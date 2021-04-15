2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 4.0: Checking in after March Madness

USA Today Sports

Which future NBA players played the best during March Madness? Which prospects made the most significant improvements to their draft stock?

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPNNBADraft.netCBS SportsBleacher ReportSports IllustratedYahooThe Athletic, SB Nation and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

Since our previous update last month, these are the players who have improved their stock and are trending up on mock drafts: Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Josh Giddey (Adelaide), Chris Duarte (Oregon), Miles McBride (West Virginia), Aaron Henry (Michigan State), Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine), Trey Murphy (Virginia) and Neemias Queta (Utah State).

Some of the names that did not make the list last time but now appear among the Top 60 include Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite), Johnny Juzang (UCLA), Max Abmas (Oral Roberts), RaiQuan Gray (Florida State), Santi Aldama (Loyola Maryland and Austin Reaves (Oklahoma).

Below are the full rankings based on the latest mock drafts from top analysts and experts.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1
Cade Cunningham

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Wing, 6-7, Oklahoma St (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Oklahoma State is the most recent team to defeat Baylor, who ended up winning the national title. Cade Cunningham had 25 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists during the game, which helped propel them to a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship. Then, unlike what previous top picks Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz were able to accomplish, Cunningham also led his college team to the NCAA tournament.

2
Evan Mobley

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

USC’s Evan Mobley was instrumental in taking his squad to the Sweet 16, using his incredible length and athleticism to secure huge wins over Kansas and Oregon. The freshman, who won Pac-12 MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, showed elite defensive potential during his time on the floor and he also showed that is a better playmaker than many previously expected.

3
Jalen Suggs

Feb 4, 2021; Stockton, California, USA; Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Gonzaga won 76-58.

Rich Pedroncelli/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

While the Gonzaga Bulldogs didn’t win their title game against Baylor, freshman phenom Jalen Suggs had the key moment of March Madness, hitting an insane buzzer-beater in the Final Four to secure a victory over UCLA.

4
Jalen Green

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, G League Ignite 

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Jalen Green, who won MVP at FIBA’s U17 World Cup in 2018, showed that he was a pro-ready prospect by averaging 17.9 points per game while playing in the G League bubble for the inaugural Ignite squad. Green is able to score on even the toughest defenders at the next level.

5
Jonathan Kuminga

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-8, G League Ignite

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Even though Green made more headlines on the Ignite squad, there are scouts and executives around the league who are just as intrigued about Jonathan Kuminga. Standing at 6-foot-8, he has an ideal frame for the NBA, boasting a 6-foot-11 wingspan with remarkable athleticism to boot.

6
Keon Johnson

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Tennessee (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 13

While his total output on the season may not suggest a bona fide season, as he averaged just 11.3 points while shooting just 27.1 percent on his three-pointers, Keon Johnson had flashes of star potential while at Tennessee. He recorded 20 points and 9 rebounds in the conference championship against Alabama and with improved shooting touch, he is an exciting developmental prospect.

7
Scottie Barnes

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Florida St (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

He was a bit underwhelming during March Madness but there are a ton of reasons to believe in Scottie Barnes. He has elite court vision for someone his size and he is a tenacious, versatile defender who is not going to back down. Even if he does not enter the NBA as an elite scorer, there are few people at his position who can make plays for others as well as Barnes.

8
Kai Jones

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Even though he made just four appearances in the starting lineup for Texas as a sophomore, anyone who has watched him play knows why you should buy stock in Kai Jones sooner rather than later. He has absurd athleticism and he plays the game with extensive fluidity, easily reason enough to earn a spot in the lottery as a developmental piece.

9
Moses Moody

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Arkansas (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 9

During his one-and-done campaign at Arkansas, Moses Moody earned first-team All-SEC consideration. He led his team in scoring with 16.8 points per game and showed encouraging signs as a long-term 3-and-D wing who easily projects as a long-term player in an NBA rotation.

10
Davion Mitchell

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 34

Since winning the NCAA title, Baylor’s Davion Mitchell has spiked up big boards and mock drafts. While a bit undersized and already 22 years old, it is hard to find much else to dislike about this two-way prospect. The guard was able to produce 14.1 points and 5.5 assists per game on offense while he also recorded an excellent 1.9 steals per game on defense.

11
James Bouknight

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wing, 6-5, UConn (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 11

12
Franz Wagner

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Michigan (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 19

13
Corey Kispert

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 10

14
Jalen Johnson

(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 8

15
Josh Giddey

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers 

PREVIOUS RANK: 33

16
Ziaire Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

17
Jaden Springer

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 20

18
Usman Garuba

6479472 04.03.2021 Real's Usman Garuba Alari vies scores a ball during the Euroleague basketball match between Zenit Saint Petersburg Region and Real Madrid in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Alexander Galperin / Sputnik via AP

Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 14

19
Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 16

20
Isaiah Jackson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 28

21
Sharife Cooper

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guard, 5-11, Auburn (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 23

22
Tre Mann

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 29

23
Ayo Dosunmu

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-4, Illinois (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 26

24
Chris Duarte

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 50

25
Jared Butler

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 22

26
Josh Christopher

Jan 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Josh Christopher (13) against the Stanford Cardinal at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe).

