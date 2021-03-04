USA Today Sports

2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 3.0: Checking in before March Madness

Feb 20, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) goes up for a dunk during warmups before a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center.

DunkWire

March 4, 2021

By |

Which future NBA players will be playing during March Madness? Who have been the best players on the inaugural G League Ignite squad?

These are the kind of questions that many basketball fans are asking right now, especially if their favorite team is projected to have a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Now that the NCAA tournament is on the horizon, and as the G League Ignite’s first year nears the end of the regular season, players have started separating themselves as potential top picks.

So in order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPNNBADraft.netCBS SportsBleacher ReportSports IllustratedYahooThe Athletic and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

Since our last update back in December, these are the players who have improved the most: Kai Jones (Texas), Sharife Cooper (Auburn), Taevion Kinsey (Marshall), Moses Moody (Arkansas), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Nah’shon Hyland (VCU) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga).

Below are the full rankings based on the latest mock drafts from top analysts and experts.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1
Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham slam dunks the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

Wing, 6-foot-7, Oklahoma State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Any doubts about Cade Cunningham were silenced on Feb. 27 when the freshman star scored a season-high 40 points against in-state rival Oklahoma, then ranked No. 7 in the nation. Performances like that showcase why he has maintained the top spot in this class.

2
Evan Mobley

Feb 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans forward Evan Mobley (4) grabs a rebound against Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21), left, center Lahat Thioune (32) and guard Alfonso Plummer (25) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot, USC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

At just 19 years old, USC’s Evan Mobley has made a case for himself as Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year. He is a prototypical modern big man who can add tremendous value on both ends of the floor.

3
Jalen Suggs

Feb 25, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) relays the play during a game against the Santa Clara Broncos in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-75.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

It is rare to see a freshman play such an impact on the undisputed best team in the nation. But with tough-as-nails intensity on defense and above-average playmaking skills on offense, it is easy to see why Jalen Suggs has been one of the more beloved prospects in this class.

4
Jonathan Kuminga

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the G League Ignite shoots during a G-League game against the Westchester Knicks at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on February 18, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-8, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

It is safe to say that the inaugural G League Ignite season has been a success thanks to the play of prospects like Jonathan Kuminga, who is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the bubble. While his jumper needs work, he is a well-rounded player whose athleticism pops on the floor.

5
Jalen Green

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Jalen Green #4 of the G League Ignite drives to the basket during a G-League game against the Westchester Knicks at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on February 18, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

While his first professional game was rough, Jalen Green has bounced back for an incredibly promising run with Ignite. He is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game while also leading the squad in steals (1.6 spg) as well.

6
Ziaire Williams

Feb 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Ziaire Williams (3) passes the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Maples Pavilion.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-8, Stanford (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Even though Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams has not played particularly well and moved out of the starting lineup last month, he still has an appealing canvas as someone who can become a special player with development.

7
Scottie Barnes

Florida State guard Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Wing, 6-foot-8, Florida State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 13

Anyone who has the unique blend of size and playmaking that Scottie Barnes offers is going to get noticed. His jumper still needs a lot of work, but if that comes along, he has a role waiting for him at the next level.

8
Jalen Johnson

Duke's Jalen Johnson (1) looks for space as N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Big, 6-foot-9, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Before ending his collegiate career early to prepare for the pros, Jalen Johnson was in the midst of a season filled with highs and lows. But he showed a ton of upside in his best games, like when he recorded 24 points with 6 rebounds and 7 assists on Jan. 9 against Pitt.

9
Moses Moody

Jan 6, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) shoots a free throw against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, Arkansas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 22

There is a lot to like about Moses Moody, who has been one of the most consistent freshmen in college basketball and has helped Arkansas enjoy a remarkable season. Moody has scored 13 points or more in eight consecutive games, reaching 28 points on March 2 against South Carolina.

