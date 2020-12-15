2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: How has the NCAA season changed rankings?

Now that the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball season is underway, we are getting a more clear picture of the top prospects in the upcoming class.
Former top recruits like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs have made a great first impression and have confirmed why many already feel they are going to be solid future professionals in the NBA.
Of course, considering the unusual nature of the college basketball season, some players are struggling a bit more than others. The performance on the court will likely stray closer to the mean with a larger sample size as the year continues.
But to get a better sense of where everyone stands right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo, The Athletic and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.
We highlighted the prospects who have been the biggest risers since we published our last edition of this exercise.
College basketball standouts who have most drastically improved their draft stock through the early parts of the season include Keon Johnson (Tennessee), James Bouknight (UCONN), Jared Butler (Baylor), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Day’Ron Sharpe (UNC), Aaron Henry (Michigan State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Marcus Bagley (Arizona State), Moussa Cisse (Memphis), Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), Jason Preston (Ohio) and Luka Garza (Iowa).
Below are the rankings based on the latest mock drafts from top analysts and experts:
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Guard, 6-foot-7, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
Cade Cunningham was the top prospect in the nation coming out of high school for a reason as his rare blend of size, shooting and playmaking ability makes him a potential franchise cornerstone once he gets to the NBA.
2
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
Jalen Green will be a trailblazer in his journey to the NBA as his path to the league will go through the G League, earning one of the “select contracts” for those foregoing the college experience to become an early pro instead.
3
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-foot-0, USC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
Evan Mobley is the early, heavy favorite as the answer to the question of who is the best big man in this draft class, showing the makings for a perfect fit at the position in the modern NBA as a rim protector who can shoot the three-pointer as well.
4
BJ Boston
Wing, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 8
Even though the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a slow start so far this season, BJ Boston has enough of a pedigree from his time in high school at Sierra Canyon to earn him some slack while he figures things out.
5
Jonathan Kuminga
Forward, 6-foot-8, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
After skipping his senior year and reclassifying to join the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga has begun his professional carer and is considered one of the faces of the inaugural G League Ignite squad.
6
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-foot-7, Stanford (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
Stanford landed its top basketball recruit in program history when they got a commitment from former Sierra Canyon standout Ziaire Williams, who will have an opportunity to improve his stock even more if his 3-point percentage improves.
7
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-foot-5, Gonzaga (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 9
Jalen Suggs was a top recruit coming out of high school but he has stepped up as one of the most impressive players of the season thus far, running the show for a top team while posting some of the best assist numbers among all freshmen.
8
Jalen Johnson
Forward, 6-foot-8, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
The highs have been high while the lows have been low as freshman Duke forward Jalen Johnson has adjusted to college basketball in the early stages of his career, but as he continues to progress, he will have plenty of chance to shine playing for one of the nation’s top programs.
9
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-foot-5, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 33
Late last month, draft expert Sam Vecenie went to bat for Tennessee freshman Keon Johnson (via The Athletic):
“Yeah, I’m just going to call my shot on this one. I think Johnson is an absolute stud despite the fact that he was ranked outside of the top-15 in his recruiting class … He’s the guy in this class that I expect to burst onto the scene and become something of a surprising top half of the lottery type of talent.”
That type of endorsement exemplifies why Johnson has been one of the biggest risers since we last published our aggregate mock draft.
10
Terrence Clarke
Guard, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 10
Even though the Kentucky season got off to its worst start in 35 years, freshman Terrence Clarke has arguably been their best player and the biggest bright spot for an otherwise underwhelming team.
11
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-foot-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
Usman Garuba has already made three starts for Real Madrid during Euroleague play in the 2020-21 season, a rare honor for an 18-year-old prospect that shows his team trusts his upside and his development.
12
Josh Christopher
Guard, 6-foot-4, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 14
There were never any questions about whether Josh Christopher would be able to score at the NCAA level, and if he is able to keep that up on an even more consistent basis, he could rise in this process.
