2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 3.0: Checking in before March Madness

Which future NBA players will be playing during March Madness? Who have been the best players on the inaugural G League Ignite squad?
These are the kind of questions that many basketball fans are asking right now, especially if their favorite team is projected to have a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Now that the NCAA tournament is on the horizon, and as the G League Ignite’s first year nears the end of the regular season, players have started separating themselves as potential top picks.
So in order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo, The Athletic and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.
Since our last update back in December, these are the players who have improved the most: Kai Jones (Texas), Sharife Cooper (Auburn), Taevion Kinsey (Marshall), Moses Moody (Arkansas), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Nah’shon Hyland (VCU) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga).
Below are the full rankings based on the latest mock drafts from top analysts and experts.
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-foot-7, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
Any doubts about Cade Cunningham were silenced on Feb. 27 when the freshman star scored a season-high 40 points against in-state rival Oklahoma, then ranked No. 7 in the nation. Performances like that showcase why he has maintained the top spot in this class.
2
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-foot, USC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
At just 19 years old, USC’s Evan Mobley has made a case for himself as Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year. He is a prototypical modern big man who can add tremendous value on both ends of the floor.
3
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-foot-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
It is rare to see a freshman play such an impact on the undisputed best team in the nation. But with tough-as-nails intensity on defense and above-average playmaking skills on offense, it is easy to see why Jalen Suggs has been one of the more beloved prospects in this class.
4
Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-foot-8, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
It is safe to say that the inaugural G League Ignite season has been a success thanks to the play of prospects like Jonathan Kuminga, who is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the bubble. While his jumper needs work, he is a well-rounded player whose athleticism pops on the floor.
5
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
While his first professional game was rough, Jalen Green has bounced back for an incredibly promising run with Ignite. He is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game while also leading the squad in steals (1.6 spg) as well.
6
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-foot-8, Stanford (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
Even though Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams has not played particularly well and moved out of the starting lineup last month, he still has an appealing canvas as someone who can become a special player with development.
7
Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-foot-8, Florida State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 13
Anyone who has the unique blend of size and playmaking that Scottie Barnes offers is going to get noticed. His jumper still needs a lot of work, but if that comes along, he has a role waiting for him at the next level.
8
Jalen Johnson
Big, 6-foot-9, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 8
Before ending his collegiate career early to prepare for the pros, Jalen Johnson was in the midst of a season filled with highs and lows. But he showed a ton of upside in his best games, like when he recorded 24 points with 6 rebounds and 7 assists on Jan. 9 against Pitt.
9
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-foot-5, Arkansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 22
There is a lot to like about Moses Moody, who has been one of the most consistent freshmen in college basketball and has helped Arkansas enjoy a remarkable season. Moody has scored 13 points or more in eight consecutive games, reaching 28 points on March 2 against South Carolina.
10
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-foot-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 21
Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert is having a comically good season, showing teams around the NBA that he is likely able to step into a rotation and knock down shots as soon as next year. He has averaged 1.31 points per possession, per Synergy, which currently ranks as the best overall among the 351 college basketball players who have finished 300 possessions or more in 2020-21.
11
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-foot-5, UCONN (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 15
Since returning from injury, UCONN’s James Bouknight has been a man on a mission. He has scored 18 points or more in each of the four games he has played after his elbow surgery, reminding scouts exactly why he will likely hear his name early in the 2021 NBA Draft.
12
Kai Jones
Big, 6-foot-11, Texas (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 67
Even though Texas big man Kai Jones has made just two appearances in the starting lineup so far this season, he has been a prospect who has been able to use this year to drastically improve his draft stock. Jones is a fantastic athlete and his jump shot, especially off the catch, makes him a prime candidate for long-term success.
13
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 9
Tennesse was slow to give Keon Johnson the keys to the car but since they moved the freshman into the starting lineup, he has made their patience well worth the wait. Johnson scored 27 points against Kentucky on Feb. 6 and he added 23 points against Auburn on Feb. 27.
14
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-foot-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 11
It is rare to see an 18-year-old prospect featured as a starter in the Euroleague but Usman Garuba has been a fixture for Real Madrid. The development of his jumper has been encouraging and his ferocious rebounding has continued to make him someone worth a look as a potential first-round candidate.
15
Greg Brown
Big, 6-foot-9, Texas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 14
Texas big man Greg Brown possesses insane athleticism, which helps him throw down insane dunks, and he is one of the most prolific three-point shooters at his position. There are concerns about how often he turns the ball over and how rare it is for him to record an assist, but he could be an asset if he is able to improve that aspect of his game.
16
Cam Thomas
Guard, 6-foot-4, LSU (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
There is absolutely no doubt that Cam Thomas, who is averaging 22.8 points per game as a freshman, is able to score the ball at an elite level. However, concerns about what else he is able to do are valid considering underwhelming measurements in assists, rebounds and steals.
17
Josh Christopher
Wing, 6-foot-4, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 12
Arizona State’s Josh Christopher had a hot start to the season but was slumping a bit before being sidelined with back and leg injuries. He has looked exciting at times, though, and teams may fall in love with his ability to score in bunches.
18
David Johnson
Guard, 6-foot-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 25
Louisville’s David Johnson had a strong showing during his freshman season, albeit with poor shooting numbers. Now that he has improved from 21.7 percent on three-pointers to 39.2 percent as a sophomore, teams will be even more tempted to draft the lengthy combo guard.
