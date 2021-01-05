MVP Race: Trae Young leads the way in inaugural rankings

Ranked Top 4 in both points (28.6) and assists (9.1) per game so far this season, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is the inaugural leader in our first MVP rankings of 2020-21.

Despite a questionable loss to the feisty New York Knicks Monday night, Atlanta’s strong start to the season, one that has them sitting 4-3 through seven games and boasting the sixth-highest net rating in the league (+5.6), is a big reason why Young finished No. 1 in our first MVP ranking.

Young has been in the news lately for more reasons besides his elite-level play, however, as there has been controversy surrounding the manner in which he likes to draw fouls, where he stops running on a dime in order to get defenders who are chasing him to crash into his body. Young has used this method to lead the league in nightly free-throw attempts (12.1) and rank first in free-throw rate (0.675) among guards.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash isn’t exactly a fan of Young’s foul-drawing process, telling collected media last weekend that it’s ‘not basketball’:

"That's not basketball" – Steve Nash Trae Young was drawing cheap fouls and Steve Nash was tired of seeing it, not being able to do anything about it. Coach Nash had to have a word with this ref. Talk heavy coach. #WeGoHard – @Keith_McPherson pic.twitter.com/tMEbkSD6Ga — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) December 31, 2020

Nevertheless, there’s no doubt Young has been one of the brightest stars in the NBA thus far in 2020-21, and that, coupled with the Hawks’ equally impressive start prior to the loss against the Knicks, was enough to get him a first-place finish in our inaugural MVP rankings.