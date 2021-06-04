USA Today Sports

2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 5.0: Updates with full early entry list

The pre-draft process is about to heat up, with all of the early entry declarations set in stone and the NBA draft combine on the horizon.

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPNNBADraft.netCBS SportsBleacher Report, YahooThe AthleticThe Ringer, Yahoo and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

Since our previous update last month, some of the most significant changes include big man Alperen Sengun improving from No. 29 to No. 18 after winning Turkish League MVP at just 18 years old and Virginia sharpshooter Trey Murphy, currently testing the waters without foregoing collegiate eligibility, jumping from No. 55 to No. 33.

Prospects that did not make the list last time but have since made the cut are Joshua Primo (Albama),  Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton), Jason Preston (Ohio), Feron Hunt (SMU) as well as Senegal’s Ibou Badji (Barcelona).

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1
Cade Cunningham

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

There are few players as tall as Cade Cunningham who have the skills to shoot, dribble and pass well as well as he does and they only include the likes of superstars like LeBron JamesLuka Doncic and LaMelo Ball.

2
Evan Mobley

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

USC’s Evan Mobley would have been in consideration as a top pick just based on his length and bounciness alone but he was also one of the most productive college freshmen in recent memory, finding ways to dominate on both sides of the ball.

3
Jalen Green

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

While long considered a top prospect because of how he performed on the FIBA circuit for Team USA, Jalen Green showed he can score at an elite level against professionals in the G League.

4
Jalen Suggs

Feb 4, 2021; Stockton, California, USA; Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Gonzaga won 76-58.

Rich Pedroncelli/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

There are a lot of people who became lifelong fans of Jalen Suggs during his remarkable season for Gonzaga, including a clutch three-pointer in the Final Four that was easily the most memorable moment of the NCAA tournament.

5
Jonathan Kuminga

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

It is easy to imagine why scouts will salivate over the potential of Jonathan Kuminga, who was one of the top high school players in the country before reclassifying and turning pro during the inaugural season for the G League Ignite.

6
Scottie Barnes

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

While he is a bit more polarizing than some of the other top prospects because he does not have the same scoring touch, the defensive tenacity and offensive playmaking that Scottie Barnes offers at his size will make him an appealing draft pick.

7
Keon Johnson

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

There are flashes from Keon Johnson that gave some analysts reason to believe that he could be one of the most electrifying players in this class, even if it is not as consistent as where it will need to be in a few years.

8
Davion Mitchell

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 10

No one improved their draft stock over the last few months more than Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, a combo guard whose leadership and defensive prowess played a crucial role in winning a collegiate national title.

9
Moses Moody

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 9

The NBA’s most valuable position right now is a wing who can shoot and Arkansas freshman Moses Moody provides exactly that, and even if he is someone who projects more as a secondary scorer than as a primary option, he has tremendous value considering his young age.

10
Jalen Johnson

(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 14

He didn’t have the season at Duke that some would have hoped but on his good nights, no one stuffed the stat sheet quite like Jalen Johnson, who had 19 points (without missing a shot) and 19 rebounds to go with 5 assists and 4 blocks in his first collegiate game.

11
Franz Wagner

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 12

If he had a better performance in his final collegiate game, Michigan’s Franz Wagner would be an even hotter name in draft circles due to the experience and versatility that he will bring an NBA franchise next soon.

12
Josh Giddey

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 15

Rising star Josh Giddey, who spoke to our own Michael Scotto as he prepared for the draft, is just 18 years old but was the only player in the Australian NBL to record multiple triple-doubles in 2020-21.

13
Kai Jones

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 8

It is hard not to get excited about Kai Jones, who has insane verticality and agility for someone who also has good shooting touch, and some team might fall in love with that combination during the pre-draft process.

14
Corey Kispert

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 13

There aren’t many players in the history of college basketball who shot the ball better than Corey Kispert did last season, so despite his age, his talent on the perimeter translating to the pros will make him an easy sell for front offices even this early in the draft.

15
James Bouknight

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 11

16
Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 19

17
Ziaire Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 16

18
Alperen Sengun

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 29

19
Isaiah Jackson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 20

20
Tre Mann

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 22

21
Jaden Springer

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 17

22
Chris Duarte

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 24

23
Usman Garuba

6479472 04.03.2021 Real's Usman Garuba Alari vies scores a ball during the Euroleague basketball match between Zenit Saint Petersburg Region and Real Madrid in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Alexander Galperin / Sputnik via AP

Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 18

24
Sharife Cooper

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 21

25
Jared Butler

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 25

26
Ayo Dosunmu

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 23

27
Greg Brown III

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 27

28
Josh Christopher

Jan 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Josh Christopher (13) against the Stanford Cardinal at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe).

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 26

29
Charles Bassey

Dec 19, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 33

30
Roko Prkacin

fiba.basketball

Wing, 6-9, Cibona Zagreb (Croatia) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 34

31
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 40

32
Miles McBride

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 30

33
Trey Murphy III

Jan 16, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Trey Murphy III (25) hangs on the rim after dunking against Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (right) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 55

34
Brandon Boston Jr.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 28

35
Day’Ron Sharpe

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 32

36
Nah’Shon Hyland

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 37

37
Isaiah Todd

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 42

38
Johnny Juzang

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates after advancing to the Final Four following their win in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, UCLA (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 45

39
Aaron Henry

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 35

40
Rokas Jokubaitis

(Dmitry Lebedev/Kommersant/Sipa USA via AP Images)

Guard, 6-4, Zalgiris (Lithuania) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 43

41
David Johnson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 47

42
Daishen Nix

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)

PREVIOUS RANK: 48

43
Matthew Hurt

Dec 16, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 57

44
David Duke Jr.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 41

45
Marcus Bagley

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-8, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 31

46
Neemias Queta

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 56

47
Joel Ayayi

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 39

48
Filip Petrusev

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 38

49
Luka Garza

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 49

50
Quentin Grimes

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 64

51
Austin Reaves

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves (12) dribbles during the first half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 60

52
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 36

53
Raiquan Gray

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) dribbles the ball against the UNCG Spartans during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 50

54
Herbert Jones

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 44

55
Ariel Hukporti

Alba Berlin's German center Johannes Thiemann (R) and MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg's German power forward Ariel Hukporti vie during the German basketball Bundesliga final second-leg match between MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg and Alba Berlin in Munich, southern Germany on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / various sources / AFP)

(Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Big, 7-0, Nevezis (Lithuania) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 53

56
Max Abmas

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles celebrates with teammates after defeating the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oral Roberts defeated Florida 81-78.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-1, Oral Roberts (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 46

57
Juhann Begarin

(NBA Academy/Basketball Without Borders)

Guard, 6-5, Paris (France) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 51

58
Santi Aldama

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Loyola Maryland (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 58

59
Kessler Edwards

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 54

60
Isaiah Livers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 61

61
Joshua Primo

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

62
Vrenz Bleijenbergh

(Photo by JOHN THYS/Belga/Sipa USA)

Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 84

63
DJ Stewart Jr.

© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 69

64
Marcus Zegarowski

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Creighton (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

65
Marcus Garrett

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 79

66
JT Thor

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 70

67
Trendon Watford

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, LSU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 62

68
RJ Nembhard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 68

69
Moses Wright

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 76

70
Gabriele Procida

fiba.basketball

Wing, 6-6, Cantu (Italy) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 81

71
Jason Preston

Rich Janzaruk/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

72
McKinley Wright IV

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 90

73
MJ Walker

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Wing, 6-5, Florida State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 86

74
Matthew Mayer

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 87

75
Jericho Sims

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 63

76
Kofi Cockburn

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, Illinois (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 82

77
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 77

78
John Petty Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 72

79
Feron Hunt

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-8, SMU (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

80
Derrick Alston Jr.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Boise State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 89

81
Ibou Badji

fiba.basketball

Big, 7-2, FC Barcelona (Spain) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

82
Yves Pons

(Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool)

Wing, 6-6, Tennessee (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 71

