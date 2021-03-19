Free agency stock watch: John Collins, Kyle Lowry, Talen Horton-Tucker and more

Earlier this season, there were reports that Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins felt Trae Young needed to get him more involved in the offense.

The message was received as Young has dished 101 assists to Collins on the season. Only one player has found a teammate for more dimes so far in 2020-21.

From @BryanKalbrosky: Trae Young is passing to John Collins less often. Here's why that's no big deal: https://t.co/RMY5ZSXWj0 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 11, 2021

Now that the two have established better chemistry, the results have been promising. In fact, since Nate McMillan took over as head coach, the Hawks are currently enjoying a seven-game win streak.

Since the beginning of the month, the Hawks have outscored their opponents by 16.8 points per 100 possessions when both Young and Collins have been on the floor at the same time. Atlanta’s plus-minus during these minutes (65) also ranks third-best among all two-man lineup combinations in the Eastern Conference during this span.

Collins is reportedly drawing heavy interest before the upcoming deadline. But especially now that the Hawks are making a playoff push, Adrian Wojnarowski believes that it is unlikely the big leaves Atlanta via trade.

Rumors are that he covets a contract in the range of $25 million per season and if he keeps playing this well, he may very well earn that steep price tag during restricted free agency.

For the latest news and rumors on John Collins, click here.