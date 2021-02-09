MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and LeBron James remain at the top

Now at our sixth edition of the 2020-21 season MVP rankings, we’re starting to see a clear trend at the top, and that’s that Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and LeBron James are the obvious early frontrunners for the prestigious accolade.

That’s not to say it’s a done deal that everyone else is out of the race and that this year’s MVP will for sure be one of those three superstars, but early on, it’s clear they’ve made the best case for consideration as this campaign’s best player.

Below, check out the Top 15 players in our MVP rankings, as voted on by our entire team.