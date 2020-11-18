2020 NBA aggregate mock draft 9.0: Tracking trends for top prospects

The 2020 NBA pre-draft process was by far the longest in league history, which gave players plenty of time to both help or hurt themselves.
This is the ninth edition of our aggregate mock draft for this class and by reviewing where each player fell in previous rankings, we can track who has raised their star the highest and who has fallen from grace.
We looked at mock drafts from NBADraft.net, ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, The Ringer, NBABigBoard.com, SI.com, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire, USA Today and Yahoo to give us a more clear understanding of consensus projections.
Please note that the range included for each player is not based on our own reporting or intel and it only reflects the data pulled from the various mock drafts.
The full list of our latest aggregate mock draft rankings can be found here. HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.
1
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Wing, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
Georgia’s Anthony Edwards has been the favorite in most mock drafts since last year, maintaining his spot at the top after averaging 19.1 points per game and winning SEC Freshman of the Year.
October 2020 – 2
August 2020 – 1
July 2020 – 1
April 2020 – 1
January 2020 – 1
December 2019 – 1
October 2019 – 1
July 2019 – 1
2
James Wiseman, Memphis
Big, 7-foot-1, 19 years old
Despite playing just three collegiate basketball games, former Gatorade National Player of the Year James Wiseman maintained his spot as a top prospect.
October 2020 – 3
August 2020 – 3
July 2020 – 3
April 2020 – 3
January 2020 – 3
December 2019 – 3
October 2019 – 2
July 2019 – 3
3
LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Guard, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
Even though LaMelo Ball was a bit lower on mock drafts a year and a half ago, his impressive performances against professional athletes while overseas in Australia’s NBL earned him a spot near the pole position.
October 2020 – 1
August 2020 – 2
July 2020 – 2
April 2020 – 2
January 2020 – 2
December 2019 – 2
October 2019 – 4
July 2019 – 13
4
Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
After winning FIBA’s U20 European Championship MVP last year, Israel’s Deni Avdija earned consideration as a lottery prospect and has maintained his spot near the top.
October 2020 – 4
August 2020 – 5
July 2020 – 6
April 2020 – 4
January 2020 – 11
December 2019 – 5
October 2019 – 5
July 2019 – 7
5
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Forward, 6-foot-9, 22 years old
Dayton’s Obi Toppin entered the 2019-20 college basketball season a bit under the radar but after winning National College Player of the Year, he vaulted himself into early draft consideration.
October 2020 – 5
August 2020 – 4
July 2020 – 5
April 2020 – 5
January 2020 – 8
December 2019 – 12
October 2019 – 24
July 2019 – 56
6
Onyeka Okongwu, USC
Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old
Despite winning California’s Mr. Basketball two times while in high school, big man Onyeka Okongwu was not high on many mocks until he started to show that he was a double-double machine for the USC Trojans.
October 2020 – 8
August 2020 – 6
July 2020 – 4
April 2020 – 6
January 2020 – 10
December 2019 – 16
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
7
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old
Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton was a heralded collegiate returner before entering his sophomore season because he led USA to the gold medal at the U19 World Cup, though he continued to improve on that reputation during his second year in the NCAA.
October 2020 – 6
August 2020 – 7
July 2020 – 9
April 2020 – 9
January 2020 – 5
December 2019 – 9
October 2019 – 19
July 2019 – 20
8
Patrick Williams, Florida State
Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
Despite not starting a single game while at Florida State, ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year Patrick Williams has become the belle of the ball in the pre-draft process because of his do-it-all potential.
October 2020 – 11
August 2020 – 12
July 2020 – 14
April 2020 – 20
January 2020 – 35
December 2019 – 30
October 2019 – 25
July 2019 – 32
9
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
Auburn freshman Isaac Okoro was able to improve his draft stock quite a bit during his sole collegiate season in the SEC, solidifying his winning pedigree while making sure everyone knew he was a lock-down perimeter defender.
