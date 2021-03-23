MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo closing in on No. 1

For a while, the Top 3 spots in these rankings were almost interchangeable between Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, with all three making impressive cases for consideration to be called the league’s best player this season, but injuries to the latter two have put Jokic back in the driver’s seat for the award again, as has his strong play recently.

Over the last week, the big Serbian is averaging 26.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 3-1 stretch. What’s more, he continues to lead the league in Player Efficiency Rating (PER), Win Shares (WS), Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48), Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Value Over Replacement Player (VORP).

If the Nuggets were doing just slightly better on the campaign as a team (they’re 25-17 and fifth in the West), Jokic’s case for MVP would almost be unquestionable, as his numbers are legitimately borderline unbelievable, but who knows?

With Embiid and James set to miss a good amount of time, the drama in this race could be about to dissipate.

For the latest Nikola Jokic rumors, click here.