MVP Race: Joel Embiid takes top spot

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit a bit of a rough patch recently, losing three in a row and four of their last five, despite LeBron James averaging 26.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.

Those losses have coincided with Anthony Davis’ going down with the calf injury, which could actually strengthen his place in these rankings and hurt James’.

The big LeBron-related talking points recently have been about the number of minutes he’s playing, as the four-time league MVP has been playing 38.0 minutes nightly over the Lakers’ last 15 games, but James said last night the idea of rest for a game or two doesn’t appeal to him:

"I've never talked about needing more rest…I don't believe in it. I'm here to work and be available to my teammates." @KingJames answers questions about tonight's game and if he feels he needs to take a game off for additional rest. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/RqJrceU7CJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 23, 2021

James would expound on that (via The Athletic):

Entering Monday’s game, however, James was averaging 37.7 minutes per game in February, and on the season he ranks third in the league in total minutes. All of this is against the backdrop of having a six-week offseason and playing a truncated schedule that, for James, will include an All-Star Game on March 7. “We all need more rest. S—,” James said. “This is a fast turnaround from last season and we all wish we could have more rest. But I’m here to work, I’m here to punch my clock in and be available to my teammates and if I’m hurt or if I’m not feeling well then we can look at it then. But I have nothing but honest people around me. I’m also honest with myself, as well. And me having a love for the game and me being able to be available to my teammates is more important than anything.”

So it looks like James won’t be sitting out a game for rest any time soon. And considering his production has remained steadily elite recently, maybe he’s right not to want it.