19
Franz Wagner
Wing, 6-foot-8, Sophomore (Michigan)
PREVIOUS RANK: 31
Michigan’s Franz Wagner is one of the more versatile players in the country, a do-it-all prospect who is averaging 12.8 points as well as 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. He has added value defensively, too, recording 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
20
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-foot-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 26
Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer has turned it on of late, recording at least 16 points in six of his last seven games. He has also helped the Vols record the sixth-best defense in the nation, per KenPom.
21
BJ Boston
Wing, 6-foot-6, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
22
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-foot-3, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 20
23
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 5-foot-11, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 68
24
Marcus Bagley
Wing, 6-foot-7, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 34
25
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)
PREVIOUS RANK: 19
26
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-foot-5, Illinois (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 32
27
Terrence Shannon
Wing, 6-foot-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 27
28
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-foot-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 30
29
Tre Mann
Guard, 6-foot-4, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
30
Day'Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-foot-11, UNC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 28
31
Alperen Sengun
Big, 6-foot-10, Besiktas (Turkey)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
32
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-foot-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 43
33
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-foot-8, Adelaide (Australia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 44
34
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-foot-2, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 76
35
Roko Prkacin
Forward, 6-foot-9, Cibona Zagreb (Croatia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 18
36
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big 6-foot-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 23
37
David Duke
Guard, 6-foot-5, Providence (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 55
38
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-foot-4, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 40
39
Terrence Clarke
Guard, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 10
40
Ariel Hukporti
Big, 6-foot-11, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 35
41
Taevion Kinsey
Wing, 6-foot-5, Marshall (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 102
42
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-foot-3, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 24
43
Nah’shon Hyland
Guard, 6-foot-3, VCU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 93
44
Luka Garza
Big, 6-foot-11, Iowa (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 52
45
Keyontae Johnson
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
46
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-foot-11, Mega Basket (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 61
47
Ochai Agbaji
Wing, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 49
48
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-foot-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 65
49
Allen Flanigan
Wing, 6-foot-5, Auburn (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 60
50
Chris Duarte
Wing, 6-foot-6, Oregon (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 77
51
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-foot-5, TCU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
52
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-foot-8, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 66
53
Herbert Jones
Wing, 6-foot-7, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
54
Caleb Love
Guard, 6-foot-3, UNC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 17
55
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Big, 6-foot-11, Seton Hall (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
56
Isaiah Livers
Wing, 6-foot-7, Michigan (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
57
Quentin Grimes
Guard, 6-foot-5, Houston (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 64
58
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-foot-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 56
59
Justin Champagnie
Wing, 6-foot-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
60
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-foot-5, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: 38
61
Yves Pons
Wing, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 59
62
Derrick Alston Jr.
Wing, 6-foot-9, Boise State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 100
63
MJ Walker
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 75
64
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-foot-4, Ohio (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 48
65
Malcolm Cazalon
Wing, 6-foot-6, Mega Basket (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 97
66
Abramo Canka
Wing, 6-foot-7, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 72
67
Carlos Alocen
Guard, 6-foot-4, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 45
68
Drew Timme
Big, 6-foot-10, Gonzaga (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 62
69
Hunter Dickinson
Big, 7-foot-1, Michigan (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
70
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-foot-6, Michigan State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 29
71
Mac McClung
Guard, 6-foot-2, Texas Tech (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 81
72
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-foot-8, Pepperdine (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
73
Bennedict Mathurin
Wing, 6-foot-6, Arizona (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
74
Scottie Lewis
Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 42
75
Kofi Cockburn
Big, 7-foot, Illinois (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 103
76
Trendon Watford
Big, 6-foot-9, LSU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 47
77
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Big, 6-foot-9, Indiana (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 37
78
John Petty
Wing, 6-foot-5, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 85
79
Bryce Willis
Wing, 6-foot-5, Stanford (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
80
Trey Murphy
Wing, 6-foot-9, Virginia (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
81
Ibou Badji
Big, 7-foot, Barca (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 51
82
Myles Cale
Wing, 6-foot-6, Seton Hall (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
83
Ron Harper Jr.
Wing, 6-foot-6, Rutgers (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 91
84
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-foot-6, Iowa (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 94
85
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-foot-9, Antwerp (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
86
Denzel Mahoney
Wing, 6-foot-5, Creighton (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
87
Sam Hauser
Big, 6-foot-8, Virginia (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 82
88
Carlik Jones
Guard, 6-foot-1, Louisville (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 107
89
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 58
90
Colbey Ross
Guard, 6-foot-1, Pepperdine (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 111
91
Marcus Carr
Guard, 6-foot-2, Minnesota (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
92
Jay Huff
Big, 7-foot-1, Virginia (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
93
Aamir Simms
Big, 6-foot-8, Senior (Clemson)
PREVIOUS RANK: 95
94
Neemias Queta
Big, 7-foot, Utah State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 89
95
Romeo Weems
Wing, 6-foot-7, DePaul (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 36
96
Olivier Sarr
Big, 7-foot, Kentucky (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 69
97
Quincy Guerrier
Wing, 6-foot-7, Syracuse (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
98
Mario Nakic
Wing, 6-foot-8, Oostende (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 83