October 2020 – 7
August 2020 – 8
July 2020 – 8
April 2020 – 7
January 2020 – 13
December 2019 – 19
October 2019 – 43
July 2019 – 40
10
Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
France’s Killian Hayes has long been considered a first-round talent, never falling outside of the top 20 on our aggregate mock draft, thanks to his ability as a combo guard bragging on-ball and off-ball skills.
October 2020 – 9
August 2020 – 9
July 2020 – 7
April 2020 – 8
January 2020 – 18
December 2019 – 13
October 2019 – 18
July 2019 – 12
11
Devin Vassell, Florida State
Wing, 6-foot-7, 20 years old
As the league becomes more intrigued by the 3-and-D archetype, Florida State sophomore established himself as arguably the best player of that ilk in this class.
October 2020 – 10
August 2020 – 10
July 2020 – 10
April 2020 – 14
January 2020 – 31
December 2019 – 48
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
12
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old
Considering his good positional size and remarkable shooting touch, it was only a matter of time before Villanova’s Saddiq Bey was considered a lottery talent.
October 2020 – 14
August 2020 – 13
July 2020 – 19
April 2020 – 19
January 2020 – 32
December 2019 – 47
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
13
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
Alabama’s Kira Lewis improved his draft stock by running the fastest-pace team in college basketball last season, showing he can be a great fit in the backcourt for an NBA roster that likes to play up-tempo on offense.
October 2020 – 16
August 2020 – 17
July 2020 – 18
April 2020 – 25
January 2020 – 29
December 2019 – 31
October 2019 – 36
July 2019 – 45
14
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt
Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old
Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith shot 33.7 percent from three-point range as a freshman but improved that to 52.2 percent during the first 14 games of his sophomore year before being sidelined with an ankle injury.
October 2020 – 13
August 2020 – 11
July 2020 – 13
April 2020 – 17
January 2020 – 21
December 2019 – 22
October 2019 – 39
July 2019 – 52
15
RJ Hampton, New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand)
Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
RJ Hampton maintained his position as a Top 20 player in mock drafts, despite his numbers taking a hit while playing against professional talent overseas, due to his remarkable athleticism.
October 2020 – 15
August 2020 – 18
July 2020 – 17
April 2020 – 12
January 2020 – 7
December 2019 – 10
October 2019 – 7
July 2019 – 5
16
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey has been a fairly consistent player on mock drafts, typically teetering somewhere between the late lottery to the teens because of his athleticism and his ability to score in bunches.
October 2020 – 17
August 2020 – 16
July 2020 – 15
April 2020 – 11
January 2020 – 12
December 2019 – 11
October 2019 – 12
July 2019 – 10
17
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
Even though Precious Achiuwa did not play alongside James Wiseman during their time together at Memphis, his draft stock held a steady position.
October 2020 – 12
August 2020 – 14
July 2020 – 12
April 2020 – 15
January 2020 – 14
December 2019 – 15
October 2019 – 15
July 2019 – 14
18
Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos (Greece)
Forward, 7-foot-0, 18 years old
Despite a limited sample size of game film, the mystique of Aleksej Pokusevski continued to grow as the year progressed due to his incredibly unique blend of size and playmaking.
October 2020 – 20
August 2020 – 22
July 2020 – 28
April 2020 – 31
January 2020 – 28
December 2019 – 61
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
19
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Maryland’s Jalen Smith has likely warranted serious consideration from teams in the first round due to his ability to spread the floor as a big man.
October 2020 – 18
August 2020 – 20
July 2020 – 25
April 2020 – 26
January 2020 – 39
December 2019 – 28
October 2019 – 22
July 2019 – 22
20
Cole Anthony, North Carolina
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
UNC’s Cole Anthony had a nightmarish freshman year, marred by injury and a losing record, but the guard is still considered to be a first-round talent by most evaluators.
October 2020 – 19
August 2020 – 15
July 2020 – 11
April 2020 – 10
January 2020 – 4
December 2019 – 4
October 2019 – 3
July 2019 – 2
21
Tyrell Terry, Stanford
Guard, 6-foot-2, 20 years old
While originally not considered a one-and-done prospect, Stanford’s Tyrell Terry has made a reputation for himself due to his incredible basketball IQ and his impressive shooting numbers.