13
Scottie Barnes
Forward, 6-foot-9, Florida State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 12
Scottie Barnes has long earned his reputation as a Swiss Army Knife on the basketball court, though the first few games of his college career has shown he can face up against elite talent and still be productive.
14
Greg Brown
Forward, 6-foot-8, Texas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 11
Texas freshman Greg Brown has had some ups and downs so far during his first collegiate campaign, but his willingness to shoot the three-pointer has been a reassuring aspect of his game.
15
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-foot-5, UCONN (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 35
After a hot finish last season, many expected James Bouknight to be one of the best returners in college basketball. Three games in, the sophomore is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds with 1.7 steals per game.
16
Keyontae Johnson
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 20
17
Caleb Love
Guard, 6-foot-3, UNC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 18
18
Roko Prkacin
Forward, 6-foot-9, KK Cibona (Croatia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 45
Roko Prkacin, who only turned 18 years old in November, has been one of the more successful international prospects in this class. Through nine games so far this season, the big man is averaging 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in the top Croatian league.
19
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
20
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-foot-3, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 108
After considering declaring early entry in the 2020 NBA draft, Jared Butler returned for another year of college basketball. The guard has been an anchor for Baylor, currently ranked No. 2 overall by KenPom, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
21
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-foot-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert is one of the most polished shooters in this class. After testing the waters of becoming a pro last season, the senior has established himself as a first-round candidate for the 2021 NBA draft.
22
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-foot-6, Arkansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 27
23
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big 6-foot-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 24
24
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-foot-3, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 46
25
David Johnson
Guard, 6-foot-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 13
26
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-foot-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 26
27
Terrence Shannon
Wing, 6-foot-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 15
28
Day’Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-foot-11, UNC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 94
Last season, Patrick Williams won ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman who went on to get selected No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bulls. This year, Day’Ron Sharpe could have a similar fate considering that even though he has not yet started a game for the Tar Heels, he is skyrocketing up draft boards with above-average defensive and rebounding metrics.
29
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-foot-6, Michigan State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 96
Michigan State’s Aaron Henry was an early entry candidate last season who returned to college basketball with a vengeance. The junior has added some noticeable strength to his frame and has solidified his reputation as a potential defensive juggernaut, averaging 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game after the first six appearances of the season. Meanwhile, despite not serving as one of the primary ball handlers on his team, his assist percentage has been among the best in his conference.
30
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-foot-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 29
31
Franz Wagner
Guard, 6-foot-9, Sophomore (Michigan)
PREVIOUS RANK: 65
32
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-foot-5, Illinois (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 87
After testing the waters of turning pro during the offseason, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu has been a force to be reckoned with on the offensive side of the ball. Through six games, he is averaging 24.8 points while shooting at a 40.9 percent clip from beyond the arc.
33
Cam Thomas
Guard, 6-foot-4, LSU (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 44
34
Marcus Bagley
Forward, 6-foot-8, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
Arizona State freshman Marcus Bagley has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2020-21 college basketball season. While there were injury concerns about him heading into the campaign, after four games, he is now averaging 13.0 points while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range.
35
Ariel Hukporti
Big, 6-foot-11, Nevėžis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 38
36
Romeo Weems
Wing, 6-foot-7, DePaul (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 43
37
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Big, 6-foot-9, Indiana (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 23
38
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-foot-4, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: 42
39
Moussa Cisse
Big, 6-foot-10, Memphis (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 59
After seven games so far this season, Memphis freshman Moussa Cisse has been one of the more impressive players on his team. Thus far, the big man is averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds with 1.9 blocks per game.
40
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-foot-4, Zalgiris (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
41
Chris Smith
Forward, 6-foot-9, UCLA (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
42
Scottie Lewis
Guard, 6-foot-5, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 17
43
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-foot-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 75
After missing most of last season due to injury, big man Charles Bassey has made a triumphant return to the court. He is averaging 16.4 points and 11.3 rebounds with a wildly impressive 4.0 blocks per game. His block rate is the best among all D-I players who have played more than 60 percent of possible minutes for their team. He also leads all D-I players in dunks, recording six more than the next-best player.
