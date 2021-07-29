USA Today Sports

2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 8.0: Final ranking of all prospects

Draft

July 29, 2021- by

By |

If you compare a bunch of mock drafts, rather than reading just one, you may notice trends to help you accurately predict draft placement.

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand before the draft, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, The Athletic, Bleacher, The Ringer, NBABigBoard.com, Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, Yahoo and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.

Please note these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.

Some of the players with the most positive momentum during the pre-draft process were Trey Murphy III, Joshua Primo, JT Thor, Quentin Grimes, Joe Wieskamp, Nah’Shon Hyland, Jason Preston, Alperen Sengun, Miles McBride, Jericho Sims and James Bouknight.

Some of the most notable prospects who did not make these rankings include: Yves Pons, Trendon Watford, Jay Huff, Marcus Zegarowski, Aamir Simms, Matt Mitchell, Jose Alvarado, D.J. Carton, Derrick Alston Jr., Carlik Jones, Jordan Schakel, Romeo Weems, Chaundee Brown, Balsa Koprivica, JaQuori McLaughlin, Mitch Ballock, Dejon Jarreau, D.J. Stewart Jr. and MaCio Teague.

You can see the final updates for every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below. Compare those rankings with where they fell in their best and worst placements on our previous aggregate mock drafts to track progress.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1
Cade Cunningham

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Detroit Pistons

HIGHEST RANK: No. 1 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: 1

2
Jalen Green

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Houston Rockets

HIGHEST RANK: No. 2 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 5 (March 2021)

3
Evan Mobley

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Cleveland Cavaliers

HIGHEST RANK: No. 2 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 3 (Present)

4
Jalen Suggs

Feb 4, 2021; Stockton, California, USA; Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Gonzaga won 76-58.

Rich Pedroncelli/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Toronto Raptors

HIGHEST RANK: No. 3 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 7 (December 2020)

5
Scottie Barnes

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Orlando Magic

HIGHEST RANK: No. 5 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 13 (December 2020)

6
James Bouknight

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder

HIGHEST RANK: No. 6 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 15 (December 2020)

7
Jonathan Kuminga

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Golden State Warriors

HIGHEST RANK: No. 4 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 7 (Present)

8
Franz Wagner

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Sacramento Kings

HIGHEST RANK: No. 8 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 31 (December 2020)

9
Josh Giddey

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia) 

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Memphis Grizzlies

HIGHEST RANK: No. 9 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 44 (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Josh Giddey on HoopsHype

10
Moses Moody

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Orlando Magic

HIGHEST RANK: No. 9 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 22 (December 2020)

11
Davion Mitchell

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Indiana Pacers

HIGHEST RANK: No. 7 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 76 (December 2020)

12
Corey Kispert

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Indiana Pacers

HIGHEST RANK: No. 10 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 21 (December 2020)

13
Chris Duarte

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Golden State Warriors

HIGHEST RANK: No. 13 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 77 (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Duarte on HoopsHype

14
Trey Murphy

Jan 16, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Trey Murphy III (25) hangs on the rim after dunking against Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (right) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: New Orleans Pelicans

HIGHEST RANK: No. 14 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Trey Murphy on HoopsHype

15
Kai Jones

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Charlotte Hornets

HIGHEST RANK: No. 8 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 67 (December 2020)

16
Keon Johnson

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder

HIGHEST RANK: No. 6 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 16 (Present)

17
Alperen Sengun

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey) 

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: San Antoinio Spurs

HIGHEST RANK: No. 15 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

18
Ziaire Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder

HIGHEST RANK: No. 6 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 20 (July 2021)

19
Jalen Johnson

(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Oklahoma City Thunder

HIGHEST RANK: No. 8 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 19 (Present)

20
Usman Garuba

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain) 

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Houston Rockets

HIGHEST RANK: No. 11 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 23 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

21
Cam Thomas

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Atlanta Hawks

HIGHEST RANK: No. 16 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 33 (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Cameron Thomas on HoopsHype

22
Jared Butler

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Los Angeles Lakers

HIGHEST RANK: No. 20 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 27 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

23
Isaiah Jackson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: New York Knicks

HIGHEST RANK: No. 19 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 30 (December 2020)

24
Tre Mann

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 20 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Tre Mann on HoopsHype

25
Jaden Springer

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: Utah Jazz

HIGHEST RANK: No. 17 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 26 (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Jaden Springer on HoopsHype

26
Miles McBride

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 26 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 58 (March 2021)

27
Sharife Cooper

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman) 

HIGHEST RANK: No. 21 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 68 (December 2020)

28
Josh Primo

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 26 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (April 2021)

