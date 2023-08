The 2023 FIBA World Cup is quickly approaching. While we still don’t have the final rosters for most of the National Teams taking part, we have a good idea of who’s going to be balling in Japan, Philippines and Indonesia.

As of now, there are 57 players under NBA contract projected to play in the World Cup. That includes the full Team USA 12-player roster, nine players from Australia and seven players from Canada leading the way.

Here’s the full list: