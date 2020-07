On Player of the Week awards, LeBron James is the GOAT by far

Since Julius Erving won the first NBA Player of the Week award back in 1979, many basketball greats have collected a huge number of weekly accolades from the league. But really, it’s not that close at No. 1.

In his 17 seasons as a pro, LeBron James has won the award an NBA record 64 times โ€“ which is more than No. 2 and No. 3 in the list combined. The league started naming one Player of the Week for each conference in 2001-02, which helps LeBron here. Then again, his numbers are staggering.

You can check the full ranking below…