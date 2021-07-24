2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 7.0: Ranking the full class of prospects

USA Today Sports

Basketball

July 24, 2021- by

By |

The 2021 NBA draft is less than a week away and we finally have an idea of who is in – and who has withdrawn – from the class.

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand as of right now, we compiled mock drafts from NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo, NBA Big Board and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

Please note that these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.

Since our previous update last month, some of the players with the most positive momentum include Quentin Grimes, Joe Wieskamp, Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Aaron Wiggins, Justin Champagnie, Jericho Sims, Jason Preston, Josh Primo, Neemias Queta, Trey Murphy and Bones Hyland.

Among players who ranked on our previous update who have since withdrawn from the draft include Roko Prkacin (32), Marcus Bagley (39), Terrence Shannon (48), Ariel Hukporti (50), Max Abmas (53), Johnny Juzang (54), Jordan Hall (66), Carlos Alocen (69) and Ochai Agbaji (75).

The most notable omissions who remain in this class but not these rankings are Yves Pons, Scottie Lewis, Jay Huff, Marcus Zegarowski, Aamir Simms, Dalano Banton, Matt Mitchell, Jose Alvarado, Carlik Jones, Derrick Alston Jr., Romeo Weems, Balsa Koprivica, Chaundee Brown, Isaiah Miller, Jordan Schakel and D.J. Carton.

Note that for the offensive roles, we borrowed a fun idea from Todd Whitehead (formerly of Nylon Calculus) with help from our friends at Bball-Index.com to create a slightly tweaked formula from the version they use.

The goal of that is not to explain how well a player scores but rather offer context for the way that he was used on his most recent team. This should help you predict how he might be used at the next level.

Meanwhile, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1
Cade Cunningham

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

ROLE: Shot Creator

2
Jalen Green

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

ROLE: Shot Creator

3
Evan Mobley

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

4
Jalen Suggs

Feb 4, 2021; Stockton, California, USA; Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Gonzaga won 76-58.

Rich Pedroncelli/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

5
Scottie Barnes

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

6
Jonathan Kuminga

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

ROLE: Shot Creator

7
James Bouknight

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 9

ROLE: Movement Shooter

8
Franz Wagner

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 10

ROLE: Floor Spacer

9
Davion Mitchell

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

ROLE: Shot Creator

10
Josh Giddey

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 12

ROLE: Ball Handler

11
Moses Moody

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 11

ROLE: Movement Shooter

12
Keon Johnson

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 8

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

13
Corey Kispert

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 14

ROLE: Movement Shooter

14
Kai Jones

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 15

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

15
Alperen Sengun

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 16

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

16
Jalen Johnson

(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 13

ROLE: Slasher

17
Chris Duarte

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 19

ROLE: Shot Creator

18
Usman Garuba

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 17

ROLE: Stretch Big

19
Trey Murphy III

Jan 16, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Trey Murphy III (25) hangs on the rim after dunking against Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (right) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 29

ROLE: Floor Spacer

20
Ziaire Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 18

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

21
Isaiah Jackson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 21

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

22
Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 20

ROLE: Movement Shooter

23
Sharife Cooper

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 24

ROLE: Ball Handler

24
Jared Butler

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 27

ROLE: Shot Creator

25
Jaden Springer

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 22

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

26
Joshua Primo

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 40

ROLE: Floor Spacer

27
Miles McBride

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 26

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

28
Nah’Shon Hyland

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 37

ROLE: Shot Creator

29
Tre Mann

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 23

ROLE: Ball Handler

30
JT Thor

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 38

ROLE: Stretch Big

31
Josh Christopher

Jan 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Josh Christopher (13) against the Stanford Cardinal at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe).

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 28

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

32
Day’Ron Sharpe

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 30

ROLE: Post Scorer

33
Ayo Dosunmu

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 25

ROLE: Ball Handler

34
Quentin Grimes

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 74

ROLE: Floor Spacer

35
Isaiah Todd

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 44

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

36
Brandon Boston Jr.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 31

ROLE: Movement Shooter

37
Herbert Jones

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 43

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

38
Joe Wieskamp

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Iowa (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 61

ROLE: Movement Shooter

39
Joel Ayayi

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 35

ROLE: Slasher

40
Jason Preston

Rich Janzaruk/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 58

ROLE: Shot Creator

41
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 36

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

42
Charles Bassey

Dec 19, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 34

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

43
Rokas Jokubaitis

(Dmitry Lebedev/Kommersant/Sipa USA via AP Images)

Guard, 6-4, Barca (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 47

ROLE: Movement Shooter

44
Greg Brown III

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 33

ROLE: Floor Spacer

45
David Johnson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 51

ROLE: Shot Creator

46
Filip Petrusev

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 46

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

47
Neemias Queta

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 59

ROLE: Post Scorer

48
Juhann Begarin

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Paris (France) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 52

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

49
Vrenz Bleijenbergh

(Photo by JOHN THYS/Belga/Sipa USA)

Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 73

ROLE: Floor Spacer

50
Austin Reaves

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves (12) dribbles during the first half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 45

ROLE: Ball Handler

51
Kessler Edwards

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 49

ROLE: Stretch Big

52
Jericho Sims

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 72

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

53
Aaron Henry

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 42

ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher

54
Daishen Nix

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 41

ROLE: Ball Handler

55
Isaiah Livers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 57

ROLE: Floor Spacer

56
Santi Aldama

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-11, Loyola-Maryland (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Slasher

57
Aaron Wiggins

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing. 6-6, Maryland (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 79

ROLE: Movement Shooter

58
Raiquan Gray

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) dribbles the ball against the UNCG Spartans during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 56

ROLE: Slasher

59
AJ Lawson

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-6, South Carolina (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Shot Creator

60
Luka Garza

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 55

ROLE: Post Scorer

61
Justin Champagnie

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 83

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

62
Amar Sylla

(Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Big, 6-9, Oostende – Belgium (International)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

63
David Duke Jr.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 62

ROLE: Shot Creator

64
D.J. Stewart Jr.

© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 63

ROLE: Movement Shooter

65
Duane Washington Jr.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guard, 6-3, Ohio State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Movement Shooter

66
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 64

ROLE: Slasher

67
Matthew Hurt

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 60

ROLE: Stretch Big

68
Sam Hauser

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Virginia (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Movement Shooter

69
Chris Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, UCLA (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Movement Shooter

70
DJ Steward

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 65

ROLE: Movement Shooter

71
RJ Nembhard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 67

ROLE: Ball Handler

72
EJ Onu

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Big, 6-11, Shawnee State – Ohio (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 77

ROLE: Stretch Big

73
John Petty Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 78

ROLE: Floor Spacer

74
McKinley Wright

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Ball Handler

75
Marcus Garrett

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 70

ROLE: Movement Shooter

76
Moses Wright

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 76

ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big

77
Trendon Watford

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, LSU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

ROLE: Slasher

