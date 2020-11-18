2020 NBA aggregate mock draft 9.0: Tracking trends for top prospects

The 2020 NBA pre-draft process was by far the longest in league history, which gave players plenty of time to both help or hurt themselves.

This is the ninth edition of our aggregate mock draft for this class and by reviewing where each player fell in previous rankings, we can track who has raised their star the highest and who has fallen from grace.

We looked at mock drafts from NBADraft.net, ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, The Ringer, NBABigBoard.com, SI.com, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire, USA Today and Yahoo to give us a more clear understanding of consensus projections.

Please note that the range included for each player is not based on our own reporting or intel and it only reflects the data pulled from the various mock drafts.

The full list of our latest aggregate mock draft rankings can be found here. HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.