undrafted

52
Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan

RANGE

47-Undrafted

53
Chris Smith, UCLA

RANGE

43-Undrafted

54
CJ Elleby, Washington State

RANGE

40-Undrafted

55
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

RANGE

37-Undrafted

56
Markus Howard, Marquette

RANGE

43-Undrafted

57
Yves Pons, Tennesse

RANGE

46-Undrafted

58
Nick Richards, Kentucky

RANGE

49-Undrafted

59
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

RANGE

48-Undrafted

60
Mason Jones, Arkansas

RANGE

39-Undrafted

61
Yoeli Childs, BYU

RANGE

40-Undrafted

62
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

RANGE

41-Undrafted

63
Austin Wiley, Auburn

RANGE

51-Undrafted

64
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown

RANGE

52-Undrafted

65
Paul Eboua, Victoria Libertas Pesaro (Italia)

RANGE

42-Undrafted

66
Jalen Harris, Nevada

RANGE

33-Undrafted

67
Trevelin Queen, New Mexico State

RANGE

46-Undrafted

68
Steven Enoch, Louisville

RANGE

54-Undrafted

69
Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy (High School)

RANGE

52-Undrafted

70
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

RANGE

46-Undrafted

71
Nate Hinton, Houston

RANGE

49-Undrafted

72
Lamar Stevens, Penn State

RANGE

53-Undrafted

73
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

RANGE

50-Undrafted

74
Naji Marshall, Xavier

RANGE

52-Undrafted

75
Josh Hall, Moravian Prep

RANGE

51-Undrafted

76
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

RANGE

57-Undrafted

77
Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma

RANGE

54-Undrafted

78
Nathan Knight, William & Mary

RANGE

54-Undrafted

79
John Petty, Alabama

RANGE

56-Undrafted

80
Sam Merrill, Utah State

RANGE

57-Undrafted

81
Malik Fitts

RANGE

53-Undrafted

82
Lamine Diane, CSUN

RANGE

58-Undrafted

83
Marko Simonovic, Mega (Serbia)

RANGE

59-Undrafted

84
Yam Madar, Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

RANGE

60-Undrafted

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Basketball, Draft, DunkWire, Mock Draft, NBA

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home