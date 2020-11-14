Not just Giannis: These are all the extension candidates this offseason

This offseason could have a record number of extensions signed with salary cap projections staying flat at $109.1 million. With the cap set to increase very incrementally by 3-10 percent over the next 2-3 years, some players will want to get as much security as possible and skip the next few free agency periods.
Here is a list of every extension-eligible player this offseason (headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo), the maximum for those that could really get it, and the probability of each player getting extended.
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
As future salary cap projections continue to plummet, so do his potential earnings if he signs with a different team. His supermax was previously projected at $252 million based on a $125 million salary cap for 2021-22. His loss of potential revenues could end up being in Milwaukee’s favor if he ultimately signs the supermax.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $228.2/243.7 million
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $81,087,052
Agent: Alex Saratsis
Probability of extending: Strong
2
LeBron James (LA Lakers)
If James asks for an extension he will get one. But if he wants the Lakers to sign a star next offseason, he will need to take a paycut in 2021 to create maximum cap space. Most likely they take a wait-and-see approach heading into 2021.
Maximum possible contract: Two years, $85.7 million / one year, $43.1 million
Free agency age: 37 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $310,110,980
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Decent
3
James Harden (Houston)
Can Harden extend his prime to past 33-years-old? Possibly. But even then, $50 million annually at 34 and 35 is a bit much and could kill his potential trade value. Maybe something closer to $40-45 million annually makes sense, especially since he probably wouldn’t be able to earn more in free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Two years, $102.4 million
Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023
Career earnings: $186,474,073
Probability of extending: Decent
4
Stephen Curry (Golden State)
With the salary cap over the next 2-3 seasons set to be fixed, Curry probably won’t be able to get a bigger salary when he reaches free agency. At 32-years-old, now may be the time to strike on adding a massive three-year extension that he likely won’t be able to recoup when he hits free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $155.7 million
Free agency age: 34 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $169,071,724
Agent: Jeff Austin
Probability of extending: Strong
5
Jayson Tatum (Boston)
The real question with Tatum isn’t whether he will get a maximum contract extension, but whether he will qualify for the Designated Rookie maximum. If he earns All-NBA honors again next season, he could get an additional $30M added to his deal.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $163/174.1 million or five years, $195.6/$208.9 million
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $20,176,200
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
Probability of extending: Strong
6
Rudy Gobert (Utah)
Gobert is supermax eligible but will certainly not get that much. Trade speculation surely will heat up if he does not extend this summer. It is more likely he and the Jazz meet somewhere in the middle, probably no higher than four years, $120 million.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $228.2/243.7 million
Free agency age: 29 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $75,478,086
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Probability of extending: Strong
7
Bam Adebayo (Miami)
Adebayo will certainly get this contract but probably not this offseason. The Heat will hold off on extending him so they can maximize 2021 cap space. Pat Riley and the Heat organization have a history of making contractual promises to their free agents and honoring them (Udonis Haslem, Goran Dragic, even Joel Anthony). Expect the same for Bam.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $163/174 million
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $8,900,280
Agent: Alex Saratsis
Probability of extending: Strong
8
Paul George (LA Clippers)
If the salary cap moves up by just 2 percent over the next few seasons, George’s maximum extension amount will align with the maximum the Clippers can offer him in free agency in 2022. George might as well lock up the money now while he can.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $128.9 million / Four years, $166.8 million
Free agency age: 32 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $144,166,979
Agent: Aaron Mintz
Probability of extending: Good
9
Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
Mitchell will get a maximum extension as soon as the offseason begins, according to Chris Haynes.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $163/174 million
Free agency age: 25 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $9,368,520
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Strong
10
Chris Paul (Oklahoma City)
We don’t know what kind of player Chris Paul will be at age 38. No reason to commit to him past his current deal.
Maximum possible contract: Three years
Free agency age: 37 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $258,818,571
Agent: Steve Heumann
Probability of extending: Weak
11
Russell Westbrook (Houston)
Unlike Harden, Westbrook’s potential to extend his prime into his mid-thirties is highly questionable. If he does get an extension it should be for something very team-friendly.
