Player movement tracker: The NBA offseason cheat sheets

Few things in sports can be as exciting and confusing as the start of the NBA free agency. To learn at a quick glance which players changed teams, who re-signed and who’s staying put, we’re presenting the cheat sheets for all 30 franchises with every transaction since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets Detroit Pistons Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks Minnesota Timberwolves New Orleans Pelicans New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder Orlando Magic Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors Utah Jazz Washington Wizards List NBA salaries: All the new contract numbers as they trickle in List The median salaries in the NBA through the years List 2022 NBA free agent rankings: The best players left