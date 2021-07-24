2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 7.0: Ranking the full class of prospects

The 2021 NBA draft is less than a week away and we finally have an idea of who is in – and who has withdrawn – from the class.
In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand as of right now, we compiled mock drafts from NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo, NBA Big Board and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.
Please note that these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.
Since our previous update last month, some of the players with the most positive momentum include Quentin Grimes, Joe Wieskamp, Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Aaron Wiggins, Justin Champagnie, Jericho Sims, Jason Preston, Josh Primo, Neemias Queta, Trey Murphy and Bones Hyland.
Among players who ranked on our previous update who have since withdrawn from the draft include Roko Prkacin (32), Marcus Bagley (39), Terrence Shannon (48), Ariel Hukporti (50), Max Abmas (53), Johnny Juzang (54), Jordan Hall (66), Carlos Alocen (69) and Ochai Agbaji (75).
The most notable omissions who remain in this class but not these rankings are Yves Pons, Scottie Lewis, Jay Huff, Marcus Zegarowski, Aamir Simms, Dalano Banton, Matt Mitchell, Jose Alvarado, Carlik Jones, Derrick Alston Jr., Romeo Weems, Balsa Koprivica, Chaundee Brown, Isaiah Miller, Jordan Schakel and D.J. Carton.
Note that for the offensive roles, we borrowed a fun idea from Todd Whitehead (formerly of Nylon Calculus) with help from our friends at Bball-Index.com to create a slightly tweaked formula from the version they use.
The goal of that is not to explain how well a player scores but rather offer context for the way that he was used on his most recent team. This should help you predict how he might be used at the next level.
Meanwhile, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
ROLE: Shot Creator
2
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
ROLE: Shot Creator
3
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
4
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
5
Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
6
Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
ROLE: Shot Creator
7
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 9
ROLE: Movement Shooter
8
Franz Wagner
Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 10
ROLE: Floor Spacer
9
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
ROLE: Shot Creator
10
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 12
ROLE: Ball Handler
11
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 11
ROLE: Movement Shooter
12
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 8
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
13
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 14
ROLE: Movement Shooter
14
Kai Jones
Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 15
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
15
Alperen Sengun
Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
16
Jalen Johnson
Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 13
ROLE: Slasher
17
Chris Duarte
Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 19
ROLE: Shot Creator
18
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 17
ROLE: Stretch Big
19
Trey Murphy III
Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 29
ROLE: Floor Spacer
20
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 18
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
21
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 21
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
22
Cameron Thomas
Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 20
ROLE: Movement Shooter
23
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 24
ROLE: Ball Handler
24
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 27
ROLE: Shot Creator
25
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 22
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
26
Joshua Primo
Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 40
ROLE: Floor Spacer
27
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 26
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
28
Nah’Shon Hyland
Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 37
ROLE: Shot Creator
29
Tre Mann
Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 23
ROLE: Ball Handler
30
JT Thor
Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 38
ROLE: Stretch Big
31
Josh Christopher
Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 28
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
32
Day’Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 30
ROLE: Post Scorer
33
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 25
ROLE: Ball Handler
34
Quentin Grimes
Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 74
ROLE: Floor Spacer
35
Isaiah Todd
Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 44
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
36
Brandon Boston Jr.
Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 31
ROLE: Movement Shooter
37
Herbert Jones
Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 43
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
38
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-6, Iowa (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 61
ROLE: Movement Shooter
39
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 35
ROLE: Slasher
40
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 58
ROLE: Shot Creator
41
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 36
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
42
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 34
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
43
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-4, Barca (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 47
ROLE: Movement Shooter
44
Greg Brown III
Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 33
ROLE: Floor Spacer
45
David Johnson
Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 51
ROLE: Shot Creator
46
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 46
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
47
Neemias Queta
Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 59
ROLE: Post Scorer
48
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-5, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: 52
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
49
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 73
ROLE: Floor Spacer
50
Austin Reaves
Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 45
ROLE: Ball Handler
51
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 49
ROLE: Stretch Big
52
Jericho Sims
Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 72
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
53
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 42
ROLE: Fastbreak Finisher
54
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 41
ROLE: Ball Handler
55
Isaiah Livers
Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 57
ROLE: Floor Spacer
56
Santi Aldama
Wing, 6-11, Loyola-Maryland (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Slasher
57
Aaron Wiggins
Wing. 6-6, Maryland (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 79
ROLE: Movement Shooter
58
Raiquan Gray
Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 56
ROLE: Slasher
59
AJ Lawson
Guard, 6-6, South Carolina (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Shot Creator
60
Luka Garza
Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 55
ROLE: Post Scorer
61
Justin Champagnie
Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 83
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
62
Amar Sylla
Big, 6-9, Oostende – Belgium (International)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
63
David Duke Jr.
Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 62
ROLE: Shot Creator
64
D.J. Stewart Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 63
ROLE: Movement Shooter
65
Duane Washington Jr.
Guard, 6-3, Ohio State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Movement Shooter
66
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 64
ROLE: Slasher
67
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 60
ROLE: Stretch Big
68
Sam Hauser
Wing, 6-8, Virginia (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Movement Shooter
69
Chris Smith
Wing, 6-8, UCLA (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Movement Shooter
70
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-2, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 65
ROLE: Movement Shooter
71
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 67
ROLE: Ball Handler
72
EJ Onu
Big, 6-11, Shawnee State – Ohio (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 77
ROLE: Stretch Big
73
John Petty Jr.
Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 78
ROLE: Floor Spacer
74
McKinley Wright
Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Ball Handler
75
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 70
ROLE: Movement Shooter
76
Moses Wright
Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 76
ROLE: Roll-and-Cut Big
77
Trendon Watford
Wing, 6-9, LSU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
ROLE: Slasher
Basketball, Draft, DunkWire, NBA, Aamir Simms, Aaron Henry, Aaron Wiggins, AJ Lawson, Alperen Sengun, Amar Sylla, Austin Reaves, Ayo Dosunmu, Balsa Koprivica, BJ Boston, Bones Hyland, Brandon Boston Jr., Cade Cunningham, Cam Thomas, Cameron Thomas, Carlik Jones, Charles Bassey, Chaundee Brown, Chris Duarte, Chris Smith, Corey Kispert, D.J. Carton, D.J. Stewart Jr., Daishen Nix, Dalano Banton, David Duke, David Duke Jr., David Johnson, Davion Mitchell, Day'Ron Sharpe, Day’ron Sharpe, Derrick Alston Jr., DJ Steward, DJ Stewart, Duane Washington Jr, EJ Onu, Evan Mobley, Featured, Filip Petrusev, Franz Wagner, Greg Brown, Greg Brown III, Herb Jones, Herbert Jones, Isaiah Jackson, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Miller, Isaiah Todd, Jaden Springer, Jalen Green, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Suggs, James Bouknight, Jared Butler, Jason Preston, Jay Huff, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jericho Sims, Joe Wieskamp, Joel Ayayi, John Petty, John Petty Jr., Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Schakel, Jose Alvarado, Josh Christopher, Josh Giddey, Josh Primo, Joshua Primo, JT Thor, Juhann Begarin, Justin Champagnie, Kai Jones, Keon Johnson, Kessler Edwards, Luka Garza, Marcus Garrett, Marcus Zegarowski, Matt Mitchell, Matthew Hurt, McKinley Wright, McKinley Wright IV, Miles McBride, Moses Moody, Moses Wright, Nah’shon Hyland, NAME, Neemias Queta, Quentin Grimes, RaiQuan Gray, RJ Nembhard, Rokas Jokubaitis, Romeo Weems, Sam Hauser, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Santi Aldama, Scottie Barnes, Scottie Lewis, Sharife Cooper, Top, Tre Mann, Trendon Watford, Trey Murphy, Trey Murphy III, Usman Garuba, Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Yves Pons, Ziaire Williams