Maximum possible contract: Two years, $101.9 million
Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023
Career earnings: $206,186,373
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
Probability of extending: Weak
12
Jrue Holiday (New Orleans)
With or without the Pelicans, there’s a good chance Holiday gets extended. It wouldn’t be a bad idea having just turned 30, and depending on how much he gets, it could increase his trade value.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years
Free agency age: 32 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $130,017,380
Agent: Jason Glushon
Probability of extending: Good
13
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Fox will reportedly demand the maximum extension he is eligible for, according to James Ham. And he will likely get it.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $163/174 million
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $16,472,880
Agent: Chris Gaston
Probability of extending: Strong
14
Zach LaVine (Chicago)
LaVine should be able to get more than this extension in 2022 free agency. Also, he probably wants a season with the new Bulls front office and coaching before committing long-term with them.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $75.8 million
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $48,647,297
Agent: Bill Duffy
Probability of extending: Decent
15
John Collins (Atlanta)
Collins probably will get something closer to four years, $100 million. Still, with Atlanta having so little money committed in the long-term, he might be able to get closer to the max. If the Hawks use their cap space this offseason, eliminating 2021 cap space, expect them to extend Collins.
Maximum possible contract: Five years, $163/174.1 million
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $6,922,560
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
Probability of extending: Strong
16
Andre Drummond (Cleveland)
Unless he expands his game to shoot like Nikola Jokic or facilitate like Adebayo, his next contract will be significantly lower than his current one. With the value of one-dimensional centers very low, an extension right now might not get him more than $20 million annually. He could earn more next offseason when there is more cap space to go around.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $109,078,706
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
Probability of extending: Weak
17
Victor Oladipo (Indiana)
Despite the reports of his unhappiness in Indiana, an extension with them cannot be ruled out. He can earn $143.6 million on a max contract with a new team next summer, which is $31 million more than his extension assuming he regains his 2018 form or close to it. The pressure of such a high-stakes season could push him to extend now and worry about his destination later.
Maximum possible contract: Four years, $112.9 million
Free agency age: 29 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $84,487,440
Agent: Aaron Turner
Probability of extending: Good
18
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio)
With his future in San Antonio unclear, an extension is unlikely. His next contract will most likely be with another team.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years
Free agency age: 31 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $148,965,795
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
Probability of extending: Weak
19
Blake Griffin (Detroit)
Griffin’s current contract is likely his final max payday. After missing most of 2019-20, he needs to prove his availability again before anyone adds more years onto his deal.
Maximum possible contract: Three years
Free agency age: 33 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $192,126,655
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
Probability of extending: Weak
20
Mike Conley (Utah)
The Jazz would love to keep Conley long term. They could look to keep him at a number higher than what he might get at the open market. After making a big trade for him, and with one last big contract left on his legs, look for both sides to come to an agreement.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years
Free agency age: 34 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $174,039,464
Agent: Mike Conley
Probability of extending: Strong
21
John Wall (Washington)
After missing 1.5 seasons with injuries, the Wizards will not extend him.
Maximum possible contract: Two years
Free agency age: 32 years old in 2023
Career earnings: $143,669,346
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Weak
22
Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn)
This extension would require that he opts out of this 2021-22 player option, which he will most likely do anyways to get a bigger deal in free agency. He is technically eligible to sign an extension on December 13, two years anniversary of signing his current extension with the Nets. It’s unclear if because of the NBA hiatus if extension anniversary dates will be pushed back or not.