October 2020 – 24
August 2020 – 23
July 2020 – 32
April 2020 – 66
January 2020 – 50
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
22
Jaden McDaniels, Washington
Forward, 6-foot-9, 20 years old
Washington’s Jaden McDaniels saw his draft stock take a hit when his college team finished last in the conference, but his athleticism and raw potential still offers plenty of intrigue.
October 2020 – 22
August 2020 – 24
July 2020 – 20
April 2020 – 18
January 2020 – 9
December 2019 – 7
October 2019 – 9
July 2019 – 8
23
Josh Green, Arizona
Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
Arizona’s Josh Green was seen as a mid-first rounder coming into his college career and while he didn’t do much to improve that, he didn’t do much to hurt that either.
October 2020 – 23
August 2020 – 21
July 2020 – 21
April 2020 – 22
January 2020 – 16
December 2019 – 17
October 2019 – 21
July 2019 – 16
24
Desmond Bane, TCU
Forward, 6-foot-6, 22 years old
TCU’s Desmond Bane tested the waters in the 2019 NBA draft but saw a dramatic increase in his draft stock after shooting better than 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for the third consecutive season.
October 2020 – 28
August 2020 – 29
July 2020 – 47
April 2020 – 65
January 2020 – 87
December 2019 – 85
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
25
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old
Each month, pick-and-roll guru Malachi Flynn was able to rise higher and higher on draft boards thanks to a winning record at San Diego State (30-2) during his junior year.
October 2020 – 27
August 2020 – 33
July 2020 – 44
April 2020 – 48
January 2020 – 73
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 63
26
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old
Washington’s Isaiah Stewart is still seen as a first-round talent after averaging 17.0 ppg and 8.8 rpg with 2.1 bpg during his freshman year.
October 2020 – 25
August 2020 – 26
July 2020 – 22
April 2020 – 21
January 2020 – 19
December 2019 – 14
October 2019 – 8
July 2019 – 11
27
Theo Maledon, ASVEL (France)
Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old
France’s Theo Maledon did not do much to improve his draft stock, averaging just 7.4 ppg in the Euroleague last season, though many still consider him to be a first-rounder.
October 2020 – 21
August 2020 – 19
July 2020 – 16
April 2020 – 13
January 2020 – 17
December 2019 – 8
October 2019 – 6
July 2019 – 4
28
Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona (Spain)
Forward, 6-foot-7, 20 years old
Argentina’s Leandro Bolmaro has become known as one of the most appealing draft-and-stash candidates in the 2020 NBA draft, assuredly warranting serious deliberation from front offices around the league.
October 2020 – 26
August 2020 – 25
July 2020 – 31
April 2020 – 29
January 2020 – 63
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
MORE: Top international prospects eligible for 2020 NBA draft
29
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona
Forward, 6-foot-11, 19 years old
Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji made his first appearance on our aggregate mock draft after averaging 18.6 ppg during the first eight games of his college career.
October 2020 – 31
August 2020 – 34
July 2020 – 29
April 2020 – 30
January 2020 – 20
December 2019 – 20
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
30
Tyler Bey, Colorado
Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
After winning Pac 12’s Most Improved Player in 2019, Colorado’s Tyler Bey won Pac 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 while also shooting better than 40.0 percent from three-point range.
October 2020 – 37
August 2020 – 38
July 2020 – 35
April 2020 – 38
January 2020 – 56
December 2019 – 45
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 42
31
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Forward, 6-foot-8, 21 years old
While it was unclear at first if Xavier Tillman was going to declare early entry for the 2020 NBA draft or return to Michigan State for his senior year, the big man has dramatically improved his draft stock by interviewing well with front offices over the last several months.
October 2020 – 41
August 2020 – 35
July 2020 – 49
April 2020 – 40
January 2020 – 42
December 2019 – 50
October 2019 – 63
July 2019 – 65
32
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Guard, 6-foot-5, 21 years old
Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe may have had more hype after his freshman year, hitting 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts, though he is still considered one of the better shooters in this class.
