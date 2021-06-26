2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Updates after lottery

Now that we have the full lottery order and the NBA draft combine is in the rearview mirror, the predraft process is finally in full swing.
In order to get a better sense of where all of the prospects stand right now, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo, SB Nation, Stadium and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win to see where the prospects rank at the moment.
Since our previous update earlier this month, some of the players with the most positive momentum include Auburn’s JT Thor (No. 38), Alabama’s Josh Primo (No. 40) and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (No. 61).
The most notable omissions who played in the NCAA were Santi Aldama, Julian Champagnie, Jay Huff, Chris Smith, Kofi Cockburn, Trendon Watford, Matt Mitchell, John Petty Jr., McKinley Wright IV, Derrick Alston Jr., Jose Alvarado, Sam Hauser, D.J. Stewart Jr. and MJ Walker.
Some of the best international prospects who were snubbed from this list were Ibou Badji, Gabriele Procida, Mario Nakic, Malcolm Cazalon, Amar Sylla, Yoan Makoundou and Matthieu Gauzin.
Meanwhile, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.
HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
1
Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
LATEST NEWS: The Detroit Pistons landed the No. 1 overall pick and as such, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that will be the only place Cade Cunningham will work out pre-draft.
2
Evan Mobley
Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
LATEST NEWS: Even though Cunningham is projected at No. 1, SI.com’s Jeremy Woo reported that Evan Mobley will receive “serious consideration” for the top spot as well.
3
Jalen Green
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
LATEST NEWS: The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie heard from “multiple sources” that the Pistons are fans of Jalen Green and he could be an option at No. 1 overall as well.
4
Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
LATEST NEWS: While most mock drafts have him falling to No. 4 overall, that could be a perfect fit for a winning player like Jalen Suggs, who would be able to play for a potential contender on the Toronto Raptors.
5
Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
LATEST NEWS: If he falls to No. 5, Jonathan Kuminga would be an ideal candidate for the Orlando Magic, as their front office often typically places a strong value on raw athleticism over polish.
6
Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
LATEST NEWS: Most players in his range didn’t participate in the NBA draft combine but Scottie Barnes did and he measured with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, a 36-inch standing vertical (third-best among all participants) and a shuttle run of 2.99 seconds (second-best) as well.
7
Davion Mitchell
Guard, 6-2, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 8
LATEST NEWS: Height clearly wasn’t a problem en route to winning a national title for Baylor this past season, but 3-and-D guard Davion Mitchell measured at just 6-foot without shoes at the combine, which is at least worth knowing for evaluators.
8
Keon Johnson
Wing, 6-5, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
LATEST NEWS: Tennesse’s Keon Johnson broke the record with his max vertical leap at the combine, notching an insane 48-inch measurement, which will certainly earn him some kudos from executives around the league.
9
James Bouknight
Wing, 6-5, Connecticut (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 15
LATEST NEWS: UCONN’s James Bouknight is becoming a “fast riser” in draft circles, per Matt Pennie, a draft analyst who runs the independent recruiting service the ATO Hoop Report.
10
Franz Wagner
Wing, 6-9, Michigan (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 11
LATEST NEWS: Michigan’s Franz Wagner declined his invitations to the NBA draft combine, which suggests he is comfortable with his current draft range, which is widely seen in the lottery.
11
Moses Moody
Wing, 6-6, Arkansas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 9
LATEST NEWS: Arkansas wing Moses Moody measured with a wingspan just a quarter-inch short of 7-foot-1 (!) as well as hands that are nine inches long and ten inches wide, all the longest marks of any guard who tested at the combine.
12
Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 12
LATEST NEWS: Jumbosized playmaker Josh Giddey was named the NBL’s Rookie of the Year and is currently participating at minicamp as a finalist for Australia’s national team ahead of the upcoming Olympics.
13
Jalen Johnson
Big, 6-9, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 10
LATEST NEWS: Duke’s Jalen Johnson recorded the longest (9.75 inches) and widest (10.5 inches) hands among all participants at the combine.
14
Corey Kispert
Wing, 6-7, Gonzaga (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 14
LATEST NEWS: We already knew that Corey Kispert was an elite shooter but he tested better athletically than some may have expected, recording the second-best shuttle run (2.99 seconds) among all participants at the combine.
15
Kai Jones
Big, 6-11, Texas (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 13
LATEST NEWS: Texas big man Kai Jones measured with a 9-foot-2 standing reach, fourth-best among all participants at the combine. He is 6-foot-11 with shoes on, which was the third-tallest at the event as well.