Maximum possible contract: Four years, $61.3 million
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $17,108,973
Probability of extending: Decent
23
Dennis Schroeder (Oklahoma City)
He’s certainly worthy of an extension but it probably won’t be with the now rebuilding Thunder.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $54,280,502
Agent: Jeff Austin
Probability of extending: Weak
24
Gordon Hayward (Boston)
What the Celtics offer Hayward in an extension will be impacted by Tatum’s upcoming max extension. They will probably want him back on something team-friendlier than his current deal, probably no more than $25 million annually. If he wants to maximize his earnings, he can probably get more elsewhere.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 31 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $150,922,778
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
Probability of extending: Weak
25
LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio)
The Spurs are on the cusp of a rebuild. It doesn’t make sense to extend Aldridge now.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 35 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $194,820,937
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
Probability of extending: Weak
26
Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)
This would be another massive bargain for the Blazers, but highly unlikely Nurkic settles for that. After signing with Klutch, it’s clear that he’s unhappy with his current contract.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $46.7 million
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $31,584,415
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Weak
27
Marcus Smart (Boston)
The Celtics would love to lock him into this extension, which helps with the high salaries of Walker, Brown, and Tatum. He might be able to get a little more than this but not too much more.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $55.7 million
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $38,545,546
Agent: Happy Walters
Probability of extending: Decent
28
Myles Turner (Indiana)
He probably won’t get his maximum amount, but it isn’t totally unreasonable if he got it either. There is no rush for either side to finalize an extension. There’s probably a greater chance that he gets traded this summer instead.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $70 million
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $28,436,434
Agent: Bill Duffy
Probability of extending: Weak
29
Lonzo Ball (New Orleans)
Don’t let his bubble performance take away from the fact that Ball had a really good 2019-20 season. His shooting percentages improved all across the board and has an amazing connection with Zion Williamson on offense. The Pelicans might have to overpay to extend him now and it may have to be a gamble worth making.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $22,467,840
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Good
30
Aaron Gordon (Orlando)
Gordon’s value has declined enough to rule him out from getting offered his maximum extension, which would be on par with his current earnings.
Maximum possible contract: Four years, $88.2 million
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $59,474,004
Agent: Calvin Andrews
Probability of extending: Weak
31
Devonte Graham (Charlotte)
A no-brainer for both sides. A massive payday for the former second-round pick and a team-friendly salary over the length of the deal.
Maximum possible contract: Four years, $53.8 million
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,405,316
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Strong
32
Jonathan Isaac (Orlando)
He was heading towards a near-max contract with the way he was playing. Now unlikely to play at all this season, he may have to settle for something. Whatever he signs for could look like a big discount in a couple of years if continues to be an All-Defensive player.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $14,961,840
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
Probability of extending: Strong
33
TJ Warren (Indiana)
This is great value for both sides. But if Warren can prove that what he did in the bubble is sustainable, then he is easily worth more.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $51.3 million
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $32,086,050
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Decent
34
Steven Adams (Oklahoma City)
In an NBA where center salaries are declining, teams are more likely to get one-dimensional centers for less on the free-agent market.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $82,167,309
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
Probability of extending: Weak
35
Lou Williams (LA Clippers)
Williams could’ve gotten more money in the 2019 offseason had he not extended his current deal. He probably is done giving discounts.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 35 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $74,208,319
Agent: Wallace Prather
Probability of extending: Weak
36
Evan Fournier (Orlando)
Fournier is in a situation where he probably gets the same contract in free agency as he’d get in an extension. Deciding whether or not he wants to continue in Orlando is probably the bigger question for him.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $74,706,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Probability of extending: Decent
37
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)
With Wiggins’ fit with the Warriors core still unknown, there is no reason to extend him now.