44
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-foot-7, Adelaide (Australia)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
45
Carlos Alocen
Guard, 6-foot-5, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 88
46
Marcus Zegarowski
Guard, 6-foot-0, Creighton (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 54
47
Trendon Watford
Forward, 6-foot-9, LSU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
48
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-foot-4, Ohio (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
Ohio’s Jason Preston has taken college basketball by storm, averaging 19.3 points with 6.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game after six appearances thus far in 2020-21. The guard is also 13-for-25 (52.0 percent) from beyond the arc, an excellent mark for someone who has attempted more than four 3-pointers per game.
49
Ochai Agbaji
Wing, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 30
50
Bryce Thompson
Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 86
51
Ibou Badji
Big, 7-foot-0, Barcelona II (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 39
52
Luka Garza
Big, 6-foot-11, Iowa (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
Iowa’s Luka Garza declared early entry for the 2020 NBA draft but returned for a senior season in which he is considered the heavy favorite to take home national player of the year hardware. The big man is averaging 29.2 points with 9.0 rebounds per game. Garza is shooting 13-for-19 (68.4 percent) on his 3-pointers and 39-for-49 (79.6 percent) from within five feet of the basket, per Bart Torvik. He has also improved his block percentage from 6.0 percent last season to 7.7 percent so far this year.
53
Josh Primo
Guard, 6-foot-6, Alabama (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 53
54
Wendell Moore
Wing, 6-foot-5, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 22
55
David Duke, Providence
Guard, 6-foot-5, Providence (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 84
56
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-foot-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 58
57
Amar Sylla
Big, 6-foot-9, Oostende (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 21
58
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 48
59
Yves Pons
Forward, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
60
Allen Flanigan
Guard, 6-foot-5, Auburn (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
61
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-foot-11, Mega Basket (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
62
Drew Timme
Big, 6-foot-10, Gonzaga (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 68
63
Earl Timberlake
Guard, 6-foot-6, Miami (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 61
64
Quentin Grimes
Wing, 6-foot-5, Houston (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 34
65
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-foot-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 31
66
Matthew Hurt
Forward, 6-foot-9, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 60
67
Kai Jones
Big, 6-foot-11, Texas (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 116
68
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 6-foot-0, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 69
69
Olivier Sarr
Big, 7-foot-0, Kentucky (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
70
Mojave King
Guard, 6-foot-4, Cairns (Australia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 25
71
Garrison Brooks
Big, 6-foot-9, UNC (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 70
72
Abramo Canka
Wing, 6-foot-7, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
73
D.J. Carton
Guard, 6-foot-2, Marquette (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 57
74
Oscar Tshiebwe
Big, 6-foot-9, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 41
75
M.J. Walker
Guard, 6-foot-5, Florida State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
76
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-foot-2, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 56
77
Chris Duarte
Guard, 6-foot-5, Oregon (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 105
78
Khalifa Diop
Big, 6-foot-11, Gran Carina (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 50
79
Orlando Robinson
Big, 6-foot-10, Fresno State (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 47
80
Isaiah Todd
Big, 6-foot-10, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 77
81
Mac McClung
Guard, 6-foot-2, Texas Tech (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
82
Sam Hauser
Forward, 6-foot-8, Virginia (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
83
Mario Nakic
Wing, 6-foot-8, Oostende (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 90
84
Matt Mitchell
Forward, 6-foot-6, San Diego State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
85
John Petty
Wing, 6-foot-5, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
86
Justin Moore
Guard, 6-foot-4, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
87
Derek Culver
Big, 6-foot-10, West Virginia (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 112
88
Bryan Antoine
Guard, 6-foot-5, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 52
89
Neemias Queta
Big, 7-foot-0, Utah State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
90
Dalano Banton
Guard, 6-foot-8, Nebraska (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
91
Ron Harper Jr.
