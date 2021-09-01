NBA offseason winners: Knicks, Lakers, Bulls, Heat, Wizards, more with Michael Scotto & Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: On paper, they improved that team in terms of overall talent… I asked one NBA scout for his opinion on what he thought of the Bulls, and he said, “They’re going to be a seventh or eighth seed. It’s a bunch of big names that don’t fit together. Patrick Williams needs to take a leap for them to be good.”

With Lauri Markkanen, there were really some intense talks over a five or six-day period where Cleveland was discussing three second-round picks, and then Chicago was holding firm on wanting a first-round pick. Then, Cleveland was able to get the first-round pick from Portland for Larry Nance Jr., but then Chicago also wanted a second-round pick on top of that, and there was some frustration from some of the parties involved because it seemed like the goal post was being moved a bit. Markkanen originally thought he was going to go to San Antonio on a three-year deal as part of the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade. Lauri made it clear in that report with a Finland reporter, and then, he also had a conversation with Arturas (Karnisovas) privately where he expressed that he didn’t want to be back. To get a first-round pick back for him, Arturas got what he wanted, Lauri got his fresh start. It worked out for everyone. It just took longer.

As part of that trade, they lost Thaddeus Young in the deal. The Athletic reported the Suns have been eying him. Keep an eye on Jalen Smith, who’s been made available by the Suns according to multiple sources around the league who’ve spoken with HoopsHype.

One name to keep an eye on is free-agent forward Paul Millsap. Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas was with Millsap during their time together in Denver. The bi-annual exception could be in play for Millsap in Chicago.

Another forward who’s gotten interest from the Bulls among other teams, including some contenders this summer, is James Ennis.

Gozlan: Millsap, I’d like that for Chicago. They can pay him a little more than other teams right now. The Warriors and Nets have been linked to him. They can only offer the minimum. Chicago can offer the bi-annual exception and also has a $5 million traded player exception. They can get a little creative in terms of trying to bring him in. I’ll be interested to see if the Suns can add Young. I’d imagine Dario Saric would also have to be involved. We’ll see if a Smith and Saric package can get it done. Overall, I consider the Bulls a winner for one main reason. If their goal was to give Zach LaVine a reason to re-sign with them next summer, they may have accomplished that. I love the Lonzo Ball signing… Alex Caruso on the partial mid-level exception is good value. I thought he might get the whole thing… I’ll be interested in seeing how Coby White fits into all this.