October 2020 – 36
August 2020 – 44
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – 58
January 2020 – 43
December 2019 – 26
October 2019 – 32
July 2019 – 38
33
Tre Jones, Duke
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
Duke’s Tre Jones is a borderline first-rounder after winning ACC’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year during his sophomore campaign.
October 2020 – 33
August 2020 – 31
July 2020 – 34
April 2020 – 27
January 2020 – 24
December 2019 – 25
October 2019 – 23
July 2019 – 19
MORE: Tyus Jones’ scouting report on brother, NBA prospect Tre Jones
34
Vernon Carey, Duke
Big, 6-foot-10, 19 years old
Duke’s Vernon Carey won USWBA’s National Freshman of the Year, averaging 17.8 ppg and often looking like he was the best player on the court.
October 2020 – 30
August 2020 – 32
July 2020 – 26
April 2020 – 24
January 2020 – 15
December 2019 – 18
October 2019 – 29
July 2019 – 21
35
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old
Kansas guard Devon Dotson tested the waters last year and returned for another collegiate campaign, eventually recording the best 3/4 sprint time during the 2020 NBA draft combine.
October 2020 – 35
August 2020 – 36
July 2020 – 30
April 2020 – 32
January 2020 – 30
December 2019 – 37
October 2019 – 34
July 2019 – 24
36
Nico Mannion, Arizona
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
Arizona’s Nico Mannion saw his draft stock tumble when he struggled to score as a freshman, but impressive playmaking skills still yield a borderline first-round grade.
October 2020 – 29
August 2020 – 28
July 2020 – 23
April 2020 – 16
January 2020 – 6
December 2019 – 6
October 2019 – 10
July 2019 – 6
37
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old
Oregon’s Payton Pritchard won the Lute Olson Award as the nation’s most outstanding non-freshman, also taking home the Bob Cousy Award for the most outstanding point guard.
October 2020 – 44
August 2020 – 46
July 2020 – 46
April 2020 – 50
January 2020 – 47
December 2019 – 96
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
38
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu drastically improved his draft stock thanks to impressive clips of 20.1 ppg and 11.3 rpg, significant improvement from his numbers as a freshman.
October 2020 – 39
August 2020 – 30
July 2020 – 27
April 2020 – 28
January 2020 – 26
December 2019 – 58
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
39
Robert Woodard, Mississippi State
Wing, 6-foot-7, 21 years old
After shooting just 27.3percent from three-point range during his freshman season, Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard hit 42.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during his sophomore year.
October 2020 – 43
August 2020 – 42
July 2020 – 48
April 2020 – 41
January 2020 – 34
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
40
Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech
Guard, 6-foot-4, 19 years old
Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey made mock drafts by averaging 15.0 ppg as a freshman while also shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.
October 2020 – 32
August 2020 – 27
July 2020 – 24
April 2020 – 23
January 2020 – 25
December 2019 – 40
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 89
41
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Forward, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
October 2020 – 47
August 2020 – 48
July 2020 – 43
April 2020 – 35
January 2020 – 22
December 2019 – 21
October 2019 – 28
July 2019 – 29
42
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old
October 2020 – 46
August 2020 – 47
July 2020 – 38
April 2020 – 42
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
43
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Guard, 6-foot-1, 22 years old
October 2020 – 34
August 2020 – 37
July 2020 – 45
April 2020 – 36
January 2020 – 33
December 2019 – 29
October 2019 – 46
July 2019 – 59
44
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Big, 7-foot, 21 years old
October 2020 – 45
August 2020 – 43
July 2020 – 42
April 2020 – 39
January 2020 – 55
December 2019 – 62
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 82
45
Cassius Stanley, Duke
Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old
It was very strange that Duke’s Cassius Stanley was not on any mock drafts before the season began considering the success that he had as a California state champion in high school, though the market has corrected itself after he recorded the second-best max vertical in NBA combine history.