10
Corey Kispert

Feb 18, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) during a game against the St. Mary's Gaels in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 87-65.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, Gonzaga (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 21

Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert is having a comically good season, showing teams around the NBA that he is likely able to step into a rotation and knock down shots as soon as next year. He has averaged 1.31 points per possession, per Synergy, which currently ranks as the best overall among the 351 college basketball players who have finished 300 possessions or more in 2020-21.

11
James Bouknight

Connecticut's James Bouknight plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Villanova, Pa.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wing, 6-foot-5, UCONN (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 15

Since returning from injury, UCONN’s James Bouknight has been a man on a mission. He has scored 18 points or more in each of the four games he has played after his elbow surgery, reminding scouts exactly why he will likely hear his name early in the 2021 NBA Draft.

12
Kai Jones

Texas forward Kai Jones (22) dunks the ball ahead of Iowa State forward Javan Johnson (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-foot-11, Texas (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 67

Even though Texas big man Kai Jones has made just two appearances in the starting lineup so far this season, he has been a prospect who has been able to use this year to drastically improve his draft stock. Jones is a fantastic athlete and his jump shot, especially off the catch, makes him a prime candidate for long-term success.

13
Keon Johnson

Feb 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson (45) during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Tennesse was slow to give Keon Johnson the keys to the car but since they moved the freshman into the starting lineup, he has made their patience well worth the wait. Johnson scored 27 points against Kentucky on Feb. 6 and he added 23 points against Auburn on Feb. 27.

14
Usman Garuba

Usman Garuba during Real Madrid victory over San Pablo Burgos (104 - 93) in Liga Endesa regular season game (day 12) celebrated in Madrid (Spain) at Wizink Center. December 8th 2019.

(Photo by Juan Carlos García Mate/Pacific Press/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Big, 6-foot-8, Real Madrid (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 11

It is rare to see an 18-year-old prospect featured as a starter in the Euroleague but Usman Garuba has been a fixture for Real Madrid. The development of his jumper has been encouraging and his ferocious rebounding has continued to make him someone worth a look as a potential first-round candidate.

15
Greg Brown

Texas forward Greg Brown (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Big, 6-foot-9, Texas (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 14

Texas big man Greg Brown possesses insane athleticism, which helps him throw down insane dunks, and he is one of the most prolific three-point shooters at his position. There are concerns about how often he turns the ball over and how rare it is for him to record an assist, but he could be an asset if he is able to improve that aspect of his game.

16
Cam Thomas

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24) advances the ball up court in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. LSU won 65-78.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Guard, 6-foot-4, LSU (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 16

There is absolutely no doubt that Cam Thomas, who is averaging 22.8 points per game as a freshman, is able to score the ball at an elite level. However, concerns about what else he is able to do are valid considering underwhelming measurements in assists, rebounds and steals.

17
Josh Christopher

Jan 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Josh Christopher (13) against the Stanford Cardinal at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe).

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-4, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Arizona State’s Josh Christopher had a hot start to the season but was slumping a bit before being sidelined with back and leg injuries. He has looked exciting at times, though, and teams may fall in love with his ability to score in bunches.

18
David Johnson

Louisville's David Johnson plays against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Louisville (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 25

Louisville’s David Johnson had a strong showing during his freshman season, albeit with poor shooting numbers. Now that he has improved from 21.7 percent on three-pointers to 39.2 percent as a sophomore, teams will be even more tempted to draft the lengthy combo guard.

19
Franz Wagner

Feb 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) celebrates a made three point basket in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-8, Sophomore (Michigan)

PREVIOUS RANK: 31

Michigan’s Franz Wagner is one of the more versatile players in the country, a do-it-all prospect who is averaging 12.8 points as well as 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. He has added value defensively, too, recording 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

20
Jaden Springer

Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) takes a shot during a basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Guard, 6-foot-4, Tennessee (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 26

Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer has turned it on of late, recording at least 16 points in six of his last seven games. He has also helped the Vols record the sixth-best defense in the nation, per KenPom.

