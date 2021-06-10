Draft stock watch: Davion Mitchell, Josh Giddey, BJ Boston and more

Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)

PRESEASON RANK: 56

CURRENT RANK: 8

Here is a certain way to improve your draft stock: win a national championship by defeating a team that was previously undefeated, and have your defensive grit and intensity play a crucial role in that victory.

That is how Davion Mitchell jumped from a fringe second-rounder to a projected Top 10 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Sounds easy enough, right? At least, Mitchell made it look easy whenever he was on the floor last season. So much so, in fact, that Baylor outscored opponents by a rate of 29.7 points per 100 possessions whenever he was on the floor, per Pivot Analysis.

Mitchell, a former Auburn transfer who shot just 31.2 percent on his three-pointers during his first two years of college basketball, was 44.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21. But he was a versatile scorer whose jumper ranked in the 91st percentile off the catch and in the 95th percentile off the dribble, according to Synergy.

Two-way play here from Davion. First, he has great interior positioning to cover the passing window of the trap and also read the passer to pick off the drift pass. Then on the other end, he runs a PnR, reads the commit and hits the roller. pic.twitter.com/qAYdGITl28 — Stewart Zahn (@szahn_bball) April 23, 2021

But he was also a playmaker on both sides of the ball, one of just three players last season to record an assist percentage above 28.0 percent with a steal percentage above 3.0 percent and a block percentage above 1.0 percent.

Perhaps he had increased success because he was older than his competition, playing the entirety of last season at 22 years old. He was born the same year as Jayson Tatum, who already has four years of professional experience.

Regardless, scouts that were at the NCAA tournament who have spoken to HoopsHype have told us that Mitchell was the most impressive player they saw. Decision-makers feel that he can either help a winning organization or help a rebuilding organization become one.