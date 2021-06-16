NBA combine invitations suggest who could be heading back to the NCAA

Santi Aldama

Big, 6-11, Loyola MD (Sophomore)

Outside of excluding Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi, an omission of Santi Aldama was the biggest surprise. Aldama, who won the MVP award at the U18 Euro Championship in 2019, is a draft sleeper who has experience playing within FC Barcelona’s youth system. He would be incredibly sought-after if he opts to go overseas instead of continuing with the NCAA or making the leap to the NBA.

Eric Ayala (Maryland)

Wing, 6-5, Maryland (Junior)

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon has said that Eric Ayala is “realistic” about his NBA chances and is currently using the opportunity to work out with NBA teams and get feedback for the future.

Armando Bacot

Big, 6-10, North Carolina (Sophomore)

#UNC HC Hubert Davis said today that Armando Bacot “will be back” next season despite going through the NBA Draft process. pic.twitter.com/32vZYQfkTM — Tar Heel Insider (@tarheelinsiders) May 3, 2021

According to Tarheelblog.com, it is “all but certain” that Bacot returns to North Carolina next season. In fact, first-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis believes that Bacot could even become ACC Player of the Year. The big man averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this past season.

Dalano Banton

Wing, 6-8, Nebraska (Sophomore)

Nebraska’s Dalano Banton, recently described by SI.com’s Jeremy Woo as one of the most underrated players in this class, was one of the last players to announce he was declaring early entry for the NBA draft. That made it hard for him to get enough votes to earn a trip to the combine. But teams around the league are scrambling to get the tall ball handler in for their workouts.

Colin Castleton

Big, 6-10, Florida (Junior)

According to a recent report from 247Sports.com, Florida big man Colin Castleton is “likely to return” to the Gators next season. He is still in the pre-draft to get feedback from NBA teams on how to best improve his game. The big man had 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past season.

Kendric Davis

Guard, 5-11, SMU (Junior)

The Athletic’s Justin Williams described Kendric Davis as a “massive question mark” heading into next season. He would project as one of the top scorers in college basketball if he were to return for another year but if he is interested in turning pro, there could be a path to success.

Tyson Etienne

Guard, 6-1, Wichita St. (Sophomore)

Fresh off of winning AAC Co-Player of the Year, Tyson Etienne (@TheTyEtienne1) is busy making a name for himself in the pre-draft process. @RookieWire caught up with Etienne to discuss testing the NBA waters, what he wants to show teams and more:https://t.co/gOIQ6aiKnu — Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) June 15, 2021

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne was recently described by The Athletic as a “key returner” to the program for next season. Etienne is an intriguing pro prospect as a secondary ball-handler and perimeter threat who recently had a chance to catch up with USA TODAY SMG’s Rookie Wire.

Jordan Hall*

Guard, 6-8, St. Joseph’s (Freshman)

Jordan Hall (@SJUHawks_MBB) has received a G League Elite Camp invitation, per a source. He has opted to decline in favor of an opportunity w/ @usabasketball’s U19 World Cup Team Training Camp. Hall has piqued scouts’ interest w/ his unique combo of 6’9+” size + passing vision. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 10, 2021

We are putting an asterisk next to this name because even though Jordan Hall is not going to be at the G League Elite Camp, per Jon Chepovich, he received an invitation. Hall, a jumbo-sized ball-handler who has one of the most fascinating skill sets among all prospects, is committed to transfer from St. Joe’s to Texas A&M. But if he stays in this class, he is easily a Top-45 talent.

Steffon Mitchell

Wing, 6-8, Boston College (Senior)

While he is currently in the transfer portal and has narrowed down his commitment to three programs, former Boston College pick and pop big Steffon Mitchell will almost certainly turn pro after four years of NCAA service.

Jaden Shackelford

Guard, 6-3, Alabama (Sophomore)

Jaden Shackelford’s name is missing from the NBA Combine list. Is he coming back? 👀👀 — Yinde With The Stimmé 🍊 (@WaveYinde) June 15, 2021

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently listed Jaden Shackelford as one of the prospects “in limbo” as he makes a decision for his pro future. Alabama head coach Nate Oats recently said that if Schakelford was invited to the combine then he would stay in the draft longer. But if Schakelford returns, Alabama could be one of the top teams in the nation next season.

Chris Smith

Wing, 6-9, UCLA (Senior)

One of the prospects with the toughest decision to make is UCLA’s Chris Smith, a versatile wing who plays well on the ball. After testing the waters in 2020, Smith missed the majority of last season with a torn ACL suffered back in January. His team went on to the Final Four. New rules in the NCAA will allow all seniors to return for another season and so as he recovers from his injury, he will have to decide if he wishes to give it another go with a college contender or opt for the NBA.

Trevion Williams

Big, 6-9, Purdue (Junior)

.@BoilerBall 's Trevion Williams could be a sleeper in the upcoming #NBADraft2021. He has top end rim pressure numbers and rebounding #s and, for his size/position, extremely high assist metrics. Analytically, he compares well to other similar prospects. pic.twitter.com/Z3vfOlUfVN — Pivot Analysis (@Pivot_Analysis) June 15, 2021

While Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is getting most of the buzz for the 2022 NBA Draft, the program has another prospect playing in their frontcourt with big man Trevion Williams. He may be more of a prospect for next season than this season due to a lack of momentum but this is a team that will be worth following moving forward.

Isaiah Wong

Guard, 6-3, Miami FL (Sophomore)

Isaiah Wong is the clear sleeper in this draft, but I have a feeling he returns to Miami for a junior season, where he'll repeat/ improve and make a bigger name for himself in the 2022 draft. If he had a quicker shot he'd be much higher. Good passer and limited mistake-maker. — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) June 10, 2021

Miami head coach Jay Larranaga said that there would be no update on star guard Isaiah Wong until the combine. He said the program is taking a “wait and see” approach about whether or not he will come back for another year of college basketball. Without an NBA combine invitation, however, that is now far more likely.