21
BJ Boston

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 25: Brandon Boston Jr #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Morehead State Eagles at Rupp Arena on November 25, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-6, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

22
Jared Butler

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 28: Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears looks on with the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half of their game during the #VegasBubble basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Baylor won 112-82.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-3, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 20

23
Sharife Cooper

Auburn guard Sharife Cooper (2) plays against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guard, 5-foot-11, Auburn (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 68

24
Marcus Bagley

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-foot-7, Arizona State (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 34

25
Daishen Nix

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Daishen Nix #1 of the G League Ignite brings the ball up the floor during a G-League game against the Westchester Knicks at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on February 18, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, G League Ignite (Select Contract)

PREVIOUS RANK: 19

26
Ayo Dosunmu

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 26: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini brings the ball up court during the first half against the Chicago State Cougars at State Farm Center on November 26, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Illinois (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 32

27
Terrence Shannon

Feb 27, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the game against the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 27

28
Isaiah Jackson

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) defends the shot of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 30

29
Tre Mann

Florida guard Tre Mann (1) shoots a free throw against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Florida (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

30
Day'Ron Sharpe

North Carolina's Day'Ron Sharpe (11) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Big, 6-foot-11, UNC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 28

31
Alperen Sengun

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-foot-10, Besiktas (Turkey)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

32
Charles Bassey

Dec 19, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 43

33
Josh Giddey

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Giddey of the 36ers during the NBL pre-season match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 13, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-8, Adelaide (Australia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 44

34
Davion Mitchell

Jan 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) follows thru on a 3-point shot over Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (2) during the second half at Ferrell Center.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, Baylor (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 76

35
Roko Prkacin

fiba.basketball

Forward, 6-foot-9, Cibona Zagreb (Croatia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 18

36
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big 6-foot-9, Villanova (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 23

37
David Duke

Jan 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Providence Friars guard David Duke (3) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Nate Johnson (10) in the second half at Cintas Center.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, Providence (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 55

38
Rokas Jokubaitis

(Dmitry Lebedev/Kommersant/Sipa USA via AP Images)

Guard, 6-foot-4, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: 40

39
Terrence Clarke

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Terrence Clarke #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 01, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-7, Kentucky (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 10

40
Ariel Hukporti

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-foot-11, Nevezis (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: 35

41
Taevion Kinsey

Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) works off of a screen by teammate Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) during an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va.

(Sholten Singer /The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Wing, 6-foot-5, Marshall (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 102

42
DJ Steward

Duke's DJ Steward (2) drives by Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind.

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Guard, 6-foot-3, Duke (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 24

43
Nah’shon Hyland

Jan 23, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Nah'Shon Hyland (5) shoots the ball as Dayton Flyers forward Mustapha Amzil (30) looks on in the first half at Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, VCU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 93

44
Luka Garza

Iowa center Luka Garza shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Illinois, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, 6-foot-11, Iowa (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 52

45
Keyontae Johnson

Florida's Keyontae Johnson shoots over Boston College's Steffon Mitchell (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 16

46
Filip Petrusev

Feb 29, 2020; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) attempts a free throw against the St. Mary's Gaels in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 86-76.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-11, Mega Basket (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 61

47
Ochai Agbaji

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 49

48
Joel Ayayi

Feb 27, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi (11) brings the ball down court against the Loyola Marymount Lions in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 86-69.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, Gonzaga (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 65

49
Allen Flanigan

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, Auburn (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 60

50
Chris Duarte

Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) against California during an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wing, 6-foot-6, Oregon (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 77

51
RJ Nembhard

Feb 9, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) looks to pass as Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) defends during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, TCU (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

52
Matthew Hurt

Dec 16, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-8, Duke (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 66

53
Herbert Jones

Feb 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Herbert Jones (1) during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

