13 players most deserving of a ring who never won one

As the saying we must all live by goes: Life isn’t always fair. And that rule is no different in the NBA world.

Various players throughout the league’s long and illustrious history had the bona fides, the otherworldly skill level and the leadership abilities to win NBA championships, but ultimately – and somewhat tragically – fell short for one reason or another.

Some of these players are still active and have a chance to change the narrative before they call it quits, but many – sadly – have been retired for a while now and will never be able to capture that elusive ring.

Using advanced metrics and legacies to aid us, we list the 13 NBA players most deserving of a ring who never won one.