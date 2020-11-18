2020 NBA aggregate mock draft 9.0: Tracking trends for top prospects

USA Today Sports

Mock Draft

November 18, 2020- by

By |

The 2020 NBA pre-draft process was by far the longest in league history, which gave players plenty of time to both help or hurt themselves.

This is the ninth edition of our aggregate mock draft for this class and by reviewing where each player fell in previous rankings, we can track who has raised their star the highest and who has fallen from grace.

We looked at mock drafts from NBADraft.net, ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, The Ringer, NBABigBoard.com, SI.com, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire, USA Today and Yahoo to give us a more clear understanding of consensus projections.

Please note that the range included for each player is not based on our own reporting or intel and it only reflects the data pulled from the various mock drafts.

The full list of our latest aggregate mock draft rankings can be found here. HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.

1
Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, 19 years old 

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards has been the favorite in most mock drafts since last year, maintaining his spot at the top after averaging 19.1 points per game and winning SEC Freshman of the Year.

October 2020 – 2
August 2020 – 1
July 2020 – 1
April 2020 – 1
January 2020 – 1
December 2019 – 1
October 2019 – 1
July 2019 – 1

2
James Wiseman, Memphis

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot-1, 19 years old

Despite playing just three collegiate basketball games, former Gatorade National Player of the Year James Wiseman maintained his spot as a top prospect.

October 2020 – 3
August 2020 – 3
July 2020 – 3
April 2020 – 3
January 2020 – 3
December 2019 – 3
October 2019 – 2
July 2019 – 3

3
LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-8, 19 years old 

Even though LaMelo Ball was a bit lower on mock drafts a year and a half ago, his impressive performances against professional athletes while overseas in Australia’s NBL earned him a spot near the pole position.

October 2020 – 1
August 2020 – 2
July 2020 – 2
April 2020 – 2
January 2020 – 2
December 2019 – 2
October 2019 – 4
July 2019 – 13

4
Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old

After winning FIBA’s U20 European Championship MVP last year, Israel’s Deni Avdija earned consideration as a lottery prospect and has maintained his spot near the top.

October 2020 – 4
August 2020 – 5
July 2020 – 6
April 2020 – 4
January 2020 – 11
December 2019 – 5
October 2019 – 5
July 2019 – 7

5
Obi Toppin, Dayton

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-9, 22 years old

Dayton’s Obi Toppin entered the 2019-20 college basketball season a bit under the radar but after winning National College Player of the Year, he vaulted himself into early draft consideration.

October 2020 – 5
August 2020 – 4
July 2020 – 5
April 2020 – 5
January 2020 – 8
December 2019 – 12
October 2019 – 24
July 2019 – 56

6
Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old 

Despite winning California’s Mr. Basketball two times while in high school, big man Onyeka Okongwu was not high on many mocks until he started to show that he was a double-double machine for the USC Trojans.

October 2020 – 8
August 2020 – 6
July 2020 – 4
April 2020 – 6
January 2020 – 10
December 2019 – 16
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

7
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old

Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton was a heralded collegiate returner before entering his sophomore season because he led USA to the gold medal at the U19 World Cup, though he continued to improve on that reputation during his second year in the NCAA.

October 2020 – 6
August 2020 – 7
July 2020 – 9
April 2020 – 9
January 2020 – 5
December 2019 – 9
October 2019 – 19
July 2019 – 20

8
Patrick Williams, Florida State

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old

Despite not starting a single game while at Florida State, ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year Patrick Williams has become the belle of the ball in the pre-draft process because of his do-it-all potential.

October 2020 – 11
August 2020 – 12
July 2020 – 14
April 2020 – 20
January 2020 – 35
December 2019 – 30
October 2019 – 25
July 2019 – 32

9
Isaac Okoro, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

Auburn freshman Isaac Okoro was able to improve his draft stock quite a bit during his sole collegiate season in the SEC, solidifying his winning pedigree while making sure everyone knew he was a lock-down perimeter defender.

October 2020 – 7
August 2020 – 8
July 2020 – 8
April 2020 – 7
January 2020 – 13
December 2019 – 19
October 2019 – 43
July 2019 – 40

10
Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

(fiba.basketball)

Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old 

France’s Killian Hayes has long been considered a first-round talent, never falling outside of the top 20 on our aggregate mock draft, thanks to his ability as a combo guard bragging on-ball and off-ball skills.

