2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 4.0: Checking in after March Madness

Which future NBA players played the best during March Madness? Which prospects made the most significant improvements to their draft stock?
In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo, The Athletic, SB Nation and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.
Since our previous update last month, these are the players who have improved their stock and are trending up on mock drafts: Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Josh Giddey (Adelaide), Chris Duarte (Oregon), Miles McBride (West Virginia), Aaron Henry (Michigan State), Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine), Trey Murphy (Virginia) and Neemias Queta (Utah State).
Some of the names that did not make the list last time but now appear among the Top 60 include Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite), Johnny Juzang (UCLA), Max Abmas (Oral Roberts), RaiQuan Gray (Florida State), Santi Aldama (Loyola Maryland and Austin Reaves (Oklahoma).
Below are the full rankings based on the latest mock drafts from top analysts and experts.
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-7, Oklahoma St (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
Oklahoma State is the most recent team to defeat Baylor, who ended up winning the national title. Cade Cunningham had 25 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists during the game, which helped propel them to a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship. Then, unlike what previous top picks Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz were able to accomplish, Cunningham also led his college team to the NCAA tournament.
2
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
USC’s Evan Mobley was instrumental in taking his squad to the Sweet 16, using his incredible length and athleticism to secure huge wins over Kansas and Oregon. The freshman, who won Pac-12 MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, showed elite defensive potential during his time on the floor and he also showed that is a better playmaker than many previously expected.
3
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
While the Gonzaga Bulldogs didn’t win their title game against Baylor, freshman phenom Jalen Suggs had the key moment of March Madness, hitting an insane buzzer-beater in the Final Four to secure a victory over UCLA.
4
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-5, G League Ignite
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
Jalen Green, who won MVP at FIBA’s U17 World Cup in 2018, showed that he was a pro-ready prospect by averaging 17.9 points per game while playing in the G League bubble for the inaugural Ignite squad. Green is able to score on even the toughest defenders at the next level.
5
Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-8, G League Ignite
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
Even though Green made more headlines on the Ignite squad, there are scouts and executives around the league who are just as intrigued about Jonathan Kuminga. Standing at 6-foot-8, he has an ideal frame for the NBA, boasting a 6-foot-11 wingspan with remarkable athleticism to boot.
6
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-6, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 13
While his total output on the season may not suggest a bona fide season, as he averaged just 11.3 points while shooting just 27.1 percent on his three-pointers, Keon Johnson had flashes of star potential while at Tennessee. He recorded 20 points and 9 rebounds in the conference championship against Alabama and with improved shooting touch, he is an exciting developmental prospect.
7
Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-8, Florida St (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
He was a bit underwhelming during March Madness but there are a ton of reasons to believe in Scottie Barnes. He has elite court vision for someone his size and he is a tenacious, versatile defender who is not going to back down. Even if he does not enter the NBA as an elite scorer, there are few people at his position who can make plays for others as well as Barnes.
8
Kai Jones
Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 12
Even though he made just four appearances in the starting lineup for Texas as a sophomore, anyone who has watched him play knows why you should buy stock in Kai Jones sooner rather than later. He has absurd athleticism and he plays the game with extensive fluidity, easily reason enough to earn a spot in the lottery as a developmental piece.
9
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-5, Arkansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 9
During his one-and-done campaign at Arkansas, Moses Moody earned first-team All-SEC consideration. He led his team in scoring with 16.8 points per game and showed encouraging signs as a long-term 3-and-D wing who easily projects as a long-term player in an NBA rotation.
10
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 34
Since winning the NCAA title, Baylor’s Davion Mitchell has spiked up big boards and mock drafts. While a bit undersized and already 22 years old, it is hard to find much else to dislike about this two-way prospect. The guard was able to produce 14.1 points and 5.5 assists per game on offense while he also recorded an excellent 1.9 steals per game on defense.