16
Alperen Sengun
Big, 6-9, Besiktas (Turkey)
PREVIOUS RANK: 18
LATEST NEWS: Widely considered one of the top international prospects in this class, Alperen Sengun plans to compete for Turkey in the Olympics qualifying tournament later this month, per ESPN, which is why he wasn’t able to join prospects at the combine.
17
Usman Garuba
Big, 6-8, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: 23
LATEST NEWS: Real Madrid’s Usman Garuba is on the preliminary roster for the Spanish national team ahead of the upcoming Olympics and couldn’t be at the combine due to training camp obligations, per ESPN.
18
Ziaire Williams
Wing, 6-8, Stanford (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 17
LATEST NEWS: Stanford’s Ziaire Williams measured above 6-foot-8 without shoes, taller than some big men (including Jalen Johnson, Moses Wright, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Mobley), and at 10.69 seconds, his lane agility time was third-best among all participants at the combine.
19
Chris Duarte
Wing, 6-6, Oregon (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 22
LATEST NEWS: Oregon’s Chris Duarte skipped the combine and according to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, “one rumor circulating” is that he didn’t want to take a week off from working with his personal trainer.
20
Cameron Thomas
Guard, 6-4, LSU (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 16
LATEST NEWS: Shortly before the events began, Cameron Thomas decided to withdraw from the combine, which suggests he is comfortable with his draft range.
21
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-10, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 19
LATEST NEWS: After initially accepting his invitations, Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson is another draft prospect who decided to withdraw from the combine shortly before it began.
22
Jaden Springer
Guard, 6-4, Tennessee (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 21
LATEST NEWS: Tennesse’s Jaden Springer, who will still be 18 years old on the night of the draft, recorded an impressive 41.5-inch max vertical leap at the combine and measured with a wingspan just short of 6-foot-8.
23
Tre Mann
Guard, 6-4, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 20
LATEST NEWS: Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman caught a workout from Tre Mann and said his shooting range was “effortless” and he believes his shot will be persuasive when the former Florida standout meets with teams.
24
Sharife Cooper
Guard, 6-1, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 24
LATEST NEWS: While the initial report was that guard Sharife Cooper measured at 6-foot-4, per Adam Zagoria, that was a typo and he is actually 6-foot-0.
25
Ayo Dosunmu
Guard, 6-5, Illinois (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 26
LATEST NEWS: Illinois combo guard Ayo Dosunmu, who has impressed scouts and executives with his professionalism at the combine, is 6-foot-3.5 without shoes and measured with a notably lengthy 6-foot-10 wingspan.
26
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-2, West Virginia (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 32
LATEST NEWS: Even though he measured at just 6-foot-1 in socks, Miles McBride has a wingspan (just a quarter-inch short of 6-foot-9) that unlocks his versatility on the defensive end of the floor.
27
Jared Butler
Guard, 6-3, Baylor (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 25
LATEST NEWS: According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, NCAA national champion Jared Butler is “not permitted to play or practice” in the NBA until his heart condition is cleared medically.
28
Josh Christopher
Wing, 6-5, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 28
LATEST NEWS: ASU’s Josh Christopher was the highest-ranked prospect to participate in scrimmages and he finished with a game-high 16 points in his first five-on-five event. He followed that up with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in his second scrimmage.
29
Trey Murphy III
Wing, 6-9, Virginia (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 33
LATEST NEWS: Virginia’s Trey Murphy measured with a 7-foot wingspan at the combine, which is about as much as you can ask for from any prospect who was 43.3 percent from beyond the arc this past season.
30
Day’Ron Sharpe
Big, 6-11, North Carolina (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 35
LATEST NEWS: After initially accepting his invitations, per SI.com’s Jeremy Woo, UNC’s Day’Ron Sharpe “pulled out of team interviews” and didn’t take measurements.
31
Brandon Boston Jr.
Wing, 6-7, Kentucky (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 34
LATEST NEWS: While he didn’t participate in athletic testing, BJ Boston measured with a wingspan that was just a quarter-inch short of 6-foot-11 and according to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, he “interviewed well” with teams at the combine.
32
Roko Prkacin
Wing, 6-9, Cibona Zagreb (Croatia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 30
LATEST NEWS: As noted by Chad Ford, Croatia’s Roko Prkacin was shorter than expected when he measured 6-foot-7.5 in socks at the combine.
33
Greg Brown III
Big, 6-9, Texas (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 27
LATEST NEWS: While he recorded the fastest shuttle run among all participants at the combine, clocking in at 2.99 seconds, Greg Brown struggled during his first scrimmage, shooting just 1-for-3 from the field while also recording five fouls and three turnovers. He had a massive dunk in his second scrimmage.
34
Charles Bassey
Big, 6-11, Western Kentucky (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 29
LATEST NEWS: After recording a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 33-inch standing vertical, second-best among centers, Western Kentucky big Charles Bassey opted out of the scrimmages at the combine.
35
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-5, Gonzaga (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 47
LATEST NEWS: Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi was easily the most surprising omission from the draft combine participant list, but according to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the French guard “expressed confidence and assurance” about his draft stock.
36
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Big, 6-9, Villanova (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 31
LATEST NEWS: Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has, most notably, continued to impress NBA scouts and executives with his maturity during his interviews at the combine and at team workouts.
37
Nah’Shon Hyland
Guard, 6-3, VCU (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 36
LATEST NEWS: VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland was the clear standout during the first day of scrimmages, recording a game-high 17 points. He also had the second-fastest lane agility time (10.53 seconds) among all participants at the combine.
38
JT Thor
Big, 6-10, Auburn (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 66
LATEST NEWS: Auburn’s JT Thor has been one of the fastest risers in recent mock drafts and proved why with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, the second-longest at the combine, and the second-fastest three-quarter sprint (clocked at 3.06 seconds) among frontcourt prospects. He is expected to go in the first round, per Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman.
39
Marcus Bagley
Wing, 6-8, Arizona State (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 45
LATEST NEWS: ASU’s Marcus Bagley was a bit shorter than some expected, measuring at just 6-foot-6 without shoes, and his lane agility (12.26 seconds) was third-worst among all participants. Scouts were reportedly “turned off” that he didn’t participate in scrimmages, per Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman.
40
Joshua Primo
Guard, 6-6, Alabama (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: 61
LATEST NEWS: Alabama’s Josh Primo has moved into first-round consideration, measuring with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and the widest hands (10 inches) among guards while also impressing during the first scrimmage with 7 points and 6 rebounds. He is “well-liked” by teams around the league, per The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, and expected to stay in the draft.
41
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 42
LATEST NEWS: There were some concerns about his weight when he played for the G League Ignite, but guard Daishen Nix has transformed his body and his three-quarter sprint (3.00 seconds) was the third-best among all participants at the combine. Unfortunately, in the first scrimmage, he was 0-for-7 from the field. The second scrimmage, he was just 0-for-3.
42
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-6, Michigan State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 39
LATEST NEWS: After measuring at 6-foot-4.5 in socks but a wingspan that was just short of 6-foot-11, Michigan State’s Aaron Henry opted out of the scrimmages at the combine.
43
Herbert Jones
Wing, 6-8, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 54
LATEST NEWS: Alabama’s Herbert Jones is 6-foot-6 without shoes but measured with a 7-foot wingspan, which helps him out as one of the better defensive prospects in this class.
44
Isaiah Todd
Big, 6-10, Ignite (G League)
PREVIOUS RANK: 37
LATEST NEWS: G League standout Isaiah Todd measured with a wingspan longer than 7-foot-1 and then opted to withdraw from the scrimmages.
45
Austin Reaves
Guard, 6-5, Oklahoma (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 51
LATEST NEWS: The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie tweeted that Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves “acquitted himself well” during his first scrimmage, playing more of a team-oriented style than most other prospects, and that was evident in the fact he had the only positive plus-minus on a team that lost by 19.
46
Filip Petrusev
Big, 6-11, Mega (Serbia)
PREVIOUS RANK: 48
LATEST NEWS: Former Gonzaga big man Filip Petrusev has been the leading scorer for Serbia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
47
Rokas Jokubaitis
Guard, 6-4, Zalgiris (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 40
LATEST NEWS: International guard Rokas Jokubaitis is currently vying for a spot with the Lithuanian national team before the Olympics, per ESPN, which is why he wasn’t at the combine.
48
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Texas Tech (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 52
LATEST NEWS: Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon captured the attention of several scouts with a thunderous dunk on Yves Pons during a transition drill at the combine.
49
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-8, Pepperdine (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 59
LATEST NEWS: Pepperdine’s Kessler Edwards used his 6-foot-11 wingspan to make a an impact with “lockdown defense” during both his scrimmage games, though his offensive game didn’t translate quite as well during the action.
50
Ariel Hukporti
Big, 7-0, Nevezis (Lithuania)
PREVIOUS RANK: 55
LATEST NEWS: Germany’s Ariel Hukporti was the second-tallest prospect at the combine, measuring just short of 6-foot-11 in socks, and showed off a nice skyhook in his first scrimmage.
