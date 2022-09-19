NBA offseason winners and losers; EuroBasket stars who can join NBA

Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets due to Miles Bridges’ legal incident. That’s a killer for them on and off the court. Obviously, it’s a really unfortunate and disheartening situation. From a basketball standpoint, they’re losing a guy who, you could’ve made a case, was one of the most improved players in the league last year. He fits with LaMelo Ball. Now, that’s all in limbo, to say the least.

Similarly, you can look at the Phoenix Suns and the Robert Sarver situation that has hung over them since last season… I think Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency and the tensions that built up from last season when they were trying to win a title almost seemed unnecessary because he ended up signing a max offer sheet (with Indiana), and Phoenix matched it quickly. I think losing JaVale McGee hurts them more than people realize. I know McGee is known as a Shaqtin’ a Fool guy, but he’s become quite a good role player on winning teams.

I think Miami losing PJ Tucker is going to hurt. I still think they’re a great team, but PJ brought that extra edge and toughness to them. Defensively, with some of the guys in the East like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum, that’s the guy you’d put on them. Now, you can ask Jimmy Butler to do that, but then you’re burning the candle at both ends at that point. Miami hasn’t been able to replace Tucker.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves improved in the short term by getting Rudy Gobert, I think the picks they gave up were monumental, and it set, in my opinion, unrealistic expectations to compete for a championship. You heard Karl-Anthony Towns talking about that after he signed his extension, and Gobert came. I don’t know if they’re there yet. I don’t think so, to be honest. They’re not on a Golden State or Phoenix level yet. This move makes them better now, but I don’t know how long in the future. We saw Gobert when he was with Utah and how teams would attack him in the playoffs. I’m curious if Chris Finch can draw up anything (defensively) to combat that.

When you talk to executives around the league, they always point to that Gobert trade as a trade that messed up the market. Several executives I spoke to felt that Minnesota overpaid to get Gobert… That’s one of the reasons it took a while with the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Once the market was set for Gobert, Utah wanted to get equal to that or better for Mitchell.

Gozlan: With the Suns, the off-the-court stuff could play onto the court, but as far as what they’ve done for the roster, I actually think they’re somewhat winners. They didn’t use their mid-level exception on anybody, but they’ll get Dario Saric back, who was important for them in their Finals run… They also have Bismack Biyombo, who can do a lot of the things that McGee has done for them. I feel like they got some of the best minimum signings this year. Every year, the Warriors struck gold with what they did (minimum signings). Phoenix got Damion Lee and Josh Okogie. I feel like those guys might be good enough to get into the Suns’ rotation and make some of the other guys like Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig, or Cameron Payne a little more expendable. Maybe they can use those salaries to make some type of deal. Maybe they can go after some of the guys that Utah has. I feel like a lot of the guys on Utah, like Bojan Bogdanovic, could be some good fits in Phoenix. They set themselves up to potentially make a savvy move. They have all their picks available and Ayton back. We’ll see how that plays out. If a change is needed, he’ll be trade-eligible in January. They could probably get some good stuff in return for him.

Charlotte is probably one of the bigger losers. Losing Bridges is going to hurt them on the court. He was their second-best player. They replaced James Borrego with Steve Clifford. I’m guessing they want him to bring some more defensive intensity, but the roster is still the same for the most part, so I don’t know how they’re going to improve from having a bottom defense last year.