October 2020 – 9
August 2020 – 9
July 2020 – 7
April 2020 – 8
January 2020 – 18
December 2019 – 13
October 2019 – 18
July 2019 – 12

11
Devin Vassell, Florida State

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

Wing, 6-foot-7, 20 years old 

As the league becomes more intrigued by the 3-and-D archetype, Florida State sophomore established himself as arguably the best player of that ilk in this class.

October 2020 – 10
August 2020 – 10
July 2020 – 10
April 2020 – 14
January 2020 – 31
December 2019 – 48
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

12
Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old

Considering his good positional size and remarkable shooting touch, it was only a matter of time before Villanova’s Saddiq Bey was considered a lottery talent.

October 2020 – 14
August 2020 – 13
July 2020 – 19
April 2020 – 19
January 2020 – 32
December 2019 – 47
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

13
Kira Lewis, Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old 

Alabama’s Kira Lewis improved his draft stock by running the fastest-pace team in college basketball last season, showing he can be a great fit in the backcourt for an NBA roster that likes to play up-tempo on offense.

October 2020 – 16
August 2020 – 17
July 2020 – 18
April 2020 – 25
January 2020 – 29
December 2019 – 31
October 2019 – 36
July 2019 – 45

14
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old

Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith shot 33.7 percent from three-point range as a freshman but improved that to 52.2 percent during the first 14 games of his sophomore year before being sidelined with an ankle injury.

October 2020 – 13
August 2020 – 11
July 2020 – 13
April 2020 – 17
January 2020 – 21
December 2019 – 22
October 2019 – 39
July 2019 – 52

15
RJ Hampton, New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand)

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old

RJ Hampton maintained his position as a Top 20 player in mock drafts, despite his numbers taking a hit while playing against professional talent overseas, due to his remarkable athleticism.

October 2020 – 15
August 2020 – 18
July 2020 – 17
April 2020 – 12
January 2020 – 7
December 2019 – 10
October 2019 – 7
July 2019 – 5

16
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey has been a fairly consistent player on mock drafts, typically teetering somewhere between the late lottery to the teens because of his athleticism and his ability to score in bunches.

October 2020 – 17
August 2020 – 16
July 2020 – 15
April 2020 – 11
January 2020 – 12
December 2019 – 11
October 2019 – 12
July 2019 – 10

17
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

Even though Precious Achiuwa did not play alongside James Wiseman during their time together at Memphis, his draft stock held a steady position.

October 2020 – 12
August 2020 – 14
July 2020 – 12
April 2020 – 15
January 2020 – 14
December 2019 – 15
October 2019 – 15
July 2019 – 14

18
Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos (Greece)

fiba.basketball

Forward, 7-foot-0, 18 years old

Despite a limited sample size of game film, the mystique of Aleksej Pokusevski continued to grow as the year progressed due to his incredibly unique blend of size and playmaking.

October 2020 – 20
August 2020 – 22
July 2020 – 28
April 2020 – 31
January 2020 – 28
December 2019 – 61
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

19
Jalen Smith, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland’s Jalen Smith has likely warranted serious consideration from teams in the first round due to his ability to spread the floor as a big man.

October 2020 – 18
August 2020 – 20
July 2020 – 25
April 2020 – 26
January 2020 – 39
December 2019 – 28
October 2019 – 22
July 2019 – 22

20
Cole Anthony, North Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

UNC’s Cole Anthony had a nightmarish freshman year, marred by injury and a losing record, but the guard is still considered to be a first-round talent by most evaluators.

October 2020 – 19
August 2020 – 15
July 2020 – 11
April 2020 – 10
January 2020 – 4
December 2019 – 4
October 2019 – 3
July 2019 – 2

21
Tyrell Terry, Stanford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 20 years old

While originally not considered a one-and-done prospect, Stanford’s Tyrell Terry has made a reputation for himself due to his incredible basketball IQ and his impressive shooting numbers.

October 2020 – 24
August 2020 – 23
July 2020 – 32
April 2020 – 66
January 2020 – 50
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

22
Jaden McDaniels, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-9, 20 years old

Washington’s Jaden McDaniels saw his draft stock take a hit when his college team finished last in the conference, but his athleticism and raw potential still offers plenty of intrigue.

October 2020 – 22
August 2020 – 24
July 2020 – 20
April 2020 – 18
January 2020 – 9
December 2019 – 7
October 2019 – 9
July 2019 – 8

23
Josh Green, Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

Arizona’s Josh Green was seen as a mid-first rounder coming into his college career and while he didn’t do much to improve that, he didn’t do much to hurt that either.

October 2020 – 23
August 2020 – 21
July 2020 – 21
April 2020 – 22
January 2020 – 16
December 2019 – 17
October 2019 – 21
July 2019 – 16

24
Desmond Bane, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-6, 22 years old

TCU’s Desmond Bane tested the waters in the 2019 NBA draft but saw a dramatic increase in his draft stock after shooting better than 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for the third consecutive season.

October 2020 – 28
August 2020 – 29
July 2020 – 47
April 2020 – 65
January 2020 – 87
December 2019 – 85
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

25
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old

Each month, pick-and-roll guru Malachi Flynn was able to rise higher and higher on draft boards thanks to a winning record at San Diego State (30-2) during his junior year.

October 2020 – 27
August 2020 – 33
July 2020 – 44
April 2020 – 48
January 2020 – 73
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 63

26
Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart is still seen as a first-round talent after averaging 17.0 ppg and 8.8 rpg with 2.1 bpg during his freshman year.

October 2020 – 25
August 2020 – 26
July 2020 – 22
April 2020 – 21
January 2020 – 19
December 2019 – 14
October 2019 – 8
July 2019 – 11

27
Theo Maledon, ASVEL (France)

Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik via AP

Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old

France’s Theo Maledon did not do much to improve his draft stock, averaging just 7.4 ppg in the Euroleague last season, though many still consider him to be a first-rounder.

October 2020 – 21
August 2020 – 19
July 2020 – 16
April 2020 – 13
January 2020 – 17
December 2019 – 8
October 2019 – 6
July 2019 – 4

28
Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona (Spain)

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Forward, 6-foot-7, 20 years old

Argentina’s Leandro Bolmaro has become known as one of the most appealing draft-and-stash candidates in the 2020 NBA draft, assuredly warranting serious deliberation from front offices around the league.

October 2020 – 26
August 2020 – 25
July 2020 – 31
April 2020 – 29
January 2020 – 63
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

29
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-11, 19 years old

Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji made his first appearance on our aggregate mock draft after averaging 18.6 ppg during the first eight games of his college career.

October 2020 – 31
August 2020 – 34
July 2020 – 29
April 2020 – 30
January 2020 – 20
December 2019 – 20
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

30
Tyler Bey, Colorado

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

After winning Pac 12’s Most Improved Player in 2019, Colorado’s Tyler Bey won Pac 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 while also shooting better than 40.0 percent from three-point range.

October 2020 – 37
August 2020 – 38
July 2020 – 35
April 2020 – 38
January 2020 – 56
December 2019 – 45
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 42

31
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal, Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Forward, 6-foot-8, 21 years old

While it was unclear at first if Xavier Tillman was going to declare early entry for the 2020 NBA draft or return to Michigan State for his senior year, the big man has dramatically improved his draft stock by interviewing well with front offices over the last several months.

October 2020 – 41
August 2020 – 35
July 2020 – 49
April 2020 – 40
January 2020 – 42
December 2019 – 50
October 2019 – 63
July 2019 – 65

32
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 21 years old

Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe may have had more hype after his freshman year, hitting 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts, though he is still considered one of the better shooters in this class.

October 2020 – 36
August 2020 – 44
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – 58
January 2020 – 43
December 2019 – 26
October 2019 – 32
July 2019 – 38

33
Tre Jones, Duke

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

Duke’s Tre Jones is a borderline first-rounder after winning ACC’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year during his sophomore campaign.

October 2020 – 33
August 2020 – 31
July 2020 – 34
April 2020 – 27
January 2020 – 24
December 2019 – 25
October 2019 – 23
July 2019 – 19

34
Vernon Carey, Duke

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 19 years old

Duke’s Vernon Carey won USWBA’s National Freshman of the Year, averaging 17.8 ppg and often looking like he was the best player on the court.

October 2020 – 30
August 2020 – 32
July 2020 – 26
April 2020 – 24
January 2020 – 15
December 2019 – 18
October 2019 – 29
July 2019 – 21

35
Devon Dotson, Kansas

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old

Kansas guard Devon Dotson tested the waters last year and returned for another collegiate campaign, eventually recording the best 3/4 sprint time during the 2020 NBA draft combine.

October 2020 – 35
August 2020 – 36
July 2020 – 30
April 2020 – 32
January 2020 – 30
December 2019 – 37
October 2019 – 34
July 2019 – 24

36
Nico Mannion, Arizona

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old

Arizona’s Nico Mannion saw his draft stock tumble when he struggled to score as a freshman, but impressive playmaking skills still yield a borderline first-round grade.

October 2020 – 29
August 2020 – 28
July 2020 – 23
April 2020 – 16
January 2020 – 6
December 2019 – 6
October 2019 – 10
July 2019 – 6

37
Payton Pritchard, Oregon

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard won the Lute Olson Award as the nation’s most outstanding non-freshman, also taking home the Bob Cousy Award for the most outstanding point guard.

October 2020 – 44
August 2020 – 46
July 2020 – 46
April 2020 – 50
January 2020 – 47
December 2019 – 96
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

38
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu drastically improved his draft stock thanks to impressive clips of 20.1 ppg and 11.3 rpg, significant improvement from his numbers as a freshman.

October 2020 – 39
August 2020 – 30
July 2020 – 27
April 2020 – 28
January 2020 – 26
December 2019 – 58
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

39
Robert Woodard, Mississippi State

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 21 years old

After shooting just 27.3percent from three-point range during his freshman season, Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard hit 42.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during his sophomore year.

October 2020 – 43
August 2020 – 42
July 2020 – 48
April 2020 – 41
January 2020 – 34
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

40
Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old

Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey made mock drafts by averaging 15.0 ppg as a freshman while also shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.

October 2020 – 32
August 2020 – 27
July 2020 – 24
April 2020 – 23
January 2020 – 25
December 2019 – 40
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 89

41
Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

October 2020 – 47
August 2020 – 48
July 2020 – 43
April 2020 – 35
January 2020 – 22
December 2019 – 21
October 2019 – 28
July 2019 – 29

42
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old

October 2020 – 46
August 2020 – 47
July 2020 – 38
April 2020 – 42
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

43
Cassius Winston, Michigan State

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Guard, 6-foot-1, 22 years old

October 2020 – 34
August 2020 – 37
July 2020 – 45
April 2020 – 36
January 2020 – 33
December 2019 – 29
October 2019 – 46
July 2019 – 59

44
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot, 21 years old

October 2020 – 45
August 2020 – 43
July 2020 – 42
April 2020 – 39
January 2020 – 55
December 2019 – 62
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 82

45
Cassius Stanley, Duke

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old

It was very strange that Duke’s Cassius Stanley was not on any mock drafts before the season began considering the success that he had as a California state champion in high school, though the market has corrected itself after he recorded the second-best max vertical in NBA combine history.

October 2020 – 38
August 2020 – 41
July 2020 – 33
April 2020 – 34
January 2020 – 36
December 2019 – 53
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

46
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-6, 22 years old

October 2020 – 42
August 2020 – 40
July 2020 – 41
April 2020 – 47
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

47
Grant Riller, Charleston

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-3, 23 years old

October 2020 – 40
August 2020 – 39
July 2020 – 36
April 2020 – 37
January 2020 – 54
December 2019 – 51
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

48
Paul Reed, DePaul

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

October 2020 – 48
August 2020 – 45
July 2020 – 37
April 2020 – 33
January 2020 – 23
December 2019 – 23
October 2019 – 57
July 2019 – 81

49
Skylar Mays, Louisiana State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, 23 years old

October 2020 – 49
August 2020 – 49
July 2020 – 51
April 2020 – 55
January 2020 – 57
December 2019 – 90
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

50
Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old

Israel’s Yam Madar is currently averaging 14.3 ppg and 5.7 apg during the 2020-21 season thus far, which has helped improve his reputation as one of the most appealing draft-and-stash candidates.

October 2020 – 55
August 2020 – 63
July 2020 – 85
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – 97
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

51
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old

October 2020 – 51
August 2020 – 50
July 2020 – 40
April 2020 – 49
January 2020 – 45
December 2019 – 42
October 2019 – 33
July 2019 – 60

52
Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan Junior College

Photo used with permission from photographer Zach Schmidt

Guard, 6-foot-6, 20 years old

October 2020 – 52
August 2020 – 65
July 2020 – 52
April 2020 – 60
January 2020 – 69
December 2019 – 41
October 2019 – 40
July 2019 – 46

53
Mason Jones, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old

Arkansas star Mason Jones finally started to get some love after averaging 25.6 ppg in February, showing he was one of the most elite transition scorers in college basketball.

October 2020 – 54
August 2020 – 52
July 2020 – 60
April 2020 – 67
January 2020 – 81
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

54
Abdoulaye N'Doye, Monaco (France)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

October 2020 – 53
August 2020 – 51
July 2020 – 50
April 2020 – 43
January 2020 – 48
December 2019 – 86
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

55
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 22 years old

October 2020 – 50
August 2020 – 54
July 2020 – 59
April 2020 – 54
January 2020 – 74
December 2019 – 75
October 2019 – 68
July 2019 – 72

56
Sam Merrill, Utah State

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 24 years old

October 2020 – 56
August 2020 – 56
July 2020 – 81
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

57
Nick Richards, Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Big, 6-foot-11, 22 years old

October 2020 – 61
August 2020 – 58
July 2020 – 58
April 2020 – 52
January 2020 – 65
December 2019 – 69
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 94

58
Nate Hinton, Houston

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, 21 years old

October 2020 – 64
August 2020 – 75
July 2020 – 71
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – 76
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

59
Paul Eboua, Pesaro (Italy)

Forward, 6-foot-8, 20 years old

Cameroonian-Italian prospect Paul Eboua earned some fans in front offices when he recorded a 7’3.5″ wingspan with 3.8 percent body fat at the 2020 NBA draft combine.

October 2020 – 60
August 2020 – 71
July 2020 – 65
April 2020 – 71
January 2020 – 53
December 2019 – 71
October 2019 – 41
July 2019 – 43

60
Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy

Forward, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

October 2020 – 74
August 2020 – 67
July 2020 – 69
April 2020 – 89
January 2020 – 85
December 2019 – 78
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

61
Markus Howard, Marquette

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Guard, 5-foot-11, 21 years old

October 2020 – 73
August 2020 – 57
July 2020 – 56
April 2020 – 64
January 2020 – 46
December 2019 – 68
October 2019 – 71
July 2019 – 71

62
Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 23 years old

October 2020 – 63
August 2020 – 61
July 2020 – 72
April 2020 – 86
January 2020 – 86
December 2019 – 84
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 68

63
Karim Mane, Vanier College (Canada)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old

October 2020 – 75
August 2020 – 70
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – 55
October 2019 – 30
July 2019 – Not ranked

64
Josh Hall, Moravian Prep (High School)

Wing, 6-foot-9, 20 years old

Former four-star recruit Josh Hall reclassified to join the 2020 NBA draft, coming straight out of high school to make the leap to the pros.

October 2020 – 67
August 2020 – 78
July 2020 – 75
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

65
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old

October 2020 – 57
August 2020 – 55
July 2020 – 55
April 2020 – 44
January 2020 – 27
December 2019 – 38
October 2019 – 37
July 2019 – 28

66
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-4, 22 years old

October 2020 – 77
August 2020 – 69
July 2020 – 73
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

67
Yoeli Childs, Brigham Young

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-8, 22 years old

October 2020 – 59
August 2020 – 59
July 2020 – 61
April 2020 – 97
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

68
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Foward, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

October 2020 – 68
August 2020 – 73
July 2020 – 70
April 2020 – 46
January 2020 – 38
December 2019 – 79
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

69
CJ Elleby, Washington State

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, 6-foot-6, 20 years old

October 2020 – 62
August 2020 – 60
July 2020 – 54
April 2020 – 69
January 2020 – 68
December 2019 – 67
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 58

70
Justinian Jessup, Boise State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

Boise State’s Justinian Jessup saw a dramatic rise in his draft stock when he signed overseas to play in Australia’s NBL, making him a stash candidate for teams that do not want to use a roster spot on their pick.

October 2020 – 66
August 2020 – 80
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

71
Jalen Harris, Nevada

Mar 5, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jalen Harris (2) dribbles during the second half of a Mountain West Conference tournament game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Thomas Mack Center. Mandatory Credit:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old

October 2020 – Not ranked
August 2020 – 68
July 2020 – 66
April 2020 – 78
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

72
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 7-foot, 22 years old

October 2020 – 72
August 2020 – 76
July 2020 – 64
April 2020 – 77
January 2020 – 58
December 2019 – 60
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 76

73
Marko Simonovic, Mega Leks (Serbia)

fiba.basketball

Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old

October 2020 – 79
August 2020 – 82
July 2020 – 84
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

74
Naji Marshall, Xavier

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

October 2020 – 76
August 2020 – 81
July 2020 – 74
April 2020 – 94
January 2020 – 95
December 2019 – 89
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

75
Vit Krejci, Zaragoza (Spain)

fiba.basketball

Guard, 6-foot-8, 22 years old

October 2020 – Not ranked
August 2020 – Not ranked
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

76
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old

October 2020 – Not ranked
August 2020 – Not ranked
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked

