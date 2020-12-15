USA Today Sports

2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: How has the NCAA season changed rankings?

2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: How has the NCAA season changed rankings?

Draft

2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: How has the NCAA season changed rankings?

December 15, 2020- by

By |

Now that the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball season is underway, we are getting a more clear picture of the top prospects in the upcoming class.

Former top recruits like Cade CunninghamEvan Mobley and Jalen Suggs have made a great first impression and have confirmed why many already feel they are going to be solid future professionals in the NBA.

Of course, considering the unusual nature of the college basketball season, some players are struggling a bit more than others. The performance on the court will likely stray closer to the mean with a larger sample size as the year continues.

But to get a better sense of where everyone stands right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPNNBADraft.netCBS SportsBleacher ReportSports Illustrated, Yahoo, The Athletic and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

We highlighted the prospects who have been the biggest risers since we published our last edition of this exercise.

College basketball standouts who have most drastically improved their draft stock through the early parts of the season include Keon Johnson (Tennessee), James Bouknight (UCONN), Jared Butler (Baylor), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Day’Ron Sharpe (UNC), Aaron Henry (Michigan State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Marcus Bagley (Arizona State), Moussa Cisse (Memphis), Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), Jason Preston (Ohio) and Luka Garza (Iowa).

Below are the rankings based on the latest mock drafts from top analysts and experts:

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1
Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham slam dunks the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

Guard, 6-foot-7, Oklahoma State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Cade Cunningham was the top prospect in the nation coming out of high school for a reason as his rare blend of size, shooting and playmaking ability makes him a potential franchise cornerstone once he gets to the NBA.

2
Jalen Green

WALNUT CREEK, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite looks on during an NBA G League Practice and Scrimmage on November 22, 2020 at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, California.

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Jalen Green will be a trailblazer in his journey to the NBA as his path to the league will go through the G League, earning one of the “select contracts” for those foregoing the college experience to become an early pro instead.

3
Evan Mobley

Southern California's Evan Mobley shoots over Connecticut's Tyrese Martin, front, and Adama Sanogo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Big, 7-foot-0, USC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Evan Mobley is the early, heavy favorite as the answer to the question of who is the best big man in this draft class, showing the makings for a perfect fit at the position in the modern NBA as a rim protector who can shoot the three-pointer as well.

4
BJ Boston

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 25: Brandon Boston Jr #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Morehead State Eagles at Rupp Arena on November 25, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Even though the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a slow start so far this season, BJ Boston has enough of a pedigree from his time in high school at Sierra Canyon to earn him some slack while he figures things out.

5
Jonathan Kuminga

WALNUT CREEK, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of Team Ignite dribbles then ball during an NBA G League Practice and Scrimmage on November 21, 2020 at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, California.

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Forward, 6-foot-8, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

After skipping his senior year and reclassifying to join the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga has begun his professional carer and is considered one of the faces of the inaugural G League Ignite squad.

6
Ziaire Williams

Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams #1 is seen against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA.

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Wing, 6-foot-7, Stanford (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Stanford landed its top basketball recruit in program history when they got a commitment from former Sierra Canyon standout Ziaire Williams, who will have an opportunity to improve his stock even more if his 3-point percentage improves.

7
Jalen Suggs

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dribbles the ball as Allen Flanigan #22 of the Auburn Tigers defends during the second half during the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 27, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Gonzaga (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Jalen Suggs was a top recruit coming out of high school but he has stepped up as one of the most impressive players of the season thus far, running the show for a top team while posting some of the best assist numbers among all freshmen.

8
Jalen Johnson

Nicolet's Jalen Johnson scores two of his 17 points during the Knights' 77-52 sectional semifinal victory over Whitefish Bay at Port Washington High School on March 12, 2020. Nicolet 1 March 12 2020

© Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Forward, 6-foot-8, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

The highs have been high while the lows have been low as freshman Duke forward Jalen Johnson has adjusted to college basketball in the early stages of his career, but as he continues to progress, he will have plenty of chance to shine playing for one of the nation’s top programs.

9
Keon Johnson

© Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-foot-5, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 33

Late last month, draft expert Sam Vecenie went to bat for Tennessee freshman Keon Johnson (via The Athletic):

“Yeah, I’m just going to call my shot on this one. I think Johnson is an absolute stud despite the fact that he was ranked outside of the top-15 in his recruiting class … He’s the guy in this class that I expect to burst onto the scene and become something of a surprising top half of the lottery type of talent.”

That type of endorsement exemplifies why Johnson has been one of the biggest risers since we last published our aggregate mock draft.

