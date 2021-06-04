2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 5.0: Updates with full early entry list

The pre-draft process is about to heat up, with all of the early entry declarations set in stone and the NBA draft combine on the horizon.
In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.
Since our previous update last month, some of the most significant changes include big man Alperen Sengun improving from No. 29 to No. 18 after winning Turkish League MVP at just 18 years old and Virginia sharpshooter Trey Murphy, currently testing the waters without foregoing collegiate eligibility, jumping from No. 55 to No. 33.
Prospects that did not make the list last time but have since made the cut are Joshua Primo (Albama), Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton), Jason Preston (Ohio), Feron Hunt (SMU) as well as Senegal’s Ibou Badji (Barcelona).
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
There are few players as tall as Cade Cunningham who have the skills to shoot, dribble and pass well as well as he does and they only include the likes of superstars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball.
2
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
USC’s Evan Mobley would have been in consideration as a top pick just based on his length and bounciness alone but he was also one of the most productive college freshmen in recent memory, finding ways to dominate on both sides of the ball.
3
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
While long considered a top prospect because of how he performed on the FIBA circuit for Team USA, Jalen Green showed he can score at an elite level against professionals in the G League.
4
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
There are a lot of people who became lifelong fans of Jalen Suggs during his remarkable season for Gonzaga, including a clutch three-pointer in the Final Four that was easily the most memorable moment of the NCAA tournament.
5
Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
It is easy to imagine why scouts will salivate over the potential of Jonathan Kuminga, who was one of the top high school players in the country before reclassifying and turning pro during the inaugural season for the G League Ignite.
6
Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
While he is a bit more polarizing than some of the other top prospects because he does not have the same scoring touch, the defensive tenacity and offensive playmaking that Scottie Barnes offers at his size will make him an appealing draft pick.
7
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
There are flashes from Keon Johnson that gave some analysts reason to believe that he could be one of the most electrifying players in this class, even if it is not as consistent as where it will need to be in a few years.
8
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 10
No one improved their draft stock over the last few months more than Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, a combo guard whose leadership and defensive prowess played a crucial role in winning a collegiate national title.
9
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 9
The NBA’s most valuable position right now is a wing who can shoot and Arkansas freshman Moses Moody provides exactly that, and even if he is someone who projects more as a secondary scorer than as a primary option, he has tremendous value considering his young age.
10
Jalen Johnson
Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 14
He didn’t have the season at Duke that some would have hoped but on his good nights, no one stuffed the stat sheet quite like Jalen Johnson, who had 19 points (without missing a shot) and 19 rebounds to go with 5 assists and 4 blocks in his first collegiate game.
11
Franz Wagner
Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 12
If he had a better performance in his final collegiate game, Michigan’s Franz Wagner would be an even hotter name in draft circles due to the experience and versatility that he will bring an NBA franchise next soon.
12
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 15
Rising star Josh Giddey, who spoke to our own Michael Scotto as he prepared for the draft, is just 18 years old but was the only player in the Australian NBL to record multiple triple-doubles in 2020-21.
13
Kai Jones
Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 8
It is hard not to get excited about Kai Jones, who has insane verticality and agility for someone who also has good shooting touch, and some team might fall in love with that combination during the pre-draft process.
14
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 13
There aren’t many players in the history of college basketball who shot the ball better than Corey Kispert did last season, so despite his age, his talent on the perimeter translating to the pros will make him an easy sell for front offices even this early in the draft.
15
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 11
16
Cameron Thomas
Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 19
17
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
18
Alperen Sengun
Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey)
PREVIOUS RANK: 29
19
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 20
20
Tre Mann
Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 22
21
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 17
22
Chris Duarte
Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 24
23
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 18
24
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 21
25
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 25
26
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 23
27
Greg Brown III
Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 27
28
Josh Christopher
Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 26
29
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 33
30
Roko Prkacin
Wing, 6-9, Cibona Zagreb (Croatia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 34
31
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 40
32
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 30
33
Trey Murphy III
Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 55
34
Brandon Boston Jr.
Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 28
35
Day’Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 32
36
Nah’Shon Hyland
Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 37
37
Isaiah Todd
Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 42
38
Johnny Juzang
Wing, 6-6, UCLA (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 45
39
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 35
40
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-4, Zalgiris (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 43
41
David Johnson
Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 47
42
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 48
43
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 57
44
David Duke Jr.
Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 41
45
Marcus Bagley
Wing, 6-8, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 31
46
Neemias Queta
Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 56
47
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 39
48
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 38
49
Luka Garza
Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 49
50
Quentin Grimes
Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 64
51
Austin Reaves
Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 60
52
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 36
53
Raiquan Gray
Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 50
54
Herbert Jones
Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 44
55
Ariel Hukporti
Big, 7-0, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 53
56
Max Abmas
Guard, 6-1, Oral Roberts (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 46
57
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-5, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: 51
58
Santi Aldama
Big, 6-11, Loyola Maryland (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 58
59
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 54
60
Isaiah Livers
Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 61
61
Joshua Primo
Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
62
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 84
63
DJ Stewart Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 69
64
Marcus Zegarowski
Guard, 6-2, Creighton (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
65
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 79
66
JT Thor
Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 70
67
Trendon Watford
Big, 6-9, LSU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 62
68
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 68
69
Moses Wright
Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 76
70
Gabriele Procida
Wing, 6-6, Cantu (Italy)
PREVIOUS RANK: 81
71
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
72
McKinley Wright IV
Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 90
73
MJ Walker
Wing, 6-5, Florida State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 86
74
Matthew Mayer
Wing, 6-9, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 87
75
Jericho Sims
Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 63
76
Kofi Cockburn
Big, 7-0, Illinois (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 82
77
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 77
78
John Petty Jr.
Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 72
79
Feron Hunt
Wing, 6-8, SMU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
80
Derrick Alston Jr.
Wing, 6-9, Boise State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 89
81
Ibou Badji
Big, 7-2, FC Barcelona (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
82
Yves Pons
Wing, 6-6, Tennessee (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 71
83
Julian Champagnie
Wing, 6-8, St. John’s (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 93