54
Caleb Love

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against College of Charleston in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Guard, 6-foot-3, UNC (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: 17

55
Sandro Mamukelashvili

© Robert Scheer/Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Big, 6-foot-11, Seton Hall (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

56
Isaiah Livers

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wing, 6-foot-7, Michigan (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

57
Quentin Grimes

Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Houston (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 64

58
Miles McBride

West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Guard, 6-foot-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 56

59
Justin Champagnie

Feb 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Justin Champagnie (11) shoots past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Funderburk (0) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

60
Juhann Begarin

(NBA Academy/Basketball Without Borders)

Guard, 6-foot-5, Paris (France)

PREVIOUS RANK: 38

61
Yves Pons

Wing, 6-foot-6, Tennessee (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 59

62
Derrick Alston Jr.

Wing, 6-foot-9, Boise State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 100

63
MJ Walker

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida State (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 75

64
Jason Preston

Guard, 6-foot-4, Ohio (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 48

65
Malcolm Cazalon

Wing, 6-foot-6, Mega Basket (Serbia)

PREVIOUS RANK: 97

66
Abramo Canka

Wing, 6-foot-7, Nevezis (Lithuania)

PREVIOUS RANK: 72

67
Carlos Alocen

Guard, 6-foot-4, Real Madrid (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 45

68
Drew Timme

Big, 6-foot-10, Gonzaga (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 62

69
Hunter Dickinson

Big, 7-foot-1, Michigan (Freshman)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

70
Aaron Henry

Wing, 6-foot-6, Michigan State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 29

71
Mac McClung

Guard, 6-foot-2, Texas Tech (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 81

72
Kessler Edwards

Wing, 6-foot-8, Pepperdine (Junior) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

73
Bennedict Mathurin

Wing, 6-foot-6, Arizona (Freshman) 

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

74
Scottie Lewis

Wing, 6-foot-5, Florida (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 42

75
Kofi Cockburn

Big, 7-foot, Illinois (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 103

76
Trendon Watford

Big, 6-foot-9, LSU (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 47

77
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Big, 6-foot-9, Indiana (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 37

78
John Petty

Wing, 6-foot-5, Alabama (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 85

79
Bryce Willis

Wing, 6-foot-5, Stanford (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

80
Trey Murphy

Wing, 6-foot-9, Virginia (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

81
Ibou Badji

Big, 7-foot, Barca (Spain)

PREVIOUS RANK: 51

82
Myles Cale

Wing, 6-foot-6, Seton Hall (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

83
Ron Harper Jr.

Wing, 6-foot-6, Rutgers (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 91

84
Joe Wieskamp

Wing, 6-foot-6, Iowa (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 94

85
Vrenz Bleijenbergh

Wing, 6-foot-9, Antwerp (Belgium)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

86
Denzel Mahoney

Wing, 6-foot-5, Creighton (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

87
Sam Hauser

Big, 6-foot-8, Virginia (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 82

88
Carlik Jones

Guard, 6-foot-1, Louisville (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 107

89
Marcus Garrett

Guard, 6-foot-5, Kansas (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 58

90
Colbey Ross

Guard, 6-foot-1, Pepperdine (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 111

91
Marcus Carr

Guard, 6-foot-2, Minnesota (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

92
Jay Huff

Big, 7-foot-1, Virginia (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

93
Aamir Simms

Big, 6-foot-8, Senior (Clemson)

PREVIOUS RANK: 95

94
Neemias Queta

Big, 7-foot, Utah State (Junior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 89

95
Romeo Weems

Wing, 6-foot-7, DePaul (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: 36

96
Olivier Sarr

Big, 7-foot, Kentucky (Senior)

PREVIOUS RANK: 69

97
Quincy Guerrier

Wing, 6-foot-7, Syracuse (Sophomore)

PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked

98
Mario Nakic

Wing, 6-foot-8, Oostende (Belgium)

PREVIOUS RANK: 83