10
Terrence Clarke

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Terrence Clarke #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 01, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Even though the Kentucky season got off to its worst start in 35 years, freshman Terrence Clarke has arguably been their best player and the biggest bright spot for an otherwise underwhelming team.

11
Usman Garuba

Usman Garuba during Real Madrid victory over San Pablo Burgos (104 - 93) in Liga Endesa regular season game (day 12) celebrated in Madrid (Spain) at Wizink Center. December 8th 2019.

(Photo by Juan Carlos García Mate/Pacific Press/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Big, 6-foot-8, Real Madrid (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Usman Garuba has already made three starts for Real Madrid during Euroleague play in the 2020-21 season, a rare honor for an 18-year-old prospect that shows his team trusts his upside and his development.

12
Josh Christopher

Arizona State's Josh Christopher reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 14

There were never any questions about whether Josh Christopher would be able to score at the NCAA level, and if he is able to keep that up on an even more consistent basis, he could rise in this process.

13
Scottie Barnes

Montverde Academy's Scottie Barnes #11 shoots a free throw against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game.

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Forward, 6-foot-9, Florida State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Scottie Barnes has long earned his reputation as a Swiss Army Knife on the basketball court, though the first few games of his college career has shown he can face up against elite talent and still be productive.

14
Greg Brown

Texas forward Greg Brown pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Forward, 6-foot-8, Texas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Texas freshman Greg Brown has had some ups and downs so far during his first collegiate campaign, but his willingness to shoot the three-pointer has been a reassuring aspect of his game.

15
James Bouknight

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, UCONN (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 35

After a hot finish last season, many expected James Bouknight to be one of the best returners in college basketball. Three games in, the sophomore is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds with 1.7 steals per game.

16
Keyontae Johnson

Florida's Keyontae Johnson shoots over Boston College's Steffon Mitchell (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 20

17
Caleb Love

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against College of Charleston in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Guard, 6-foot-3, UNC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 18

18
Roko Prkacin

(PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Forward, 6-foot-9, KK Cibona (Croatia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 45

Roko Prkacin, who only turned 18 years old in November, has been one of the more successful international prospects in this class. Through nine games so far this season, the big man is averaging 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in the top Croatian league.

19
Daishen Nix

NORWALK, CA - JUNE 02: Daishen Nix from Trinity High School looks on during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 2, 2019 at Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

(Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 16

20
Jared Butler

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 28: Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears looks on with the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half of their game during the #VegasBubble basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Baylor won 112-82.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-3, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 108

After considering declaring early entry in the 2020 NBA draft, Jared Butler returned for another year of college basketball. The guard has been an anchor for Baylor, currently ranked No. 2 overall by KenPom, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

21
Corey Kispert

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Wing, 6-foot-7, Gonzaga (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert is one of the most polished shooters in this class. After testing the waters of becoming a pro last season, the senior has established himself as a first-round candidate for the 2021 NBA draft.

22
Moses Moody

Montverde Academy's Moses Moody #2 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game.

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Wing, 6-foot-6, Arkansas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 27

23
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big 6-foot-9, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 24

24
DJ Steward

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: D.J. Steward #21 of Whitney Young High School looks on against Riverview High School during the City of Palms Classic Day 2 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 19, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-3, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 46

25
David Johnson

© Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-foot-5, Louisville (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 13

26
Jaden Springer

Tennessee's Jaden Springer (11) reacts to a call in the second half of a season-opener game between Tennessee and Colorado at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 26

27
Terrence Shannon

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Guard Terrence Shannon #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders dunks the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Northwestern State Demons at United Supermarkets Arena on November 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 15

28
Day’Ron Sharpe

North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) shoots over College of Charleston center Osinachi Smart (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Big, 6-foot-11, UNC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 94

Last season, Patrick Williams won ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman who went on to get selected No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bulls. This year, Day’Ron Sharpe could have a similar fate considering that even though he has not yet started a game for the Tar Heels, he is skyrocketing up draft boards with above-average defensive and rebounding metrics.

29
Aaron Henry

Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services

Wing, 6-foot-6, Michigan State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 96

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry was an early entry candidate last season who returned to college basketball with a vengeance. The junior has added some noticeable strength to his frame and has solidified his reputation as a potential defensive juggernaut, averaging 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game after the first six appearances of the season. Meanwhile, despite not serving as one of the primary ball handlers on his team, his assist percentage has been among the best in his conference.

