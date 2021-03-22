NBA media poll: James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo move up MVP ladder

Three months into the season, the league’s Most Valuable Player award is up for grabs as stars including Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been sidelined.

To determine the top contenders for the MVP award, HoopsHype anonymously polled 20 media members who voted on last year’s awards for their current top five MVP rankings. You’ll notice there is a new member on the MVP ladder since our February media MVP poll.

As with the official vote, the top player received 10 points, the second received seven points, the third received five points, the fourth received three points, and the fifth player received one point for each ballot.