Guard, 6-foot-6, Rutgers (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 67
92
James Akinjo
Guard, 6-foot-0, Arizona (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 64
93
Nah’shon Hyland
Guard, 6-foot-3, VCU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
94
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-foot-6, Iowa (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 114
95
Aamir Simms
Forward, 6-foot-8, Senior (Clemson)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
96
Landers Nolley
Forward, 6-foot-7, Memphis (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 66
97
Malcolm Cazalon
Guard, 6-foot-6, Mega Basket (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 103
98
Samuell Williamson
Wing, 6-foot-7, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 51
99
Jeremy Roach
Guard, 6-foot-1, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 74
100
Derrick Alston Jr.
Guard, 6-foot-9, Boise State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
101
Feron Hunt
Forward, 6-foot-8, SMU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
102
Taevion Kinsey
Guard, 6-foot-5, Marshall (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 93
103
Kofi Cockburn
Big, 7-foot-0, Illinois (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
104
Makur Maker
Big, 6-foot-11, Howard (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
105
A.J. Lawson
Wing, 6-foot-6, South Carolina (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
106
Darius Days
Forward, 6-foot-6, LSU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
107
Carlik Jones
Guard, 6-foot-1, Louisville (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
108
Remy Martin
Guard, 6-foot-0, Arizona State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
109
Will Richardson
Wing, 6-foot-5, Oregon (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 19
110
Aaron Wiggins
Wing, 6-foot-6, Maryland (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 40
111
Colbey Ross
Guard, 6-foot-1, Pepperdine (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 111
112
Kameron McGusty
Guard, 6-foot-5, Miami (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 109
113
Ethan Thompson
Guard, 6-foot-5, Oregon State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
Basketball, Draft, DunkWire, NBA, Aamir Simms, Aaron Henry, Aaron Wiggins, Abramo Canka, AJ Lawson, Allen Flanigan, Amar Sylla, Ariel Hukporti, Ayo Dosunmu, BJ Boston, Bryan Antoine, Bryce Thompson, Cade Cunningham, Caleb Love, Cam Thomas, Carlik Jones, Carlos Alocen, Charles Bassey, Chris Duarte, Chris Smith, Colbey Ross, Corey Kispert, Daishen Nix, Dalano Banton, Darius Days, David Duke, David Johnson, Davion Mitchell, Day’ron Sharpe, Derek Culver, Derrick Alston Jr., DJ Carton, DJ Steward, Drew Timme, Earl Timberlake, Ethan Thompson, Evan Mobley, Feron Hunt, Filip Petrusev, Franz Wagner, Garrison Brooks, Greg Brown, Ibou Badji, Isaiah Jackson, Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Todd, Jaden Springer, Jalen Green, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Suggs, James Akinjo, James Bouknight, Jared Butler, Jason Preston, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jeremy Roach, Joe Wieskamp, Joel Ayayi, John Petty, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Christopher, Josh Giddey, Josh Primo, Juhann Begarin, Justin Moore, Kai Jones, Kameron McGusty, Keon Johnson, Keyontae Johnson, Khalifa Diop, Kofi Cockburn, Landers Nolley, Luka Garza, Mac McClung, Makur Maker, Malcolm Cazalon, Marcus Bagley, Marcus Garrett, Marcus Zegarowski, Mario Nakic, Matt Mitchell, Matthew Hurt, Miles McBride, MJ Walker, Mojave King, Moses Moody, Moussa Cisse, Nah’shon Hyland, Neemias Queta, Ochai Agbaji, Olivier Sarr, Orlando Robinson, Oscar Tshiebwe, Quentin Grimes, Remy Martin, Rokas Jokubaitis, Roko Prkacin, Romeo Weems, Ron Harper Jr, Sam Hauser, Samuell Williamson, Scottie Barnes, Scottie Lewis, Sharife Cooper, Taevion Kinsey, Terrence Clarke, Terrence Shannon, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trendon Watford, Usman Garuba, Wendell Moore, Will Richardson, Yves Pons, Ziaire Williams