Maximum possible contract: Two years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2023
Career earnings: $77,822,122
Agent: Steve Heumann
Probability of extending: Weak
38
OG Anunoby (Toronto)
Like Adebayo, he probably won’t get an extension this offseason because the Raptors are maximizing 2021 cap space. But when he does reach free agency, the Raptors will certainly pay him what he deserves.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $5,879,760
Agent: Omar Wilkes
Probability of extending: Good
39
Jerami Grant (Denver)
Grant will gather higher offers via free agency this offseason. Expect the Nuggets to re-sign him for anywhere between $12-16 million annually.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years, $50.2 million
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $21,914,160
Agent: Happy Walters
Probability of extending: Weak
40
Derrick White (San Antonio)
White shined in 2018-19 when Murray was out but struggled to coexist with him in 2019-20. In the bubble, he reminded us of how great he is and saved his value. Even if the fit with Murray isn’t perfect, the Spurs should extend their talented guard.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $5,019,840
Agent: Mike Lindeman
Probability of extending: Strong
41
Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas)
The Mavericks would love to extend him now, but 2021 cap space…
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 29 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $59,883,652
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
Probability of extending: Weak
42
Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn)
With DeAndre Jordan starting at center and Nic Claxton waiting to get into the rotation, Allen probably won’t get an extension offer from the Nets. If traded, his new team could reasonably offer him a four-year deal in the $45-50 million range.
Maximum possible contract: Five years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $6,124,680
Agent: Jim Tanner
Probability of extending: Weak
43
Lauri Markkanen (Chicago)
After such a down-year filled with injuries, any extension he agrees to will likely be a bargain for the Bulls. He should play the season out under new head coach Billy Donovan and bet on increasing his value for 2021 free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $13,658,160
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
Probability of extending: Decent
44
Luke Kennard (Detroit)
Kennard deserves an extension but it’s unclear if it’ll be in Detroit. The previous front office shopped him around in the trade deadline but now we will see how the new front office feels about him. He could earn as much as $10 million annually.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 25 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $9,861,720
Agent: Steve Heumann
Probability of extending: Good
45
Otto Porter (Chicago)
If Porter gets an extension it would be for far less than what he currently earns. After an injury-riddled season, look for Porter to bounce back and increase his value for 2021 free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $9,734,1160
Agent: David Falk
Probability of extending: Weak
46
PJ Tucker (Houston)
Tucker was outstanding at center given his limited height for the position. While he might not be a center full-time going forward, he clearly fits as long as Harden is on the roster. Despite his age, the Rockets should align Tucker’s contract for as long as Harden is on the roster.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $38.9 million
Free agency age: 36 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $42,457,817
Agent: Andre Buck
Probability of extending: Good
47
Gary Trent Jr. (Portland)
This is good value if he continues to play the way he did in the bubble. Maybe the Blazers could get him to take a little bit less, but without any other sure young player to look forward to, expect the Blazers to extend their 21-year-old stud.
Maximum possible contract: Four years, $53.8 million
Free agency age: 22 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Strong
48
Gary Harris (Denver)
Harris is expendable and would be the centerpiece of a Jrue Holiday trade. An extension is unlikely.
Maximum possible contract: Three years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $42,019,758
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Weak
49
Kyle Kuzma (LA Lakers)
The Lakers are looking to maximize 2021 cap space so it might not be with them. If they were to acquire a player like Chris Paul that takes them out of the 2021 derby, then they might as well extend Kuzma.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $5,088,000
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Weak
50
Will Barton (Denver)
With Nuggets expenses set to increase with Murray’s max contract and eventually Porter Jr.’s extension, the Nuggets don’t need to commit big money elsewhere.