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-5, Arizona St. (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 17

27
Greg Brown

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)  

PREVIOUS RANK: 15

28
BJ Boston

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-6, Kentucky (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 21

29
Alperen Sengun

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-10, Besiktas (Turkey)

PREVIOUS RANK: 31

30
Miles McBride

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 58

31
Marcus Bagley

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-7, Arizona St. (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 24

32
Day'Ron Sharpe

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 30

33
Charles Bassey

Dec 19, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 32

34
Roko Prkacin

fiba.basketball

Wing, 6-9, KK Cibona (Croatia) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 35

35
Aaron Henry

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-6, Michigan St. (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 70

36
Terrence Shannon

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 27

37
Nah’shon Hyland

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 43

38
Filip Petrusev

Feb 29, 2020; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) attempts a free throw against the St. Mary's Gaels in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 86-76.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-11, Mega Basket (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 46

39
Joel Ayayi

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 48

40
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big 6-foot-9, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 36

41
David Duke

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 37

42
Isaiah Todd

Big, 6-10, G League (Select Contract) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

43
Rokas Jokubaitis

(Dmitry Lebedev/Kommersant/Sipa USA via AP Images)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: 38

44
Herbert Jones

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Wing, 6-7, Alabama (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 53

45
Johnny Juzang

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates after advancing to the Final Four following their win in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, UCLA (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

46
Max Abmas

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles celebrates with teammates after defeating the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oral Roberts defeated Florida 81-78.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-1, Oral Roberts (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

47
David Johnson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 18

48
Daishen Nix

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 25

49
Luka Garza

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 44

50
RaiQuan Gray

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) dribbles the ball against the UNCG Spartans during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-8, Florida St. (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

51
Juhann Begarin

(NBA Academy/Basketball Without Borders)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Paris (France)

PREVIOUS RANK: 60

52
Bennedict Mathurin

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-6, Arizona (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 73

53
Ariel Hukporti

Alba Berlin's German center Johannes Thiemann (R) and MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg's German power forward Ariel Hukporti vie during the German basketball Bundesliga final second-leg match between MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg and Alba Berlin in Munich, southern Germany on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / various sources / AFP)

(Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Big, 6-11, Nevezis (Lithuania) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 40

54
Kessler Edwards

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 72

55
Trey Murphy

Jan 16, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Trey Murphy III (25) hangs on the rim after dunking against Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (right) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 80

56
Neemias Queta

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-11, Utah St. (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 94

57
Matthew Hurt

Dec 16, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-8, Duke (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 52

58
Santi Aldama

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-11, Loyola MD (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

59
Terrence Clarke

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Terrence Clarke #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 01, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 39

60
Austin Reaves

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves (12) dribbles during the first half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

61
Isaiah Livers

Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 56

62
Trendon Watford

Big, 6-9, LSU (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 76

63
Jericho Sims

Big, 6-9, Texas (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

64
Quentin Grimes

Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 57

65
Allen Flanigan

Wing, 6-6, Auburn (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 49

66
Justin Champagnie

Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 59

67
Keyontae Johnson

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 45

68
RJ Nembhard

Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: 51

69
MJ Walker

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 63

70
DJ Stewart

Wing, 6-6, Mississippi St. (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

71
JT Thor

Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

72
Yves Pons

Wing, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 61

73
John Petty

Wing, 6-foot-5, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 78

74
Joe Wieskamp

Wing, 6-foot-6, Iowa (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 84

75
Ochai Agbaji

Wing, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 47

76
Scottie Lewis

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 74

77
Moses Wright

Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

78
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Big, 6-foot-11, Seton Hall (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 55

79
Marcus Garrett

Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 89

80
Jose Alvarado

Guard, 6-foot-1, Georgia Tech (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

81
Gabriele Procida

Wing, 6-foot-7, Cantu (Italy)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

82
Kofi Cockburn

Big, 7-foot, Illinois (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 75

83
Ron Harper Jr.

Wing, 6-foot-6, Rutgers (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 83

84
Vrenz Bleijenbergh

Wing, 6-foot-9, Antwerp (Belgium)

PREVIOUS RANK: 85

85
Abramo Canka

Wing, 6-foot-7, Nevezis (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: 66

86
Matthew Mayer

Wing, 6-9, Baylor (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

87
Buddy Boeheim

Wing, 6-6, Syracuse (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

88
Derrick Alston Jr.

Wing, 6-foot-9, Boise State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 62

89
McKinley Wright

Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

90
Olivier Sarr

Big, 7-foot, Kentucky (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 96

91
Matt Mitchell

Wing, 6-6, San Diego St. (Senior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

92
Julian Champagnie

Wing, 6-8, St. John’s (Sophomore) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

93
DJ Steward

Guard, 6-foot-3, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 42

94
Mario Nakic

Wing, 6-foot-8, Oostende (Belgium)

PREVIOUS RANK: 98

95
Ismael Kamagate

Big, 6-foot-11, Paris (France)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

