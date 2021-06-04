2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 5.0: Updates with full early entry list

The pre-draft process is about to heat up, with all of the early entry declarations set in stone and the NBA draft combine on the horizon.

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

Since our previous update last month, some of the most significant changes include big man Alperen Sengun improving from No. 29 to No. 18 after winning Turkish League MVP at just 18 years old and Virginia sharpshooter Trey Murphy, currently testing the waters without foregoing collegiate eligibility, jumping from No. 55 to No. 33.

Prospects that did not make the list last time but have since made the cut are Joshua Primo (Albama), Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton), Jason Preston (Ohio), Feron Hunt (SMU) as well as Senegal’s Ibou Badji (Barcelona).

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report