Maximum possible contract: Three years
Free agency age: 31 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $37,461,258
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
Probability of extending: Weak
51
Josh Hart (New Orleans)
Hart is a fantastic role player who can do it all and fit on every team. Even if he doesn’t become a starter, the Pelicans should keep him long-term.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $4,983,840
Agent: Aaron Mintz
Probability of extending: Strong
52
Norman Powell (Toronto)
After his breakthrough season, Powell could probably field better offers in free agency. He is more likely to decline his player option than extend.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $42.2 million / Four years, $62.4 million
Free agency age: 29 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $22,479,794
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
Probability of extending: Weak
53
Josh Richardson (Philadelphia)
He can get the three years added to his current deal, or get four years added if he declines his 2021-22 player option. Either deal is team-friendly for any team he’s on.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $45.2 million / Four years, $58.4 million
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $22,354,887
Agent: Bill Duffy
Probability of extending: Decent
54
Mitchell Robinson (New York)
If the Knicks new front office decides to keep Robinson long-term, they might as well commit to him now. They can give him three years $39 million over his current deal or decline his team option for 2021-22 and give him four years, $51 million. That is fantastic value if he pans out into the elite rim protector he has the potential to become.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $38.9 million / Four years $53.8 million
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $3,045,152
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Strong
55
Monte Morris (Denver)
Morris has proven himself to one of the best backup point guards in the league and should be compensated as such. After four seasons of earning the minimum salary, he should easily earn between $6-8 million annually.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $3,014,864
Agent: Alex Saratsis
Probability of extending: Good
56
Markelle Fultz (Orlando)
Very tricky situation for Fultz. If he extends now it’ll surely be for something team-friendly. If he doesn’t sign it, he risks hurting his value even more.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $25,111,320
Agent: Raymond Brothers
Probability of extending: Decent
57
Justise Winslow (Miami)
Not totally unreasonable for both sides, but Winslow needs to get healthy and reliable first to get his maximum amount.
Maximum possible contract: Three years, $50.5 million / Four years, $69.9 million
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $24,229,126
Agent: Raymond Brothers
Probability of extending: Decent
58
Patrick Mills (San Antonio)
It appears that Mills has a future with the Spurs as a coach. Until he calls it quits, expect him to stick with the Spurs even with limited playing time.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 32 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $48,478,139
Agent: Steve Heumann
Probability of extending: Good
59
Zach Collins (Portland)
Collins’ durability has prevented us from seeing what he can really do in this league. No reason for the Blazers to commit to him now.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $10,926,360
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
Probability of extending: Weak
60
Nemanja Bjelica (Sacramento)
It’s not too crazy to pay Bjelica his extension-maximum amount, but he should at the very least get close to what he’s currently earning. There’s a good chance the Kings, or whichever team they might trade him to, give him an extension.
Maximum possible contract: Four years, $52.4 million
Free agency age: 33 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $25,025,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
Probability of extending: Good
61
Cody Zeller (Charlotte)
Zeller needs to prove more before anyone signs him again.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $57,994,383
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
Probability of extending: Weak
62
Kyle Anderson (Memphis)
Anderson was signed by the previous front office. He might not have as many fans in the new one.
Maximum possible contract: Three years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $23,294,394
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
Probability of extending: Weak
63
Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit)
Mykhailiuk proved himself to be the marksman he was projected as, shooting just for 40 percent from the three-point line for the season. If the Pistons can get lock him down at a reasonable rate, they should take advantage.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,904,546
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
Probability of extending: Good
64
Kelly Olynyk (Miami)
The Heat might love to keep him, but it won’t be in an extension. They’re maximizing 2021 cap space.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 30 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $47,533,874
Agent: Greg Lawrence
Probability of extending: Weak
65
James Johnson (Minnesota)
Johnson showed positive flashes with the Wolves, but the soon-to-be 34-year-old will fit free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 34 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $60,964,315
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
Probability of extending: Weak
66
Isaac Bonga (Wizards)
Bonga had a very under the radar season showing he can be a good 3-and-D guy. A Scott Brooks‘ favorite, the Wizards could look to lock him up now.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 22 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,416,852
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
Probability of extending: Good
67
Jalen Brunson (Dallas)
If the Mavs extend Brunson now it would be for something very team-friendly so they can preserve 2021 cap space. Either way, expect Brunson to be with the Mavs long-term.