30
Isaiah Jackson

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) defends the shot of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 29

31
Franz Wagner

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-foot-9, Sophomore (Michigan)

PREVIOUS RANK: 65

32
Ayo Dosunmu

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 26: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini brings the ball up court during the first half against the Chicago State Cougars at State Farm Center on November 26, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Illinois (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 87

After testing the waters of turning pro during the offseason, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu has been a force to be reckoned with on the offensive side of the ball. Through six games, he is averaging 24.8 points while shooting at a 40.9 percent clip from beyond the arc.

33
Cam Thomas

Nov 30, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Cameron Thomas (24) shoots over Southeastern Louisiana Lions guard Joe Kasperzyk (25) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, LSU (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 44

34
Marcus Bagley

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Forward, 6-foot-8, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

Arizona State freshman Marcus Bagley has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2020-21 college basketball season. While there were injury concerns about him heading into the campaign, after four games, he is now averaging 13.0 points while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range.

35
Ariel Hukporti

Alba Berlin's German center Johannes Thiemann (R) and MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg's German power forward Ariel Hukporti vie during the German basketball Bundesliga final second-leg match between MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg and Alba Berlin in Munich, southern Germany on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / various sources / AFP)

(Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Big, 6-foot-11, Nevėžis (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: 38

36
Romeo Weems

Mar 3, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward Romeo Weems (1) reacts after being called for a foul against Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit:

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, DePaul (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 43

37
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, Indiana (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 23

38
Juhann Begarin

(NBA Academy/Basketball Without Borders)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Paris (France)

PREVIOUS RANK: 42

39
Moussa Cisse

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, Memphis (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 59

After seven games so far this season, Memphis freshman Moussa Cisse has been one of the more impressive players on his team. Thus far, the big man is averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds with 1.9 blocks per game.

40
Rokas Jokubaitis

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-4, Zalgiris (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

41
Chris Smith

UCLA guard Chris Smith goes up for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against California, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Forward, 6-foot-9, UCLA (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

42
Scottie Lewis

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, Florida (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 17

43
Charles Bassey

© Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Big, 6-foot-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 75

After missing most of last season due to injury, big man Charles Bassey has made a triumphant return to the court. He is averaging 16.4 points and 11.3 rebounds with a wildly impressive 4.0 blocks per game. His block rate is the best among all D-I players who have played more than 60 percent of possible minutes for their team. He also leads all D-I players in dunks, recording six more than the next-best player.

44
Josh Giddey

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Giddey of the 36ers during the NBL pre-season match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 13, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-7, Adelaide (Australia)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

45
Carlos Alocen

(10/27/2019) Carlos Alocen during Casademont Zaragoza over FC Barcelona (89- 83) in Liga Endesa regular season game (day 6) celebrated in Zaragoza (Spain) at Pabell—n Pr'ncipe Felipe.

(Photo by Daniel Marzo/Pacific Press/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Real Madrid (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 88

46
Marcus Zegarowski

(AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Guard, 6-foot-0, Creighton (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 54

47
Trendon Watford

Feb 8, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) controls the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Isaac Okoro (23) during the firs half at Auburn Arena.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-9, LSU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

48
Jason Preston

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 27: Jason Preston #0 of the Ohio Bobcats dribbles the ball against Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at State Farm Center on November 27, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Ohio (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

Ohio’s Jason Preston has taken college basketball by storm, averaging 19.3 points with 6.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game after six appearances thus far in 2020-21. The guard is also 13-for-25 (52.0 percent) from beyond the arc, an excellent mark for someone who has attempted more than four 3-pointers per game.

49
Ochai Agbaji

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 30

50
Bryce Thompson

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 86

51
Ibou Badji

fiba.basketball

Big, 7-foot-0, Barcelona II (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 39

52
Luka Garza

Iowa center Luka Garza shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Illinois, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-foot-11, Iowa (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

Iowa’s Luka Garza declared early entry for the 2020 NBA draft but returned for a senior season in which he is considered the heavy favorite to take home national player of the year hardware. The big man is averaging 29.2 points with 9.0 rebounds per game. Garza is shooting 13-for-19 (68.4 percent) on his 3-pointers and 39-for-49 (79.6 percent) from within five feet of the basket, per Bart Torvik. He has also improved his block percentage from 6.0 percent last season to 7.7 percent so far this year.

