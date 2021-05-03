Andrew Wiggins and the five most improved defensive players in the NBA

Back in 2017, FiveThirtyEight argued that Andrew Wiggins was the least defensive player in the league. They described his efforts as “catastrophic” and asserted that getting a shot off against Wiggins was just as efficient as an uncontested look.

Yet before the season, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told Wiggins that the organization hoped for him to reach All-Defensive honors, playing a similar role to what wings Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have done under defensive-minded assistant coach Ron Adams in the past.

Earlier this season, Kerr explained why he had such lofty expectations for Wiggins (via SF Chronicle):

“We’re not asking him to change our franchise. We’re asking him to play defense, run the floor and get buckets. He’s capable of doing all of that … He’s just using his length, athleticism and anticipation. We now have someone we can put on the opposing team’s best player. Whether it’s Pascal Siakam, LeBron, Kawhi or Paul George, the ability to put Andrew on those types of players and let him use his size and athleticism, it’s really the key to our current roster construction.”

The numbers back this up, too, as the folks at BBall-Index.com use partial possession player tracking data to determine how often players guard each position on the floor and offer a scale to summarize matchup versatility. His score is at a career-high this season and he has never spent as much time guarding opposing point guards, power forwards or centers as he has thus far in 2020-21.

Bball-Index also provides a metric for matchup difficulty based on how often a player guards high-usage players compared to low-usage players. This has also been the year he has faced off against top-tier players the most often since he began his professional career back in 2014.

But in addition to the assignments, he has also been significantly more successful on that end of the floor as well. He is 6-foot-7 but with a 7-foot wingspan, he is averaging a career-high in blocks per game (1.0), recording nine blocks over the course of just two games in mid-January.

Kerr has praised the on-ball defense that he has seen from Wiggins, who stepped up as a defensive stopper earlier this season. By mid-February, his defended field goal percentage ranked second-best in the league among all high-volume defenders.

His defense ranks fifth-best among all small forwards, per ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus. This is a huge improvement since just last season when he ranked 85th out of the 99 players listed at his position.

Wiggins may never be in line for All-Defensive honors but among all players in the league, he has shown the most improvement on the defensive side of the floor.