Maximum possible contract: Three years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $2,646,852
Agent: Andrew Morrison
Probability of extending: Decent
68
Ersan Ilyasova (Milwaukee)
Ilyasova’s contract isn’t even guaranteed for this season yet. An extension is unlikely.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 34 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $68,538,759
Agent: Aylton Tesch
Probability of extending: Weak
69
Tony Snell (Detroit)
Snell still has a spot in the league, but his next contract will come through free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 29 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $38,607,076
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Weak
70
Bruce Brown (Detroit)
Brown put up good numbers for the Pistons but after playing a mix of both guard positions, it’s unclear what his role is in the NBA. If the Pistons liked enough what they saw from him maybe they should extend him.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Ty Sullivan
Probability of extending: Decent
71
Malik Monk (Charlotte)
He had a nice little stretch last season prior to his suspension. He could get a fair extension if he signs now, but he probably has more left to prove. He should play out the season and push for more.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $10,380,360
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
Probability of extending: Decent
72
Dennis Smith Jr. (New York)
Smith Jr. is unlikely to get an extension. He has yet to prove he can be consistent.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $11,501,880
Agent: Raymond Brothers
Probability of extending: Weak
73
Frank Ntilikina (New York)
Ntilikina’s sheen of potential is about to wear off heading into Year 4. He will need to prepare for restricted free agency.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 22 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $12,512,640
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Probability of extending: Weak
74
Terrance Ferguson (Oklahoma City)
Ferguson should be in the league for a while but he hasn’t done enough to garner an extension.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $6,379,680
Agent: Rich Paul
Probability of extending: Weak
75
Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn)
With two years left on his deal, the Nets are better off seeing if he can improve even more before committing to him.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $3,389,236
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
Probability of extending: Weak
76
Doug McDermott (Indiana)
He’ll always have a place in the NBA but there’s no reason to extend him now.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 29 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $25,103,101
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
Probability of extending: Weak
77
Gorgui Dieng (Memphis)
There’s no rush to extend Dieng.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 31 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $52,101,702
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
Probability of extending: Weak
78
Tony Bradley (Utah)
He passed Ed Davis as the team’s backup center, which is a good sign for him. Still, unless he makes another leap this season, the Jazz should keep their options open.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 23 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $5,056,800
Agent: John Spencer
Probability of extending: Weak
79
Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City)
Diallo could have a future in Oklahoma City. He needs some more reps there before his next contract, and maybe he’ll get it one most of their starters are gone.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 22 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
Probability of extending: Weak
80
Nicolas Batum (Charlotte)
He will likely get bought out at some point this season.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 32 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $144,502,591
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Probability of extending: Weak
81
Georges Niang (Utah)
He has been solid filling in for the Jazz who haven’t had a proper backup stretch four since Jonas Jerebko. We can’t say he’s deserving of an extension, however.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $3,985,208
Agent: Michael Silverman
Probability of extending: Weak
82
Justin Jackson (Dallas)
Jackson has more to prove before getting an extension.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $8,454,360
Agent: Jim Tanner
Probability of extending: Weak
83
Semi Ojeleye (Boston)
No reason to extend players that aren’t certain to be in the rotation.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 26 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $4,288,654
Agent: Sean Kennedy
Probability of extending: Weak
84
Abdel Nader (Oklahoma City)
An extension would likely be another long-term minimum deal. Doesn’t make sense for either side.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 27 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $4,164,095
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
Probability of extending: Weak
85
Keita Bates-Diop (Denver)
Bates-Diop is unlikely to get offered an extension.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 25 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Weak
86
Elie Okobo (Phoenix)
Okobo needs to become a rotational player before an extension is considered.
Maximum possible contract: Three or four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022
Career earnings: $2,655,316
Agent: Hirant Manakian
Probability of extending: Weak
87
TJ Leaf (Indiana)
Leaf has to figure his role in the NBA before he gets another contract.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $7,249,200
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
Probability of extending: Weak
88
Melvin Frazier (Orlando)
He couldn’t crack a Magic rotation desperate for wing help. He has more work to do.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,466,852
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
Probability of extending: Weak
89
Chimezie Metu (San Antonio)
Metu hasn’t had sufficient playing time to show what he can do yet.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 24 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Austin Brown
Probability of extending: Weak
90
Cristiano Felicio (Chicago)
Better chance he is bought out and overseas by the time the season starts.
Maximum possible contract: Four years
Free agency age: 28 years old in 2021
Career earnings: $25,870,709
Agent: Aylton Tesch
Probability of extending: Weak