FULL INTERVIEW: Josh Primo on HoopsHype

29
Bones Hyland

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 28 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 93 (December 2020)

MORE: A tragic house fire hasn’t kept Bones Hyland from chasing his NBA dreams

30
Quentin Grimes

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 30 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: No. 74 (post-combine and lottery)

31
Ayo Dosunmu

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 23 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 33 (July 2021)

32
Day'Ron Sharpe

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)

MOST COMMON PROJECTION: L.A. Clippers

HIGHEST RANK: No. 28 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 35 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

33
JT Thor

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 30 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)

FULL INTERVIEW: JT Thor on HoopsHype

34
Josh Christopher

Jan 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Josh Christopher (13) against the Stanford Cardinal at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe).

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 12 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 34 (Present)

35
Isaiah Todd

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 35

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)

Isaiah Todd: ‘I have a unique game and try to do a little bit of everything’

36
BJ Boston

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 4 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 36 (Present)

37
Charles Bassey

Dec 19, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 29 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 43 (December 2020)

38
Jason Preston

Rich Janzaruk/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (April 2021)

39
Joel Ayayi

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 35 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 65 (December 2020)

40
Herbert Jones

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 37 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

FULL INTERVIEW: Herbert Jones on HoopsHype

41
Joe Wieskamp

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Iowa (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

MORE: Why NBA draft prospect Joe Wieskamp thinks he could be the next Duncan Robinson

42
Rokas Jokubaitis

(Dmitry Lebedev/Kommersant/Sipa USA via AP Images)

Guard, 6-4, Barca (Spain)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 47 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

43
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 23 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No.43 (Present)

MORE: NBA draft prospect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on why winning has followed him everywhere

44
Kessler Edwards

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 44 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

45
Greg Brown

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 14 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 45 (Present)

46
Juhann Begarin

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Paris (France) 

HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 60 (March 2021)

47
Neemias Queta

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 46 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 94 (March 2021)

48
Filip Petrusev

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 38 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 61 (December 2020)

49
Austin Reaves

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves (12) dribbles during the first half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 45 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)

FULL INTERVIEW: Austin Reaves on HoopsHype

50
David Johnson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 18 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 51 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

FULL INTERVIEW: David Johnson on HoopsHype

51
Aaron Henry

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 29 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 70 (March 2021)

FULL INTERVIEW: Aaron Henry on HoopsHype

52
Jericho Sims

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 52 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)

53
Vrenz Bleijenbergh

(Photo by JOHN THYS/Belga/Sipa USA)

Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium) 

HIGHEST RANK: No. 49 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

54
Isaiah Livers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 54 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

55
Aaron Wiggins

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing. 6-6, Maryland (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 55 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

56
Daishen Nix

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 19 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 56 (Present)

57
Santi Aldama

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-11, Loyola-Maryland (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 56 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

58
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 55 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (December 2020)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: ‘I want to go in hungry and prove what I got’

59
RaiQuan Gray

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) dribbles the ball against the UNCG Spartans during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 50 (April 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)

60
Luka Garza

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 49 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 60 (Present)

FULL INTERVIEW: Luka Garza on HoopsHype

61
Matthew Hurt

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 43 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No. 66 (July 2021)

62
Sam Hauser

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Virginia (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 62 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

63
Amar Sylla

(Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Big, 6-9, Oostende – Belgium (International)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 53 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

64
Duane Washington Jr.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guard, 6-3, Ohio State (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 64 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

65
David Duke

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 37 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 65 (Present)

66
Marcus Garrett

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 58 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: No. 89 (March 2021)

67
AJ Lawson

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-6, South Carolina (Junior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 59 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

AJ Lawson: ‘Once I get that opportunity, I’m ready to shock the world’

68
McKinley Wright

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 68 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

69
Justin Champagnie

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 59 (March 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

70
DJ Steward

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Duke (Freshman)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 24 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

71
DJ Stewart Jr.

© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 63 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (March 2021)

72
EJ Onu

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Big, 6-11, Shawnee State – Ohio (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 71

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2020)

73
Dalano Banton

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-9, Nebraska (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 73 (Present)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (July 2021)

FULL INTERVIEW: Dalano Banton on HoopsHype

74
John Petty

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 72 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: No. 85 (December 2020)

75
Moses Wright

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 69 (June 2021, pre-combine and lottery)

LOWEST RANK: No.76 (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

76
Scottie Lewis

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Wing, 6-5, Florida (Sophomore)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 42 (December 2020)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (July 2021)

77
Chris Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, UCLA (Senior)

HIGHEST RANK: No. 68 (July 2021)

LOWEST RANK: Not Ranked (June 2021, post-combine and lottery)

