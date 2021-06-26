2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Updates after lottery

Now that we have the full lottery order and the NBA draft combine is in the rearview mirror, the predraft process is finally in full swing.

In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo, SB Nation, Stadium and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.

Since our previous update earlier this month, some of the players with the most positive momentum include Auburn’s JT Thor (No. 38), Alabama’s Josh Primo (No. 40) and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (No. 61).

The most notable omissions who played in the NCAA were Santi Aldama, Julian Champagnie, Jay Huff, Chris Smith, Kofi Cockburn, Trendon Watford, Matt Mitchell, John Petty Jr., McKinley Wright IV, Derrick Alston Jr., Jose Alvarado, Sam Hauser, D.J. Stewart Jr. and MJ Walker.

Some of the best international prospects who were snubbed from this list were Ibou Badji, Gabriele Procida, Mario Nakic, Malcolm Cazalon, Amar Sylla, Yoan Makoundou and Matthieu Gauzin.

Meanwhile, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report