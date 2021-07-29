2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 8.0: Final ranking of all prospects

If you compare a bunch of mock drafts, rather than reading just one, you may notice trends to help you accurately predict draft placement.

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand before the draft, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, The Athletic, Bleacher, The Ringer, NBABigBoard.com, Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, Yahoo and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.

Please note these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.

Some of the players with the most positive momentum during the pre-draft process were Trey Murphy III, Joshua Primo, JT Thor, Quentin Grimes, Joe Wieskamp, Nah’Shon Hyland, Jason Preston, Alperen Sengun, Miles McBride, Jericho Sims and James Bouknight.

Some of the most notable prospects who did not make these rankings include: Yves Pons, Trendon Watford, Jay Huff, Marcus Zegarowski, Aamir Simms, Matt Mitchell, Jose Alvarado, D.J. Carton, Derrick Alston Jr., Carlik Jones, Jordan Schakel, Romeo Weems, Chaundee Brown, Balsa Koprivica, JaQuori McLaughlin, Mitch Ballock, Dejon Jarreau, D.J. Stewart Jr. and MaCio Teague.

You can see the final updates for every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below. Compare those rankings with where they fell in their best and worst placements on our previous aggregate mock drafts to track progress.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report