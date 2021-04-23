Free agency stock watch: Devonte Graham, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose

Some coaches just know what it takes to get the most out of a player and there are few clearer examples of the chemistry that Derrick Rose has with New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rose, who started the season off with the Detroit Pistons, was a starter for just three games before moving into a bench role with New York. But the results have been staggering and the Knicks are now 17-7 in games that Rose has played for the franchise. But the franchise has a losing record during the games he has not played in 2020-21.

Derrick Rose last three games: Pelicans: 23 PTS | 9/17 FG | 5 AST | +22

Hornets: 17 PTS | 8/12 FG | 5 AST | +2

Hawks: 20 PTS | 8/12 FG | 3 AST | +14 He’s been a HUGE part off the bench in the Knicks EIGHT GAME WIN STREAK 🌹 @drose pic.twitter.com/TkwYvoLcAQ — Overtime (@overtime) April 22, 2021

New York has won eight consecutive games and Rose has scored at least 15 points in each of his past four performances. In fact, he has notched double-digit scoring numbers in all ten of his most recent games.

The point guard, a former league MVP, is credited as a leader in helping the team reap tremendous success and turn the ship around so far this season. If the organization makes some noise in the playoffs, expect the fans and front office to want him back again next season.

Rose has potentially already done enough to earn more than the midlevel exception that he signed back in 2019.