51
David Johnson
Guard, 6-5, Louisville (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 41
LATEST NEWS: Louisville’s David Johnson impressed with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and 39-inch max vertical as well as one of the fastest three-quarter sprints at 3.03 seconds, then showed off as a switchable defender and as an offensive facilitator during five-on-five action.
52
Juhann Begarin
Guard, 6-5, Paris (France)
PREVIOUS RANK: 57
LATEST NEWS: France’s Juhann Beragin was the top-ranked prospect at the G League Elite Camp, where he didn’t quite reach 6-foot-5 in socks but a wingspan just a quarter-inch shy of 7-foot.
53
Max Abmas
Guard, 6-1, Oral Roberts (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 56
LATEST NEWS: It was a tough showing for the NCAA’s leading scorer at the combine, as Max Abmas measured with the smallest hands and shortest height (5-foot-10) and shortest wingspan (6-foot-1), the fourth-worst slowest shuttle run (3.49 seconds) and was 1-for-8 (12.5 percent) from the field in his first scrimmage and 2-for-10 (20.0 percent) in the second.
54
Johnny Juzang
Wing, 6-6, UCLA (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 38
LATEST NEWS: UCLA’s Johnny Juzang was one of the most exciting players in the tournament but the results were a bit less promising for him during the combine, shooting 3-for-10 (30.0 percent) from the field and also recording three turnovers during his first scrimmage. He was 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) in the second game and he is still considering going back to school.
55
Luka Garza
Big, 6-11, Iowa (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 49
LATEST NEWS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, the consensus collegiate national player of the year, looks noticeably slimmer but still lacked athleticism as his max vertical, standing vertical and three-quarter sprint recorded were all the worst among all participants at the combine.
56
Raiquan Gray
Big, 6-8, Florida State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 53
LATEST NEWS: Florida State’s Raiquan Gray was an incredibly versatile option on both ends of the floor in the NCAA but may lack the height for the frontcourt in the NBA, measuring at just 6-foot-6.5 in socks while recording the heaviest weight at 268.6 pounds and highest body fat percentage at 17.3 percent.
57
Isaiah Livers
Wing, 6-7, Michigan (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 60
LATEST NEWS: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers suffered a broken foot during the conference tournament and has had limited action but he is set to soon get out of his walking boot in his recovery, per Rivals.com.
58
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-4, Ohio (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 71
LATEST NEWS: As noted by SI.com’s Jeremy Woo, Ohio guard Jason Preston was the “standout” in his scrimmage and likely playing his way into the Top 40 who may draw interest in the first round. He had a game-high 7 assists in his second scrimmage.
59
Neemias Queta
Big, 7-0, Utah State (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 46
LATEST NEWS: Utah State’s Neemias Queta was the tallest (6-foot-11) and longest (7-foot-4) prospect at the combine and he had 15 points with 8 rebounds in the first scrimmage.
60
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-9, Duke (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 43
LATEST NEWS: Duke’s Matthew Hurt had a tough few days, measuring with the second-highest body fat (15.2 percent) and the third-slowest three-quarter sprint (3.34 seconds) among all combine participants before shooting just 1-for-4 from the field in his first five-on-five scrimmage. Hurt responded with 14 points in his second scrimmage.
61
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-6, Iowa (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: We listed Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp as one of the biggest winners from athletic testing and measurements, recording a 6-foot-11 wingspan with one of the best scores among all participants in the max vertical jump and lane agility drills. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds in his second scrimmage.
62
David Duke Jr.
Guard, 6-5, Providence (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 44
LATEST NEWS: Providence’s David Duke struggled during the first scrimmage, shooting just 2-for-10 (20.0 percent) from the field in the event. His second game was better, recording 8 points with 4 rebounds to go with 5 assists.
63
D.J. Stewart Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Mississippi State (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: 63
LATEST NEWS: Mississippi State’s DJ Stewart measured at 6-foot-4 in socks but also recorded a 7-foot wingspan at the G League Elite Camp.
64
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Big, 6-11, Seton Hall (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 77
LATEST NEWS: Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili should warrant draft consideration due to his unique blend of size and ability to play on the ball, showcasing a remarkable coast-to-coast bucket in his first scrimmage.
65
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-2, Duke (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: Duke’s DJ Steward is just 6-foot in socks, which is disappointing, and he was 1-for-9 (11.1 percent) from the field in his first scrimmage.
66
Jordan Hall
Guard, 6-8, St. Joseph’s (Freshman)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: While he did not accept his invitation to the G League Elite Camp because he was participating in trials for the Team USA’s U19 squad, Jordan Hall is one of the most interesting prospects in this class due to his height and playmaking ability.
67
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-5, TCU (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 68
LATEST NEWS: TCU’s RJ Nembhard measured at 6-foot-3 without shoes and notched a 6-foot-9 wingspan when he participated at the G League Elite Camp, then recorded 13 points and a game-high 4 assists in one of the five-on-five scrimmages at the event.
68
Marcus Zegarowski
Guard, 6-2, Creighton (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 64
LATEST NEWS: Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski had the second-shortest wingspan, just short of 6-foot-3, among all participants at the combine and he was 2-for-6 with four turnovers in his first scrimmage and he was 1-for-12 in the second.
69
Carlos Alocen
Guard, 6-5, Real Madrid (Spain)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: Because he was recently named to the Spanish national team, Carlos Alocen was not able to participate in the NBA draft combine.
70
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-5, Kansas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 65
LATEST NEWS: Kansas guard Marcus Garrett was not able to participate in the scrimmages at the G League Elite Camp due to a “minor injury” that he suffered, but he showed why he is such a versatile defender by measuring with a wingspan just short of 6-foot-10.
71
MJ Walker
Wing, 6-5, Florida State (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 73
LATEST NEWS: Florida State’s MJ Walker showed why he is such a valuable role player, recording a team-high plus-minus (13) during a six-point loss for his team in five-on-five scrimmages at the G League Elite Camp.
72
Jericho Sims
Big, 6-10, Texas (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 75
LATEST NEWS: Earlier this week, we wrote about why Texas big man Jericho Sims was the prospect who improved his draft stock the most at the combine, showcasing insane vertical pop and athleticism during testing. He had a team-high 18 points in his second scrimmage.
73
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-10, Antwerp (Belgium)
PREVIOUS RANK: 62
LATEST NEWS: International prospect Vrenz Bleijenbergh was recently named best young player in Belgium’s top-tier league.
74
Quentin Grimes
Guard, 6-5, Houston (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 50
LATEST NEWS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes was one of the best players in his first scrimmage, recording 12 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists while also shooting 5-for-8 from the field. He had a game-high 27 points during his second scrimmage, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.
75
Ochai Agbaji
Wing, 6-5, Kansas (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji recorded a 41.5-inch max vertical at the combine, one of the best marks among all participants, though he was 2-for-7 from the field in his first scrimmage.
76
Moses Wright
Big, 6-9, Georgia Tech (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 69
LATEST NEWS: Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright was one of the best players in his scrimmage at the combine, shooting 6-for-10 from the field with a steal and a block.
77
EJ Onu
Big, 6-11, Shawnee State – Ohio (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: NAIA champion EJ Onu certainly captured the attention of scouts around the league, recording a 7-foot-8 (!) wingspan during the G League Elite Camp.
78
John Petty Jr.
Wing, 6-5, Alabama (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 78
LATEST NEWS: Alabama’s John Petty measured at 6-foot-4 in socks with a 6-foot-9 wingspan but the second-slowest three-quarter sprint among all of the participants at the combine, eventually opting out of the scrimmage.
79
Aaron Wiggins
Wing. 6-6, Maryland (Junior)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins was one of the top performers during the G League Elite Camp, earning a spot in the NBA draft combine by outplaying his peers.
80
Yves Pons
Wing, 6-6, Tennessee (Senior)
PREVIOUS RANK: 82
LATEST NEWS: Tennesse’s Yves Pons was one of the most athletic prospects at the combine, recording a remarkable 42.5-inch max vertical. He is 6-foot-5 in socks but has a wingspan just short of 7-foot-1 and a body fat percentage of just 4.0 percent, the second-lowest of all prospects.
81
Scottie Lewis
Wing, 6-5, Florida (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: Florida’s Scottie Lewis was another big winner at the combine, as we noted, recording the best score at the lane agility time and one of the better vertical scores as well.
82
Justin Champagnie
Wing, 6-6, Pittsburgh (Sophomore)
PREVIOUS RANK: Not Ranked
LATEST NEWS: Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie tested a bit shorter than expected for his position, measuring a quarter-inch shorter than 6-foot-6, but he is an amazing rebounder for his size, pulling down a game-high 12 boards in his first scrimmage and then notching a solid 17 points and 8 rebounds in his second outing.