October 2020 – 38
August 2020 – 41
July 2020 – 33
April 2020 – 34
January 2020 – 36
December 2019 – 53
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
46
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse
Wing, 6-foot-6, 22 years old
October 2020 – 42
August 2020 – 40
July 2020 – 41
April 2020 – 47
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
47
Grant Riller, Charleston
Guard, 6-foot-3, 23 years old
October 2020 – 40
August 2020 – 39
July 2020 – 36
April 2020 – 37
January 2020 – 54
December 2019 – 51
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
48
Paul Reed, DePaul
Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
October 2020 – 48
August 2020 – 45
July 2020 – 37
April 2020 – 33
January 2020 – 23
December 2019 – 23
October 2019 – 57
July 2019 – 81
49
Skylar Mays, Louisiana State
Guard, 6-foot-4, 23 years old
October 2020 – 49
August 2020 – 49
July 2020 – 51
April 2020 – 55
January 2020 – 57
December 2019 – 90
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
50
Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
Israel’s Yam Madar is currently averaging 14.3 ppg and 5.7 apg during the 2020-21 season thus far, which has helped improve his reputation as one of the most appealing draft-and-stash candidates.
October 2020 – 55
August 2020 – 63
July 2020 – 85
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – 97
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
51
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old
October 2020 – 51
August 2020 – 50
July 2020 – 40
April 2020 – 49
January 2020 – 45
December 2019 – 42
October 2019 – 33
July 2019 – 60
52
Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan Junior College
Guard, 6-foot-6, 20 years old
October 2020 – 52
August 2020 – 65
July 2020 – 52
April 2020 – 60
January 2020 – 69
December 2019 – 41
October 2019 – 40
July 2019 – 46
53
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old
Arkansas star Mason Jones finally started to get some love after averaging 25.6 ppg in February, showing he was one of the most elite transition scorers in college basketball.
October 2020 – 54
August 2020 – 52
July 2020 – 60
April 2020 – 67
January 2020 – 81
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
54
Abdoulaye N'Doye, Monaco (France)
Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
October 2020 – 53
August 2020 – 51
July 2020 – 50
April 2020 – 43
January 2020 – 48
December 2019 – 86
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
55
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
Big, 6-foot-10, 22 years old
October 2020 – 50
August 2020 – 54
July 2020 – 59
April 2020 – 54
January 2020 – 74
December 2019 – 75
October 2019 – 68
July 2019 – 72
56
Sam Merrill, Utah State
Guard, 6-foot-5, 24 years old
October 2020 – 56
August 2020 – 56
July 2020 – 81
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
57
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Big, 6-foot-11, 22 years old
October 2020 – 61
August 2020 – 58
July 2020 – 58
April 2020 – 52
January 2020 – 65
December 2019 – 69
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 94
58
Nate Hinton, Houston
Wing, 6-foot-5, 21 years old
October 2020 – 64
August 2020 – 75
July 2020 – 71
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – 76
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
59
Paul Eboua, Pesaro (Italy)
Forward, 6-foot-8, 20 years old
Cameroonian-Italian prospect Paul Eboua earned some fans in front offices when he recorded a 7’3.5″ wingspan with 3.8 percent body fat at the 2020 NBA draft combine.
October 2020 – 60
August 2020 – 71
July 2020 – 65
April 2020 – 71
January 2020 – 53
December 2019 – 71
October 2019 – 41
July 2019 – 43
60
Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy
Forward, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
October 2020 – 74
August 2020 – 67
July 2020 – 69
April 2020 – 89
January 2020 – 85
December 2019 – 78
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
61
Markus Howard, Marquette
Guard, 5-foot-11, 21 years old
October 2020 – 73
August 2020 – 57
July 2020 – 56
April 2020 – 64
January 2020 – 46
December 2019 – 68
October 2019 – 71
July 2019 – 71
62
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Forward, 6-foot-8, 23 years old
October 2020 – 63
August 2020 – 61
July 2020 – 72
April 2020 – 86
January 2020 – 86
December 2019 – 84
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 68
63
Karim Mane, Vanier College (Canada)
Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old
October 2020 – 75
August 2020 – 70
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – 55
October 2019 – 30
July 2019 – Not ranked
64
Josh Hall, Moravian Prep (High School)
Wing, 6-foot-9, 20 years old
Former four-star recruit Josh Hall reclassified to join the 2020 NBA draft, coming straight out of high school to make the leap to the pros.