53
Josh Primo

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-6, Alabama (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 53

54
Wendell Moore

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum Complex on February 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-5, Duke (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 22

55
David Duke, Providence

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 22: Tyrese Samuel #4 of the Seton Hall Pirates dunks over David Duke #3 and Greg Gantt #1 of the Providence Friars during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on January 22, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Providence (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 84

56
Miles McBride

West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-foot-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 58

57
Amar Sylla

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, Oostende (Belgium)

PREVIOUS RANK: 21

58
Marcus Garrett

Nov 27, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) drives to the basket as Saint Joseph's Hawks center Anton Jansson (10) defends during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 48

59
Yves Pons

Mar 7, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Yves Pons (35) brings the ball up court against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

60
Allen Flanigan

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, Auburn (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

61
Filip Petrusev

Big, 6-foot-11, Mega Basket (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

62
Drew Timme

Big, 6-foot-10, Gonzaga (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 68

63
Earl Timberlake

Guard, 6-foot-6, Miami (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 61

64
Quentin Grimes

Wing, 6-foot-5, Houston (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 34

65
Joel Ayayi

Guard, 6-foot-5, Gonzaga (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 31

66
Matthew Hurt

Forward, 6-foot-9, Duke (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 60

67
Kai Jones

Big, 6-foot-11, Texas (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 116

68
Sharife Cooper

Guard, 6-foot-0, Auburn (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 69

69
Olivier Sarr

Big, 7-foot-0, Kentucky (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

70
Mojave King

Guard, 6-foot-4, Cairns (Australia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 25

71
Garrison Brooks

Big, 6-foot-9, UNC (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 70

72
Abramo Canka

Wing, 6-foot-7, Nevezis (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

73
D.J. Carton

Guard, 6-foot-2, Marquette (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 57

74
Oscar Tshiebwe

Big, 6-foot-9, West Virginia (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 41

75
M.J. Walker

Guard, 6-foot-5, Florida State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

76
Davion Mitchell

Guard, 6-foot-2, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 56

77
Chris Duarte

Guard, 6-foot-5, Oregon (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 105

78
Khalifa Diop

Big, 6-foot-11, Gran Carina (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 50

79
Orlando Robinson

Big, 6-foot-10, Fresno State (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 47

80
Isaiah Todd

Big, 6-foot-10, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 77

81
Mac McClung

Guard, 6-foot-2, Texas Tech (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

82
Sam Hauser

Forward, 6-foot-8, Virginia (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

83
Mario Nakic

Wing, 6-foot-8, Oostende (Belgium)

PREVIOUS RANK: 90

84
Matt Mitchell

Forward, 6-foot-6, San Diego State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

85
John Petty

Wing, 6-foot-5, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

86
Justin Moore

Guard, 6-foot-4, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

87
Derek Culver

Big, 6-foot-10, West Virginia (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 112

88
Bryan Antoine

Guard, 6-foot-5, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 52

89
Neemias Queta

Big, 7-foot-0, Utah State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

90
Dalano Banton

Guard, 6-foot-8, Nebraska (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

91
Ron Harper Jr.

Guard, 6-foot-6, Rutgers (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 67

92
James Akinjo

Guard, 6-foot-0, Arizona (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 64

93
Nah’shon Hyland

Guard, 6-foot-3, VCU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

94
Joe Wieskamp

Wing, 6-foot-6, Iowa (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 114

95
Aamir Simms

Forward, 6-foot-8, Senior (Clemson)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

96
Landers Nolley

Forward, 6-foot-7, Memphis (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 66

97
Malcolm Cazalon

Guard, 6-foot-6, Mega Basket (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 103

98
Samuell Williamson

Wing, 6-foot-7, Louisville (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 51

99
Jeremy Roach

Guard, 6-foot-1, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 74

100
Derrick Alston Jr.

Guard, 6-foot-9, Boise State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

101
Feron Hunt

Forward, 6-foot-8, SMU (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

102
Taevion Kinsey

Guard, 6-foot-5, Marshall (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 93

103
Kofi Cockburn

Big, 7-foot-0, Illinois (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

104
Makur Maker

Big, 6-foot-11, Howard (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

105
A.J. Lawson

Wing, 6-foot-6, South Carolina (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

106
Darius Days

Forward, 6-foot-6, LSU (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

107
Carlik Jones

Guard, 6-foot-1, Louisville (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

108
Remy Martin

Guard, 6-foot-0, Arizona State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

109
Will Richardson

Wing, 6-foot-5, Oregon (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 19

110
Aaron Wiggins

Wing, 6-foot-6, Maryland (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 40

111
Colbey Ross

Guard, 6-foot-1, Pepperdine (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 111

112
Kameron McGusty

Guard, 6-foot-5, Miami (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 109

113
Ethan Thompson

Guard, 6-foot-5, Oregon State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Basketball, Draft, DunkWire, NBA

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home