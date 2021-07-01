Josh Primo: 'I’m going to continue to work. It’s all I know how to do'

Josh Primo, a 6-foot-5 guard from Canada who is the youngest draft-eligible prospect in this class, has been climbing on recent mock drafts.

Primo shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman this past season. He averaged 1.25 points per possession on his jumpers, per Synergy, which ranked 96th percentile among all college basketball players. ESPN, SI.com, CBS Sports, BasketballNews.com and Chad Ford all listed Primo as one of the biggest risers following the NBA draft combine in Chicago last week.

The prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype to discuss the NBA draft combine, his decision to stay in this class rather than return to college, and potentially playing for the Canadian national team down the road.

Please note this interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity.