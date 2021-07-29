2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 8.0: Final ranking of all prospects

If you compare a bunch of mock drafts, rather than reading just one, you may notice trends to help you accurately predict draft placement.
In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand before the draft, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, The Athletic, Bleacher, The Ringer, NBABigBoard.com, Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, Yahoo and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.
Please note these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.
Some of the players with the most positive momentum during the pre-draft process were Trey Murphy III, Joshua Primo, JT Thor, Quentin Grimes, Joe Wieskamp, Nah’Shon Hyland, Jason Preston, Alperen Sengun, Miles McBride, Jericho Sims and James Bouknight.
Some of the most notable prospects who did not make these rankings include: Yves Pons, Trendon Watford, Jay Huff, Marcus Zegarowski, Aamir Simms, Matt Mitchell, Jose Alvarado, D.J. Carton, Derrick Alston Jr., Carlik Jones, Jordan Schakel, Romeo Weems, Chaundee Brown, Balsa Koprivica, JaQuori McLaughlin, Mitch Ballock, Dejon Jarreau, D.J. Stewart Jr. and MaCio Teague.
You can see the final updates for every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below. Compare those rankings with where they fell in their best and worst placements on our previous aggregate mock drafts to track progress.
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Detroit Pistons
HIGHEST RANK: No. 1 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: 1
2
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Houston Rockets
HIGHEST RANK: No. 2 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 5 (March 2021)
3
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Cleveland Cavaliers
HIGHEST RANK: No. 2 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 3 (Present)
4
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Toronto Raptors
HIGHEST RANK: No. 3 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 7 (December 2020)
5
Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Orlando Magic
HIGHEST RANK: No. 5 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 13 (December 2020)
6
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder
HIGHEST RANK: No. 6 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 15 (December 2020)
7
Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Golden State Warriors
HIGHEST RANK: No. 4 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 7 (Present)
8
Franz Wagner
Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Sacramento Kings
HIGHEST RANK: No. 8 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 31 (December 2020)
9
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Memphis Grizzlies
HIGHEST RANK: No. 9 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 44 (December 2020)
10
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Orlando Magic
HIGHEST RANK: No. 9 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 22 (December 2020)
11
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Indiana Pacers
HIGHEST RANK: No. 7 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 76 (December 2020)
12
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Indiana Pacers
HIGHEST RANK: No. 10 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 21 (December 2020)
13
Chris Duarte
Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Golden State Warriors
HIGHEST RANK: No. 13 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 77 (December 2020)
14
Trey Murphy
Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: New Orleans Pelicans
HIGHEST RANK: No. 14 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
15
Kai Jones
Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Charlotte Hornets
HIGHEST RANK: No. 8 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 67 (December 2020)
16
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder
HIGHEST RANK: No. 6 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 16 (Present)
17
Alperen Sengun
Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: San Antoinio Spurs
HIGHEST RANK: No. 15 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
18
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder
HIGHEST RANK: No. 6 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 20 (July 2021)
19
Jalen Johnson
Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder
HIGHEST RANK: No. 8 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 19 (Present)
20
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Houston Rockets
HIGHEST RANK: No. 11 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 23 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
21
Cam Thomas
Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Atlanta Hawks
HIGHEST RANK: No. 16 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 33 (December 2020)
22
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Los Angeles Lakers
HIGHEST RANK: No. 20 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 27 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
23
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: New York Knicks
HIGHEST RANK: No. 19 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 30 (December 2020)
24
Tre Mann
Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 20 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
25
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Utah Jazz
HIGHEST RANK: No. 17 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 26 (December 2020)
26
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 26 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 58 (March 2021)
27
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 21 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 68 (December 2020)
28
Josh Primo
Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 26 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (April 2021)
29
Bones Hyland
Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 28 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 93 (December 2020)
30
Quentin Grimes
Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 30 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: No. 74 (post-combine and lottery)
31
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 23 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 33 (July 2021)
32
Day'Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)
MOST COMMON PROJECTION: L.A. Clippers
HIGHEST RANK: No. 28 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 35 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
33
JT Thor
Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 30 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)
34
Josh Christopher
Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 12 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 34 (Present)
35
Isaiah Todd
Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 35
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)
36
BJ Boston
Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 4 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 36 (Present)
37
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 29 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 43 (December 2020)
38
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (April 2021)
39
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 35 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 65 (December 2020)
40
Herbert Jones
Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 37 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
41
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-6, Iowa (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
42
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-4, Barca (Spain)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 47 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
43
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 23 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No.43 (Present)
44
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 44 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
45
Greg Brown
Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 14 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 45 (Present)
46
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-5, Paris (France)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 60 (March 2021)
47
Neemias Queta
Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 46 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 94 (March 2021)
48
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 61 (December 2020)
49
Austin Reaves
Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 45 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)
50
David Johnson
Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 18 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 51 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
51
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 29 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 70 (March 2021)
52
Jericho Sims
Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 52 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)
53
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 49 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
54
Isaiah Livers
Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 54 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
55
Aaron Wiggins
Wing. 6-6, Maryland (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 55 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
56
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 19 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 56 (Present)
57
Santi Aldama
Wing, 6-11, Loyola-Maryland (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 56 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
58
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 55 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)
59
RaiQuan Gray
Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 50 (April 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)
60
Luka Garza
Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 49 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 60 (Present)
61
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 43 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No. 66 (July 2021)
62
Sam Hauser
Wing, 6-8, Virginia (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 62 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
63
Amar Sylla
Big, 6-9, Oostende – Belgium (International)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 53 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
64
Duane Washington Jr.
Guard, 6-3, Ohio State (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 64 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
65
David Duke
Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 37 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 65 (Present)
66
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 58 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: No. 89 (March 2021)
67
AJ Lawson
Guard, 6-6, South Carolina (Junior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 59 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
68
McKinley Wright
Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 68 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
69
Justin Champagnie
Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 59 (March 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
70
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-2, Duke (Freshman)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 24 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
71
DJ Stewart Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 63 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)
72
EJ Onu
Big, 6-11, Shawnee State – Ohio (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 71
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2020)
73
Dalano Banton
Guard, 6-9, Nebraska (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 73 (Present)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (July 2021)
74
John Petty
Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 72 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: No. 85 (December 2020)
75
Moses Wright
Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 69 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)
LOWEST RANK: No.76 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
76
Scottie Lewis
Wing, 6-5, Florida (Sophomore)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 42 (December 2020)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (July 2021)
77
Chris Smith
Wing, 6-8, UCLA (Senior)
HIGHEST RANK: No. 68 (July 2021)
LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)