11
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-5, UConn (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 11
12
Franz Wagner
Wing, 6-8, Michigan (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 19
13
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 10
14
Jalen Johnson
Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 8
15
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers
PREVIOUS RANK: 33
16
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
17
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 20
18
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 14
19
Cameron Thomas
Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
20
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 28
21
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 5-11, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 23
22
Tre Mann
Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 29
23
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-4, Illinois (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 26
24
Chris Duarte
Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 50
25
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 22
26
Josh Christopher
Wing, 6-5, Arizona St. (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 17
27
Greg Brown
Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 15
28
BJ Boston
Wing, 6-6, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 21
29
Alperen Sengun
Big, 6-10, Besiktas (Turkey)
PREVIOUS RANK: 31
30
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 58
31
Marcus Bagley
Wing, 6-7, Arizona St. (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 24
32
Day'Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 30
33
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 32
34
Roko Prkacin
Wing, 6-9, KK Cibona (Croatia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 35
35
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-6, Michigan St. (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 70
36
Terrence Shannon
Wing, 6-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 27
37
Nah’shon Hyland
Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 43
38
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-foot-11, Mega Basket (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 46
39
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 48
40
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big 6-foot-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 36
41
David Duke
Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 37
42
Isaiah Todd
Big, 6-10, G League (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
43
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-foot-4, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 38
44
Herbert Jones
Wing, 6-7, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 53
45
Johnny Juzang
Wing, 6-6, UCLA (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
46
Max Abmas
Guard, 6-1, Oral Roberts (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
47
David Johnson
Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 18
48
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 25
49
Luka Garza
Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 44
50
RaiQuan Gray
Big, 6-8, Florida St. (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
51
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-foot-5, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: 60
52
Bennedict Mathurin
Wing, 6-6, Arizona (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 73
53
Ariel Hukporti
Big, 6-11, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 40
54
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 72
55
Trey Murphy
Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 80
56
Neemias Queta
Big, 6-11, Utah St. (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 94
57
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-foot-8, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 52
58
Santi Aldama
Wing, 6-11, Loyola MD (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
59
Terrence Clarke
Guard, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 39
60
Austin Reaves
Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
61
Isaiah Livers
Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 56
62
Trendon Watford
Big, 6-9, LSU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 76
63
Jericho Sims
Big, 6-9, Texas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
64
Quentin Grimes
Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 57
65
Allen Flanigan
Wing, 6-6, Auburn (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 49
66
Justin Champagnie
Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 59
67
Keyontae Johnson
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 45
68
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 51
69
MJ Walker
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 63
70
DJ Stewart
Wing, 6-6, Mississippi St. (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
71
JT Thor
Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
72
Yves Pons
Wing, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 61
73
John Petty
Wing, 6-foot-5, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 78
74
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-foot-6, Iowa (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 84
75
Ochai Agbaji
Wing, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 47
76
Scottie Lewis
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 74
77
Moses Wright
Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
78
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Big, 6-foot-11, Seton Hall (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 55
79
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 89
80
Jose Alvarado
Guard, 6-foot-1, Georgia Tech (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
81
Gabriele Procida
Wing, 6-foot-7, Cantu (Italy)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
82
Kofi Cockburn
Big, 7-foot, Illinois (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 75
83
Ron Harper Jr.
Wing, 6-foot-6, Rutgers (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 83
84
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-foot-9, Antwerp (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 85
85
Abramo Canka
Wing, 6-foot-7, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 66
86
Matthew Mayer
Wing, 6-9, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
87
Buddy Boeheim
Wing, 6-6, Syracuse (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
88
Derrick Alston Jr.
Wing, 6-foot-9, Boise State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 62
89
McKinley Wright
Guard, 6-0, Colorado (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
90
Olivier Sarr
Big, 7-foot, Kentucky (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 96
91
Matt Mitchell
Wing, 6-6, San Diego St. (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
92
Julian Champagnie
Wing, 6-8, St. John’s (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
93
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-foot-3, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 42
94
Mario Nakic
Wing, 6-foot-8, Oostende (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 98
95
Ismael Kamagate
Big, 6-foot-11, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