October 2020 – 67
August 2020 – 78
July 2020 – 75
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
65
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old
October 2020 – 57
August 2020 – 55
July 2020 – 55
April 2020 – 44
January 2020 – 27
December 2019 – 38
October 2019 – 37
July 2019 – 28
66
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
Guard, 6-foot-4, 22 years old
October 2020 – 77
August 2020 – 69
July 2020 – 73
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
67
Yoeli Childs, Brigham Young
Forward, 6-foot-8, 22 years old
October 2020 – 59
August 2020 – 59
July 2020 – 61
April 2020 – 97
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
68
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Foward, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
October 2020 – 68
August 2020 – 73
July 2020 – 70
April 2020 – 46
January 2020 – 38
December 2019 – 79
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
69
CJ Elleby, Washington State
Forward, 6-foot-6, 20 years old
October 2020 – 62
August 2020 – 60
July 2020 – 54
April 2020 – 69
January 2020 – 68
December 2019 – 67
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 58
70
Justinian Jessup, Boise State
Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
Boise State’s Justinian Jessup saw a dramatic rise in his draft stock when he signed overseas to play in Australia’s NBL, making him a stash candidate for teams that do not want to use a roster spot on their pick.
October 2020 – 66
August 2020 – 80
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
71
Jalen Harris, Nevada
Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old
October 2020 – Not ranked
August 2020 – 68
July 2020 – 66
April 2020 – 78
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
72
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown
Big, 7-foot, 22 years old
October 2020 – 72
August 2020 – 76
July 2020 – 64
April 2020 – 77
January 2020 – 58
December 2019 – 60
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – 76
73
Marko Simonovic, Mega Leks (Serbia)
Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old
October 2020 – 79
August 2020 – 82
July 2020 – 84
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
74
Naji Marshall, Xavier
Wing, 6-foot-7, 22 years old
October 2020 – 76
August 2020 – 81
July 2020 – 74
April 2020 – 94
January 2020 – 95
December 2019 – 89
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
75
Vit Krejci, Zaragoza (Spain)
Guard, 6-foot-8, 22 years old
October 2020 – Not ranked
August 2020 – Not ranked
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
76
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old
October 2020 – Not ranked
August 2020 – Not ranked
July 2020 – Not ranked
April 2020 – Not ranked
January 2020 – Not ranked
December 2019 – Not ranked
October 2019 – Not ranked
July 2019 – Not ranked
Basketball, Draft, DunkWire, Mock Draft, Aaron Nesmith, Abdoulaye N'Doye, Aleksej Pokusevski, Anthony Edwards, Ashton Hagans, Cassius Stanley, Cassius Winston, CJ Elleby, Cole Anthony, Daniel Oturu, Deni Avdija, Desmond Bane, Devin Vassell, Devon Dotson, Elijah Hughes, Grant Riller, Immanuel Quickley, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Jalen Harris, Jalen Smith, James Wiseman, Jay Scrubb, Jordan Nwora, Josh Green, Josh Hall, Justinian Jessup, Kaleb Wesson, Karim Mane, Kenyon Martin Jr., Killian Hayes, Killian Tillie, Kira Lewis, Lamar Stevens, LaMelo Ball, Leandro Bolmaro, Malachi Flynn, Marko Simonovic, Markus Howard, Mason Jones, Naji Marshall, Nate Hinton, Nick Richards, Nico Mannion, Obi Toppin, Omer Yurtseven, Onyeka Okongwu, Patrick Williams, Paul Eboua, Paul Reed, Payton Pritchard, Precious Achiuwa, Reggie Perry, RJ Hampton, Robert Woodard, Saben Lee, Saddiq Bey, Sam Merrill, Skylar Mays, Theo Maledon, Top, Tre Jones, Ty-Shon Alexander, Tyler Bey, Tyrell Terry, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Udoka Azubuike, Vernon Carey, Vit Krejci, Xavier Tillman, Yam Madar, Yoeli Childs, Zeke Nnaji