MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo holding steady in Top 2

It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is this season’s MVP frontrunner as we enter the final stages of the campaign, especially now that his team’s play has started to match his spectacular individual level of form.

The Nuggets, winners of five games in a row, now rank Top 5 league-wide in net rating this year (+5.3), and Jokic’s elite level is the primary reason for that. During Denver’s win streak, Jokic has averaged 21.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three.

The advanced analytics for Jokic are bordering historic territory, too, particularly in Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48):

.300 WS/48 in a season:

Wilt Chamberlain 63-64

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 70-71

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 71-72

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 72-73

Michael Jordan 87-88

Michael Jordan 90-91

Michael Jordan 95-96

LeBron James 08-09

LeBron James 12-13

Stephen Curry 15-16

Nikola Jokic 20-21 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 5, 2021

As you can see, Jokic’s .300 WS/48 puts him in absolutely elite company in NBA history, as every player on that list won multiple league MVP awards in their illustrious careers.

What’s more, out of those previous 10 instances of a player reaching .300 WS/48 for a campaign, only two didn’t win MVP that year: Wilt Chamberlain in 1963-64 (Chamberlain finished second in MVP voting that year to Oscar Robertson) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972-73 (Abdul-Jabbar finished No. 2 in voting to Dave Cowens that season after having won MVP the two previous seasons, so voter fatigue definitely played a factor here).

So if we look at the advanced stats, the raw numbers and the team success, Jokic’s MVP case starts looking pretty impenetrable for 2020-21.

But things can always change on a dime in the NBA, so don’t count out another shift in the race over the coming weeks.

For the latest Nikola Jokic rumors, click here.